3 Places To Get Fried Chicken in the Cincinnati AreaIsla ChiuCincinnati, OH
4 Great Seafood Places in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
This Massive Flea Market in Ohio is One of the Best Places To Shop in the StateJoe MertensLebanon, OH
Help Stock Local Pet Food Distributions through a Stay in this HotelMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Cincinnati, OH
3 Places To Get Pierogi in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
WLWT 5
Crash on I-275 in Colerain Township blocking one lane
WHITE OAK, Ohio — The left lane is blocked on eastbound I-275 in Colerain Township after a crash, Wednesday morning. The crash was reported near the Blue Rock Road exit at 6:52 a.m.
WLWT 5
One lane blocked on I-275 in Anderson Township due to a crash
CINCINNATI — The left lane is blocked on westbound I-275 in Anderson Township after a crash, Wednesday morning. The crash was reported by the Ohio Department of Transportation at 6:52 just before the Five Mile...
WLWT 5
Where to park for BLINK Cincinnati 2022
CINCINNATI — BLINK Cincinnati is back this weekend!. The art, light and culture festival is returning from Oct. 13-16 from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. There will be 101 installations that span over 30 city blocks from Cincinnati into Covington. Where can I park?. Public and private parking garages...
WLWT 5
A crash on I-471 in Fort Thomas is causing delays
FORT THOMAS, Ky. — UPDATE:. The crash causing delays along southbound I-471 in Fort Thomas has been cleared. All lanes are open to usual traffic. Southbound I-471 in Fort Thomas is seeing delays after a crash, Wednesday afternoon.
WLWT 5
One lane blocked after a crash on I-71/75 in Erlanger
ERLANGER, Ky. — The right lane is blocked on I-71/75 northbound in Erlanger after a crash, Wednesday afternoon. The crash was reported by police just past the I-275 interchange at 12:46 p.m. There have been...
WLWT 5
A crash is causing delays on the Daniel Carter Beard Bridge in Newport
NEWPORT, Ky. — UPDATE:. The crash blocking lanes and causing delays along the Daniel Carter Beard Bridge in Newport has been cleared. All lanes are now open to usual traffic. Police are responding to the Daniel Carter Beard Bridge for reports of a crash, Tuesday afternoon.
WLWT 5
A crash is blocking the left lane along SB I-75 in Evendale
EVENDALE, Ohio — UPDATE:. The crash blocking the left lane along southbound I-75 at Glendale Milford Road has been cleared. All lanes are now open to usual traffic. Police and crews are at the scene of a crash on Interstate 75 near Evendale, Monday evening.
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash with injuries on Main Street in downtown Cincinnati
CINCINNATI — Reports of a crash with injuries on Main Street in downtown Cincinnati.
WLWT 5
A disabled semi-truck is blocking a lane on a major ramp in Cincinnati
CINCINNATI — A disabled Fed-Ex semi-truck is blocking the right lane on northbound I-71/75, Tuesday afternoon. The Ohio Department of Transportation reported the disabled vehicle on the ramp from the Brent Spence Bridge to Fort...
WLWT 5
A crash is causing a major backup along I-275 near Milford
MILFORD, Ohio — UPDATE:. The crash blocking lanes and causing delays along northbound I-275 at State Route 28 has been cleared. All lanes are now open to usual traffic. Police and emergency crews are at the scene of a crash causing delays along the interstate near Milford, Tuesday afternoon.
WLWT 5
2 hospitalized after overnight downtown shooting
CINCINNATI — Two people have been hospitalized after an overnight shooting in a popular area of downtown. The shooting occurred on 7th Street, between Walnut and Vine streets. Police say the call came in around 2 a.m. and say that one man and one woman have been taken to...
WLWT 5
Two lanes blocked on I-275 in Sharonville due to a crash
SHARONVILLE, Ohio — The two center lanes are blocked on westbound I-275 in Sharonville after a crash, Monday morning. The crash was reported by the Ohio Department of Transportation at 6:28 a.m. between the Mosteller...
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash with injuries on West 4th Street in Covington
COVINGTON, Ky. — Reports of a crash with injuries on West 4th Street in Covington.
Cincinnati: Double Shooting In Paddock Hills
There was a double shooting in Paddock Hills according to the police. I pray that we put these guns down in these Cincinnati streets. Via Fox19 Officers say someone shot at the two inside a vehicle that crashed then into one of the garage doors Cincinnati Fire Department Station 9 on Reading Road about 6:30 […]
WLWT 5
Cincinnati police starting two-week traffic enforcement blitz Monday
CINCINNATI — Take it slow out on the roadways. Cincinnati police are starting a citywide traffic blitz Monday. The blitz will last two weeks, during which officers will issue tickets from 11 a.m. until 8 p.m. each day through Oct. 21. Police used data and community input to identify...
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash with injuries at Dixie Highway and Cave Run Drive in Elsmere
ELSMERE, Ky. — Reports of a crash with injuries at Dixie Highway and Cave Run Drive in Elsmere.
WLWT 5
Crash is blocking multiple lanes of traffic and causing long delays on I-71 in Mason
MASON, Ohio — UPDATE:. The crash blocking multiple lanes and causing long delays along northbound I-71 at Kings Mills Road has been cleared. All lanes are now open to usual traffic. First responders are at the scene of a crash blocking traffic along the interstate in Mason, Tuesday afternoon.
Fox 19
16-year-old NKY cheerleader dies days after crash
COLD SPRING, Ky. (WXIX) - A 16-year-old girl died days after she was critically hurt in a crash in Northern Kentucky, according to the Hamilton County Coroner's Office. Ava Markus, a cheerleader at Campbell County High School, was pronounced dead on Tuesday at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, a coroner's report shows.
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash with injuries on Reading Road in Avondale
CINCINNATI — Reports of a crash with injuries on Reading Road in Avondale.
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash with injuries on Oakland Road in Loveland
LOVELAND, Ohio — Reports of a crash with injuries on Oakland Road in Loveland.
