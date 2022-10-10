Read full article on original website
Mets Reportedly Make Decision On Buck Showalter
The Mets have reportedly made a decision on manager Buck Showalter. Despite losing the division in brutal fashion, and falling in the first round of the MLB playoffs, the New York Mets will bring Showalter back in 2023. The Mets won 101 games in the regular season, but failed in...
3 Mets who won’t be back next season and where they’ll go
3 New York Mets players who won’t be back next season and where they’ll go. The New York Mets, owners of one of the best records in the majors this season at 101-61, had high expectations going into the 2022 postseason. While the Mets were able to push...
Did Braves GM Alex Anthopoulos hint at who the next signing could be?
After the Braves continued to lock up their young talent with team-friendly deals, 92.9 The Game’s Grant McAuley caught up with the architect, Alex Anthopoulos, to discuss what could be next for the team.
Braves ticket prices embarrassingly low for NLDS vs. Phillies
Friday’s NLDS Game 3 is a Friday game (time TBD) in Philadelphia and it is the first Phillies home playoff in 11 years, while the Braves are the defending World Series champions.
theScore
Guardians' Straw received death threats after Yankee Stadium incident
Cleveland Guardians outfielder Myles Straw said he received death threats after he was involved in an incident with fans at Yankee Stadium in April. "I think realistically, I'm not too worried about (the death threats)," Straw said Monday ahead of his team's first trip back to New York since the April series, according to the New York Post's Mark W. Sanchez. "People say all kinds of stuff all the time. Other teammates, I'm sure everyone's dealt with stuff like that.
Kyle Schwarber’s 5-word reaction to Phillies’ Rob Thomson contract extension
The Philadelphia Phillies made a wise choice on the team’s future ahead of their NLDS matchup with the Atlanta Braves. After a regular season resurgence under interim manager Rob Thomson, the Phillies removed his interim tag and gave him a two-year contract extension earlier Monday. And the players couldn’t have been happier, specifically outfielder Kyle Schwarber.
It's going to cost you to go to the first Phillies home playoff game in 11 years
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- If you want to see the Philadelphia Phillies in person Friday when the National League Divisional Series comes to Philadelphia, it will cost you. Tickets for Friday's Game 3 and Saturday's Game 4 if necessary are both sold out.Of course, there are tickets available on the secondary market like StubHub.We checked the cheapest ticket for Game 3 at the time of publishing starts at $201. You can get a seat for Game 4 for $179. Game 1 in Atlanta is Tuesday at 1:07 p.m.
Phillies' David Robertson hurt celebrating Bryce Harper's home run, out of NLDS
Manager Rob Thomson said David Robertson strained his right calf jumping up in the air when Bryce Harper homered against the Cardinals in the last round.
St. Louis Cards Paul Goldschmidt’s Home in Florida Can Be Yours
I'm not a stalker. I promise. However, I have found St. Louis Cardinals all-star first baseman Paul Goldschmidt's Florida home and it could be yours...for a price. Yes, I am a lifelong St. Louis Cardinals fan, but no I did not seek out Paul Goldschmidt's home because I'm obsessed or anything. I came across an article on the Riverfront Times they did back in 2020 about Paul buying an estate in Florida for about $5.5 million dollars. In their story, they provided a link to the listing back then. Guess what, it's available again.
Fans Boo New York Mets Iconic Voice For Slamming Buck
When you are a Major League Baseball play-by-play announcer/analyst, you are paid for your opinion. Ex-players and managers stack broadcast booths across the country to provide key insight. Mets play-by-play star, Gary Cohen grew up a New York Mets fan, not too far from Shea Stadium. Cohen along with former 1986 Mets Ron Darling and Keith Hernandez combine for one of the most popular broadcast booth trios in the game. On Sunday night, Cohen was part of the SNY postgame crew, as the game was on ESPN. The ever-popular Queens native got roundly booed by the live audience for his comments regarding Mets manager Buck Showalter.
