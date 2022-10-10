ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

WLWT 5

Crash on I-275 in Colerain Township blocking one lane

WHITE OAK, Ohio — The left lane is blocked on eastbound I-275 in Colerain Township after a crash, Wednesday morning. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. The crash was reported near the Blue Rock Road exit at 6:52 a.m. by the...
COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, OH
WLWT 5

One lane blocked on I-275 in Anderson Township due to a crash

CINCINNATI — The left lane is blocked on westbound I-275 in Anderson Township after a crash, Wednesday morning. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. The crash was reported by the Ohio Department of Transportation at 6:52 just before the Five Mile...
ANDERSON TOWNSHIP, OH
WLWT 5

Where to park for BLINK Cincinnati 2022

CINCINNATI — BLINK Cincinnati is back this weekend!. The art, light and culture festival is returning from Oct. 13-16 from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. There will be 101 installations that span over 30 city blocks from Cincinnati into Covington. Where can I park?. Public and private parking garages...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

A crash on I-471 in Fort Thomas is causing delays

FORT THOMAS, Ky. — UPDATE:. The crash causing delays along southbound I-471 in Fort Thomas has been cleared. All lanes are open to usual traffic. Southbound I-471 in Fort Thomas is seeing delays after a crash, Wednesday afternoon. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from...
FORT THOMAS, KY
WLWT 5

One lane blocked after a crash on I-71/75 in Erlanger

ERLANGER, Ky. — The right lane is blocked on I-71/75 northbound in Erlanger after a crash, Wednesday afternoon. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. The crash was reported by police just past the I-275 interchange at 12:46 p.m. There have been...
ERLANGER, KY
WLWT 5

A crash is causing delays on the Daniel Carter Beard Bridge in Newport

NEWPORT, Ky. — UPDATE:. The crash blocking lanes and causing delays along the Daniel Carter Beard Bridge in Newport has been cleared. All lanes are now open to usual traffic. Police are responding to the Daniel Carter Beard Bridge for reports of a crash, Tuesday afternoon. Click the video...
NEWPORT, KY
WLWT 5

A crash is blocking the left lane along SB I-75 in Evendale

EVENDALE, Ohio — UPDATE:. The crash blocking the left lane along southbound I-75 at Glendale Milford Road has been cleared. All lanes are now open to usual traffic. Police and crews are at the scene of a crash on Interstate 75 near Evendale, Monday evening. Click the video player...
MILFORD, OH
WLWT 5

A disabled semi-truck is blocking a lane on a major ramp in Cincinnati

CINCINNATI — A disabled Fed-Ex semi-truck is blocking the right lane on northbound I-71/75, Tuesday afternoon. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. The Ohio Department of Transportation reported the disabled vehicle on the ramp from the Brent Spence Bridge to Fort...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

A crash is causing a major backup along I-275 near Milford

MILFORD, Ohio — UPDATE:. The crash blocking lanes and causing delays along northbound I-275 at State Route 28 has been cleared. All lanes are now open to usual traffic. Police and emergency crews are at the scene of a crash causing delays along the interstate near Milford, Tuesday afternoon.
MILFORD, OH
WLWT 5

2 hospitalized after overnight downtown shooting

CINCINNATI — Two people have been hospitalized after an overnight shooting in a popular area of downtown. The shooting occurred on 7th Street, between Walnut and Vine streets. Police say the call came in around 2 a.m. and say that one man and one woman have been taken to...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Two lanes blocked on I-275 in Sharonville due to a crash

SHARONVILLE, Ohio — The two center lanes are blocked on westbound I-275 in Sharonville after a crash, Monday morning. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. The crash was reported by the Ohio Department of Transportation at 6:28 a.m. between the Mosteller...
SHARONVILLE, OH
WLWT 5

Reports of a crash with injuries on West 4th Street in Covington

COVINGTON, Ky. — Reports of a crash with injuries on West 4th Street in Covington. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
COVINGTON, KY
RNB Cincy 100.3

Cincinnati: Double Shooting In Paddock Hills

There was a double shooting in Paddock Hills according to the police. I pray that we put these guns down in these Cincinnati streets. Via Fox19 Officers say someone shot at the two inside a vehicle that crashed then into one of the garage doors Cincinnati Fire Department Station 9 on Reading Road about 6:30 […]
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

16-year-old NKY cheerleader dies days after crash

COLD SPRING, Ky. (WXIX) - A 16-year-old girl died days after she was critically hurt in a crash in Northern Kentucky, according to the Hamilton County Coroner’s Office. Ava Markus, a cheerleader at Campbell County High School, was pronounced dead on Tuesday at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, a coroner’s report shows.
CAMPBELL COUNTY, KY
WLWT 5

Reports of a crash with injuries on Reading Road in Avondale

CINCINNATI — Reports of a crash with injuries on Reading Road in Avondale. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Reports of a crash with injuries on Oakland Road in Loveland

LOVELAND, Ohio — Reports of a crash with injuries on Oakland Road in Loveland. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
LOVELAND, OH

