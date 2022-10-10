Read full article on original website
Ryder CMO Karen Jones Receives Women in Supply Chain Award from Supply & Demand Chain Executive
MIAMI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 11, 2022-- Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE: R), a leader in supply chain, dedicated transportation, and fleet management solutions, announces that Supply & Demand Chain Executive magazine selects Karen Jones, EVP, CMO, and head of new product development for Ryder, as a recipient of the 2022 Women in Supply Chain award. The 3 rd annual award honors female supply chain leaders whose accomplishments, mentorship, and examples set a foundation for women in all levels of a company’s supply chain network. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221011005075/en/ Ryder EVP, CMO, and Head of New Product Development Karen Jones receives Women in Supply Chain Award from Supply & Demand Chain Executive magazine for her accomplishments and mentorship. (Photo: Business Wire)
Regenerative Rising Announces New Executive Director, Nisha Mary Poulose
LONGMONT, Colo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 11, 2022-- Regenerative Rising, a 501c3 nonprofit organization, announced the appointment of Nisha Mary Poulose as the executive director, as Seleyn DeYarus, founder, joins the Board of Directors. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221011005994/en/ Regenerative Rising, a 501c3 nonprofit organization, announced the appointment of Nisha Mary Poulose as the executive director, as Seleyn DeYarus, founder, joins the Board of Directors. (Photo: Business Wire)
beckerspayer.com
AmeriHealth Caritas taps Ash Hanson as chief human resources officer
AmeriHealth Caritas has named Ash Hanson as executive vice president and chief human resources officer, the payer said Oct. 10. Ms. Hanson joins AmeriHealth from food services, uniforms and facilities provider Aramark. She was most recently the company's chief diversity and sustainability officer, according to her LinkedIn profile. AmeriHealth Caritas...
beefmagazine.com
Beef packing capacity update
During 2020, 2021, and 2022 there have been several publicly announced plans for beef packing capacity additions. New plants and expansions of existing plants would add up to 20,000 head of daily capacity according to reports. Planning and follow through for projects of this size take a lot of time....
bicmagazine.com
Rick Brown named Vice President of Sales USA for Carboline
Carboline is pleased to announce that Rick Brown has been named the Vice President of Sales USA, reporting to Darrin Andrews, Executive Vice President of Sales North America. Brown has been a member of the Carboline team since 2000, most recently and notably serving as the Director of Sales Southeast Region USA before his recent promotion. In his new role, Brown will oversee sales strategy and growth throughout the United States.
beefmagazine.com
5 Trending headlines in the beef world
Let’s take a look at 5 headlines from across the USA. The U.S. Drought Monitor continues to be dominated by red—meaning extreme or exceptional drought out in the western part of the country. Many producers in Oklahoma are giving up on the idea of a spring winter crop to graze on due to the lack of rainfall. In addition, watering areas are drying up with little hope for replenishment anytime soon since they depend on summer thunderstorms for that.
beefmagazine.com
Charolais cattle producers: Beware of Progressive Ataxia
In a letter from American-International Charolais Association Vice President Dr. Clint Rusk, the AICA Executive Committee was made aware of a genetic variant in Charolais cattle called Progressive Ataxia. After consultation with the Executive Committee, President Eddy Loggains appointed a Subcommittee of the Breed Improvement Committee to investigate the impact of the variant on Charolais cattle. The subcommittee requested an opportunity to interact with genetic consultants from major research institutions with expertise in this specific genetic variant.
TechCrunch
FOLX powers LGBTQ+ telehealth support groups with $30M round
The company provides affirming and inclusive care through services such as hormone replacement therapy, PrEP prescriptions, general and sexual health services. FOLX also recently began offering support groups, led by either a clinician or expert over multiple weeks, followed by one-on-one consultations to create individualized programs for users. The new funding will be used to support existing programs, but also to launch and expand these expert-led groups.
Tevogen Bio® Expresses Gratitude for 2023 Nobel Peace Prize Nomination of the Company and its Founding CEO Ryan Saadi in Recognition of its Novel Business Model to Alleviate Health Inequality
Tevogen Bio ®, is a late-stage clinical biotechnology company specializing in the development of cellular immunotherapies in virology, neurology, and oncology. The company and its founding CEO, Dr. Ryan Saadi, were nominated for the 2023 Nobel Peace Prize by Dr. Curtis Patton, Professor Emeritus, Yale School of Public Health, Yale University for their work towards alleviating health inequality.
HealthcareFinanceNews.com
Administrative waste comprises 15 to 20% of healthcare spending, Health Affairs shows
Between 15 to 30% of all medical spending in the U.S. is attributable to administrative spending, which totaled between $285 billion and $570 billion in 2019, according to new research published by Health Affairs. The report added that much of this spending – at least half – doesn't contribute to...
