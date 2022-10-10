Read full article on original website
Dwayne Johnson Says He “Absolutely” Intends To Make Black Adam-Superman Crossover Film: “That Is The Whole Point” Of Upcoming Anti-Hero Standalone
Dwayne Johnson has confirmed that he “absolutely” intends to make a Black Adam-Superman crossover film – going so far as to say that this prospect was “the whole point” of making his forthcoming DC antihero standalone pic. Johnson’s comments came in a recent interview with...
epicstream.com
Margot Robbie Finally Breaks Silence on Lady Gaga Getting Cast as Harley Quinn
Say what you will about the DC Universe but it's quite evident that the "Elseworlds" concept has done wonders for the franchise. Following the unprecedented success of 2019's Joker starring Joaquin Phoenix, Warner Bros. was able to maintain the momentum with Robert Pattinson's The Batman and as it stands, both projects have received their respective follow-up films.
thedigitalfix.com
Superman actor Christopher Reeve refused to leave Smallville set
Superman has had many iterations over the years – originating in the classic comics, of course and then there’s been movies and TV shows (both live-action and animated). Following on from the 1990s TV series starring Dean Cain and Teri Hatcher as Lois & Clark, the 2000s saw another take on the material – with a young, teenaged Clark (played by Tom Welling) in Smallville. And the most iconic of all Supermen – Christopher Reeve – had to have a cameo on the show.
iheart.com
REPORT: Henry Cavill Back As Superman...Because The Rock Demanded It
Possible spoilers for upcoming DC superhero movies. You've been warned -- turn back now if you don't want to know. With that out of the way, word is circulating that Henry Cavill has signed back on to play Superman. The Marvelvision podcast dropped the info on two recent episodes. The show, hosted by brothers Devin and Derek Faraci, primarily covers the Marvel Cinematic Universe TV shows. They kick off the episodes with a rundown of breaking superhero movie and TV news. Devin says he has heard from a reliable industry source that Cavill returns to the DCEU as Superman in a Black Adam post-credits scene. Since these since these episodes went up, tons of fan sites are reporting leaks confirming this scenario, and the buzz on Twitter has "Cavill Superman", "Cavill Black Adam", etc. trending.
wegotthiscovered.com
Marvel fans shocked to discover why Warner Bros. passed on making an ‘Iron Man’ movie
Looking at how comic book adaptations have been Hollywood’s bread-and-butter for over 20 years and counting, it’s very easy to forget that plenty of powerful producers and major studios has exceedingly little interest in superhero cinema prior to the post-millennium boom. Even Iron Man, which ultimately changed the industry forever, failed to escape development hell for years.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Titans’ star says DC’s superhero team gets ‘obliterated’ in season 4
Brenton Thwaites teased of what’s to come for Titans season four, and it’s not looking good. The actor plays Dick Grayson/Nightwing, the leader of the team and Batman’s former sidekick. He promises that season four will see the heroes encounter threats they’ve never faced before. The...
ComicBook
Cyberpunk: Edgerunners Cosplay Shows Off Why Fans Love David
The Cyberpunk franchise got a whole new breath of fresh air with the debut of Cyberpunk: Edgerunners on Netflix earlier this Fall, and now one awesome cosplay is highlighting the main character at the center of it all, David Martinez! The science fiction role playing game might have been running for decades, but it's gotten a lot of more love in recent years thanks to the success of the Cyberpunk 2077 video game. Then exploring this video game in a new way was a brand new anime from Studio Trigger that seemed to revitalize interest in the franchise as a whole thanks to its different take on it.
Silver Surfer: Ghost Light introduces "a new Marvel superhero 54 years in the making"
Silver Surfer returns to the spotlight for a new 2023 limited series
Complex
‘Spawn’ Reboot Led by Jamie Foxx Taps ‘Joker’ and ‘Captain America 4’ Screenwriters
Fans received a crucial update on the much-anticipated Spawn reboot starring Jamie Foxx. According to the Hollywood Reporter, three new writers have been tapped to pen the script based on the Todd McFarlane-created comic. The additions are Malcolm Spellman of Marvel’s The Falcon and the Winter Soldier and the upcoming Captain America: New World Order, Scott Silver (DC’s Joker, 8 Mile, The Fighter—all three of which won Oscars), and up-and-comer Matt Mixon, who wrote and directed the 2016 documentary Yesterday Was Everything.
ComicBook
Todd McFarlane Talks Spawn Look In New Movie, Wants Serious and Sophisticated (Exclusive)
Don't expect the Hellspawn to look "comic book-ish" in Todd McFarlane's Spawn, the long-in-the-works adaptation of the creator's Image comic book. The famed comic book artist and writer — who exclusively told ComicBook he's likely to step back from directing the Blumhouse reboot — is redeveloping the feature after hiring the writers of DC's Joker and Marvel's Captain America: New World Order. Also on board the project is The Walking Dead special effects make-up guru Greg Nicotero of KNB EFX Group, who has designed a "gritty, down-and-dirty" interpretation of Spawn, the hellish hero known in a past life as Al Simmons (played by Jamie Foxx).
ComicBook
Enola Holmes 2 Trailer Released by Netflix
More than two years after Enola Holmes debuted on Netflix to rave reviews, a sequel is finally ready to hit screens around the world. Millie Bobby Brown is back as for Enola Holmes 2, reprising her role as the titular sleuth for another adventure on Netflix. The streaming service ordered an Enola Holmes sequel shortly after the first film premiered, and fans will finally get to see what the follow-up has in store when it arrives next month. Until then, there's a trailer to get everyone excited.
