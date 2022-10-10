Dwayne Johnson is planning to make that Black Adam vs Superman movie. It's no secret that Warner Bros. DC has been looking for a way to reinvigorate the character after the last few years. When Variety asked about the prospect of sharing the screen with The Man of Steel, Johnson said, "Absolutely. That is the whole point of this, man." That's a ringing endorsement of the idea from the man himself. Henry Cavill has long been championed as the actor who should play the iconic hero in any attempt to rebrand. Numerous reports have alluded to speculation that Superman could show up in Black Adam. But, nothing has been confirmed by the studio yet. A lot of fans were expecting Cavill to pop up at San Diego Comic-Con. That didn't happen, but this declaration from The Rock will only ratchet up hype surrounding Black Adam before it hits theaters.