DVM 360
A fulfilling career in veterinary social work
During a dvm360® interview, Angie Arora, MSW, RSW, outlines the most rewarding aspects of her line of work. In a dvm360® interview, Atlantic Coast Veterinary Conference (ACVC) faculty member Angie Arora, MSW, RSW, highlights that as a social worker she empowers veterinary professionals to lead their best lives inside and outside the clinic by providing them invaluable tools.
beefmagazine.com
$278m animal health complex to support veterinarians
Veterinary medicine is changing and growing, and Colorado State University’s top-ranked College of Veterinary Medicine and Biomedical Sciences is changing, too, with the future of the profession in mind. The college has announced plans for a $278 million upgrade and expansion of its current veterinary medicine and education facilities...
Sierra Space Ventures: Enabling the In-Space Breakthroughs of Tomorrow
LOUISVILLE, Colo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 12, 2022-- Sierra Space, a leading commercial space company at the forefront of creating and building the future of space transportation and infrastructure for low-Earth orbit (LEO) commercialization, announced today the creation of Sierra Space Ventures, which will open the possibilities of space to the innovators of tomorrow. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221010005065/en/ Sierra Space Chief Strategy & Development Officer Matthew Mejía will oversee company’s new venture capital division, Sierra Space Ventures. (Photo: Business Wire)
Wolters Kluwer Tax + Accounting CEO Karen Abramson Wins Globee® in 15th Annual Women World Awards®
NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 12, 2022-- Wolters Kluwer, a global leader in professional information, software solutions and services, announced today that The Globee® Awards, organizers of the world’s premier business awards programs and business ranking lists, named Karen Abramson, CEO of Wolters Kluwer Tax and Accounting, a winner in its 2022 Women World Awards®. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221012005860/en/ Karen Abramson, CEO of Wolters Kluwer Tax and Accounting, earned a Silver Globee® in the Woman Excellence of the Year in Accounting and Finance category. “I am honored to be among the women who were recognized this year in the 2022 Woman World Awards. I wake up every day thinking about how to solve customer problems and build a culture of belonging in our organization. What I know is this – putting the customer first and taking care of our employees drives financial results,” said Karen Abramson, CEO of Wolters Kluwer Tax and Accounting.
SoftServe Recognized at the 2022 Brandon Hall Group Excellence in Leadership Development Awards
AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 11, 2022-- SoftServe, a leading digital authority and consulting company, has won a silver medal in the Best Advance in Senior Manager Development category at the 2022 Brandon Hall Group Excellence in Leadership Development Awards. The company has been recognized for its Delivery Directors Learning Program (DDLP)—a unique, in-house leadership program offered through SoftServe’s learning ecosystem, SoftServe University. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221011006137/en/ The company has been recognized for its Delivery Directors Learning Program—a unique, in-house leadership program offered through SoftServe’s learning ecosystem, SoftServe University. (Graphic: Business Wire)
gcaptain.com
Propspeed Strengthens U.S. Business With Appointment of New Vice President of Sales Americas
Propspeed, leading innovator of underwater foul-release coatings, announced today it has hired Chris Myers as Vice President of Sales Americas. In his new position, Myers is tasked with directing Propspeed’s sales efforts across the Americas, as well as growing and supporting Propspeed’s network of partner boat yards, marinas, applicators and distributors.
beefmagazine.com
R-CALF USA holds annual convention
Following R-CALF USA's 23rd Annual Convention “Code of the West,” R-CALF USA announced all convention speaker presentations are now available on the R-CALF USA YouTube channel. The “Code of the West” convention was hosted in Deadwood, South Dakota, Aug. 18-19, 2022. At least 25 states were represented with...
beefmagazine.com
Preparing for financial opportunity – Retention of heifers
After a couple months of dealing with drought and heat related topics it’s time to look ahead at some of the financial opportunities on the horizon. Cattle producers need to act as business managers and assess inventories of all resources and commodities on hand to determine the best course of action to maximize their profit potential over the next several years. Regardless of what you have done in the past, now is the time to prepare for the financial opportunities that lie ahead in the cattle business. This week we address the upside of heifer retention.
Indigenous Cannabis Industry Association Launches, Will Elevate Tribal Voices And Importance In The Industry
The Indigenous Cannabis Industry Association (ICIA) has officially launched and is setting out to promote the development and advancement of the cannabis industry for the benefit of all Indigenous communities. As a non-profit, the ICIA is dedicated to advocacy and empowerment of Indigenous cannabis businesses and aspiring entrepreneurs. Founded by...
beefmagazine.com
Farm Progress America, October 11, 2022
Max Armstrong looks at how dairy consumption has changed. Fluid milk consumption has declined, but cheese sales continue to rise. Per capita overall dairy consumption has moved passed the 1960 returning to what it was back in 1959. And exports take up 20% of U.S. production. But per capita consumption is moving up according to USDA.