Sydney Sweeney To Star and Exec Produce New ‘Barbarella’ Movie For Sony Pictures
EXCLUSIVE: Sydney Sweeney isn’t done staying busy with Sony Pictures, as sources tell Deadline the Emmy-nominated Euphoria and The White Lotus actress is attached to star in a new Barbarella movie for the studio. The film is based on Jean-Claude Forest’s French comic book series that was turned into a 1968 movie starring Jane Fonda. Insiders add that the new movie is still in development with no writer or director attached, but say that Sweeney is expected to executive produce. Related Story Sydney Sweeney, Brad Fuller And Sony Developing Adaptation Of 'The Registration' Related Story 'El Muerto': Jonás Cuarón To Direct Bad Bunny In Sony's...
ComicBook
Superman Actor Henry Cavill Gets Transformed Into the X-Men’s Cyclops for the MCU
With the Dwayne Johnson-led Black Adam so close to hitting theaters rumors of Henry Cavill's return as Superman have been swirling around the web. Cavill hasn't appeared as the character since Zack Snyder's Justice League and Warner Bros. has been adding faceless Superman cameos to their projects. There have been rumors that the actor has switched sides and joined an upcoming Marvel Studios project, but those rumors have yet to come to fruition. Fans have been wondering what role Cavill could play in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, with some fans thinking he should join the X-Men. One artist recently revealed a new work of fan art that shows the Superman star as Scott Summers / Cyclops.
ComicBook
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Reveals New Look At Namor
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever has given fans a brand new look at Namor. The Sub-Mariner has been all over the marketing material for this film. Tenoch Huerta stands looking like he just got out of the waves in the pages of Total Film. His ears are very prominent as they signify that he's a mutant among the human adversaries seen in the trailers for Wakanda Forever. The extensive jewelry is also front and center as well. His look is very sharp when it comes to the MCU's grand introduction to the Fantastic Four and Black Panther villain. Fans have been waiting for mutants and other elements to make their way to the Marvel Studios movies for years now and their big day is finally at hand. Check out Huerta's piercing gaze right here down below.
ComicBook
Dwayne Johnson Plans to Make Black Adam vs. Superman Movie
Dwayne Johnson is planning to make that Black Adam vs Superman movie. It's no secret that Warner Bros. DC has been looking for a way to reinvigorate the character after the last few years. When Variety asked about the prospect of sharing the screen with The Man of Steel, Johnson said, "Absolutely. That is the whole point of this, man." That's a ringing endorsement of the idea from the man himself. Henry Cavill has long been championed as the actor who should play the iconic hero in any attempt to rebrand. Numerous reports have alluded to speculation that Superman could show up in Black Adam. But, nothing has been confirmed by the studio yet. A lot of fans were expecting Cavill to pop up at San Diego Comic-Con. That didn't happen, but this declaration from The Rock will only ratchet up hype surrounding Black Adam before it hits theaters.
wegotthiscovered.com
Latest Marvel News: Deadpool is coming for Iron Man’s crown as ‘Madame Web’ swings deeper into the Spider-Verse
Following the devastation wrought to the MCU’s Phase Six slate thanks to Blade being nailed back up in his coffin yesterday, today’s glut of Marvel news has been much less explosive in nature. Having said that, we’ve still learned of a surprising record that Ryan Reynolds is set to achieve with Deadpool 3 which means he’s hot on Robert Downey Jr.’s heels. Not to mention things are heating up over in Sony land as Madame Web adds yet another Spider-Verse character to its ensemble.
ComicBook
Werewolf by Night: The Bloodstone's Powers Explained
The latest, greatest Marvel MacGuffin has arrived. With the arrival of Werewolf by Night, the fabled Bloodstone has officially entered Marvel Cinematic Universe canon. While fans may notice it looks awfully similar to the Infinity Stones Thanos just spent years collecting, a Marvel producer says the item couldn't be any more different.
TVGuide.com
Upcoming Marvel Movies: Every MCU Release Date Through 2026 and Beyond
The ever-expanding Marvel Cinematic Universe continues to grow. And while Phase 4 of the MCU is nearing its end, there's plenty of projects lined up for Phases 5 and 6. Some movies and TV series will dive deeper into the lives of characters we've already grown to love, while others will explore the powers of superheroes we don't know that well — yet.
ComicBook
Black Adam Star Noah Centineo Speaks Out on the Justice Society Fighting the Justice League
The Justice Society would smash the Justice League in a fight, asserts Black Adam's Noah Centineo. The To All the Boys star joins the DC Extended Universe as Al Rothstein, a.k.a. Atom Smasher, who has the power to transform his molecular structure and grow in size to towering heights. A new recruit to the Justice Society — a super-group consisting of Hawkman (Aldis Hodge), Cyclone (Quintessa Swindell), and Doctor Fate (Pierce Brosnan) — Centineo's Atom Smasher is one of the superheroes challenging the unique brand of justice dished out by Black Adam (Dwayne Johnson).
ComicBook
DC Fan Art Imagines Stranger Things’ Caleb McLaughlin as Static Shock
Warner Bros. and DC Comics recently completed a merger with Discovery and everything has been topsy turvy. The newly merged Warner Bros. Discovery has been making a ton of changes under CEO David Zaslav, which sadly includes the cancelation of their recently filmed Batgirl. Zaslav looks to usher in a new era for DC Films as the executive is on the hunt for a Kevin Feige-type boss to run their comic book films. While they seem to be keen on cutting the fat on their superhero projects, things like Blue Beetle and Static Shock seem to be safe. Even though we haven't heard much about the latter, it's pretty safe to say that project is in good hands with Michael B. Jordan's Outlier set to produce. Fans have a few ideas of who could play Virgil Hawkings / Static Shock in live action with a certain Stranger Things star at the top of the list. One artist has created a new piece of fan art that shows Caleb McLaughlin in the role.