Phillies key reliever left off roster for NLDS against Braves due to injury
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A key player on the Phillies' pitching staff has been left off the 26-man roster for the NLDS against the Atlanta Braves. Reliever David Robertson will be sitting this series out after injuring his right calf. Manager Rob Thomson says Robertson strained his calf while celebrating Bryce Harper's home run in Game 2 of the Wild Card round against the Cardinals. "He's devastated," Thomson said, "I mean he really wanted to pitch in the series and he knows how big of a part he is to this club. He's very disappointed." Here is the Phillies' 26-man roster for the NLDS.Ranger Suarez will make his playoff debut when he takes the mound for the Phillies and the Braves' starting pitcher will be ace Max Fried. Game 1 is Tuesday at 1:07 p.m. Click here for a preview of the NLDS matchup.
theScore
Braves sign Strider to 6-year, $75M contract
The Atlanta Braves and rookie Spencer Strider agreed to a six-year, $75-million contract that keeps the right-hander with the franchise through at least the 2028 season. The deal also includes a $22-million club option for the 2029 campaign with a $5-million buyout. Strider will earn $1 million per season in...
Sixers Reportedly Sign Former Atlanta Hawks Draft Pick
Another potential Blue Coat signing joins the Sixers roster, according to a report.
Red October picks back up with Phillies taking on Braves
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Red October is alive and picks back up Tuesday afternoon as the Phillies prepare to take on the Braves in Game 1 of their divisional series. It's a best-of-five series, which means later this week, playoff baseball will be here in Philadelphia for the first time in more than a decade. Friday will be the first time Phillies fans get to enjoy playoff baseball inside Citizens Bank Park this year.It will be worth the wait, especially knowing the Phils are renewing their rivalry with the Braves starting Tuesday afternoon.What a time to be a Philadelphia sports fan.At 5-0,...
theScore
Dodgers leave Kimbrel off NLDS roster
The Los Angeles Dodgers announced Tuesday they omitted right-hander Craig Kimbrel from their National League Division Series roster. The eight-time All-Star posted a 3.75 ERA, 1.31 WHIP, and 22 saves over 63 appearances in his first campaign with the Dodgers. However, he lost his closing job in September. "It was...
MLB insider shares tentative Phillies-Braves game start time
It looks like the Philadelphia Phillies and the Atlanta Braves will be able to continue their series today. Game 2 of the National League Division series was set to start at 4:35 on Wednesday, but was delayed due to rain in Atlanta. MLB insider Ken Rosenthal reports that the tentative start time will be between 7:30 and 7:45 on Wednesday.
Yardbarker
Phillies manager Rob Thomson receives two-year contract after snapping playoff drought
The announcement was made official by Phillies President of Baseball Operations David Dombrowski. Thomson, who becomes the 56th manager in franchise history, has served as the club’s bench coach while also coordinating spring training for the last five seasons after being originally hired on Dec. 5, 2017. This year marks Thomson’s 38th season in professional baseball.
theScore
What is next for the wild-card round losers?
The offseason came earlier than expected for the four clubs eliminated in the wild-card round. We take a look at where each team stands entering the offseason and what areas they might look to address to put themselves in a better position for a deeper run in 2023. Blue Jays:...
theScore
Yankees' Effross needs Tommy John surgery
Reliever Scott Effross was left off the New York Yankees' roster for their American League Division Series against the Cleveland Guardians and requires Tommy John surgery. Manager Aaron Boone said that the right-hander felt discomfort while throwing on Friday, and an MRI revealed the tear to his ulnar collateral ligament, according to The Associated Press.
numberfire.com
Matt Vierling on Phillies' bench Tuesday in Game 2
Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Matt Vierling is not in the starting lineup for Game 2 of the NLDS on Wednesday against right-hander Kyle Wright and the Atlanta Braves. Brandon Marsh will replace Vierling in center field and hit seventh. Vierling went 0-for-3 with a strikeout in Game 1 on Tuesday. Marsh...
