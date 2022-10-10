ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Comments / 0

Related
bleedingheartland.com

Iowa governor not even close to keeping one 2018 campaign promise

"If elected, will you commit to weekly press conferences?" a moderator asked during the first debate between Iowa's candidates for governor in October 2018. "I do it all the time," Governor Kim Reynolds replied. Asked again during that campaign's third debate whether she would hold weekly press conferences, Reynolds claimed...
IOWA STATE
Axios

Iowa residents to vote on adding gun rights amendment to state constitution

Iowa would have some of the most extensive gun rights guarantees in the nation under a constitutional amendment for voters to decide on Nov. 8. Why it matters: A "yes" vote would mean all gun restrictions under the Iowa amendment would be subject to "strict scrutiny," the highest legal hurdle for legislation to clear if challenged in court.
IOWA STATE
kiwaradio.com

Iowa GOP Chair Blasts Potential GOP Presidential Candidate Liz Cheney

Polk County, Iowa — Comments from key Iowa Republicans make it clear a prominent GOP critic of former President Donald Trump faces a tough campaign in Iowa’s 2024 Caucuses if she runs for president. Harriet Hageman, the Republican who defeated Wyoming Congresswoman Liz Cheney in an August Primary,...
IOWA STATE
bleedingheartland.com

Governor Reynolds, don't become Donald Trump

Bruce Lear lives in Sioux City and has been connected to public schools for 38 years. He taught for four years in Alden and seven years in Cherokee, then represented educators as an Iowa State Education Association Regional Director for 27 years until retiring. Anyone who watches television has seen...
IOWA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Davenport, IA
State
Iowa State
Local
Iowa Elections
Local
Iowa Government
kmaland.com

Iowa News Headlines Tuesday, October 11th, 2022

(Des Moines) -- With the general election just four weeks away -- Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate says efforts to recruit more poll workers for elections during the pandemic are appearing to pay off. He says some counties say they have enough workers. Pate says they sought to be sure that older workers had some support so they didn't have to cover every election, and they have done that for many areas. He says some counties still face issues when it comes to having a balance of Democrat and Republican poll workers. Pate says a diehard Republican or diehard Democrat county may have a hard time finding members of the other party to work so they have equal representation.
IOWA STATE
kttn.com

Domestic violence concerns ahead of vote on Iowa gun measure

October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month, and advocates in Iowa are especially alarmed about what comes up in a few weeks: a proposed gun rights amendment on the November ballot. It is a question of whether “strict scrutiny” language should be added to Iowa’s constitution in establishing the right to...
IOWA STATE
kiwaradio.com

Candidates For Attorney General Debate Drug Policy

Des Moines, Iowa — The two candidates running to be Iowa’s attorney general for the next four years agree that drugs are bringing misfortune to many Iowans, but they offer different views on how to address the problem. Republican candidate Brenna Bird says President Biden should secure the...
IOWA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#State Senate#Iowa Pbs#State Treasurer#Mutual Fund#Election State#Republican#Democratic#College Savings Iowa#Iowa Press#Pbs
radiokmzn.com

IOWA’S PHEASANT SEASON IS EXPECTED TO BE A REPEAT OF 2021

DES MOINES — Iowa’s 2022 pheasant season is expected to be another good one when more than 60,000 plus blaze orange clad hunters take to the fields on Oct. 29. And based on the results of the August pheasant survey, hunters can afford to be optimistic. “Our bird...
IOWA STATE
kiwaradio.com

Poet Biorefining’s Appeal Of Tax Credit Issue To Be Heard In Private Hearing

Ashton, Iowa — The October 17th hearing over state tax credits granted to an ethanol company will not be open to the public. South Dakota-based Poet Biorefining operates a dozen plants in Iowa, such as the one in Ashton. Last year the Iowa Department of Revenue notified Poet it did not qualify for the state’s research activities tax credit and must repay the State of Iowa for any credits it has received.
ASHTON, IA
KOEL 950 AM

Multi-Million Dollar Lottery Ticket Sold in Iowa Was Only One in the U.S.

If I ever win something really big, I want to hear the sound of a cash register or slot machine making that beautiful jackpot sound in my head. Of course, I realize that isn't reality. However, someone in Iowa is holding a multi-million dollar lottery ticket. The only questions are a)Do they know? and b)Who are they?
Western Iowa Today

Rare Invasive Weed Detected In Iowa Again

(Des Moines, IA) — A weed first spotted in an Iowa farm field years ago has been found again. The Iowa Department of Agriculture is asking farmers to report any sightings of Asian copper leaf. It was first detected in a cornfield in Cedar Falls in 2016. Before that, the only documented infestation in North America was in New York City. The most recent sighting was in a Grundy County soybean field. Officials say it appears to have been there for several years before being identified.
IOWA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
KOEL 950 AM

Have You Tried Northeast Iowa’s Best Pork Tenderloins?

The featured image is not from the restaurants mentioned in this story. After almost 5,000 votes for 449 establishments, the Iowa Pork Producers kicked off the start of National Pork Month by releasing the top five tenderloin restaurants in Iowa. To determine the top five, Kelsey Sutter, IPPA’s marketing and...
IOWA STATE
KCRG.com

Iowans to vote on gun amendment

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - On Tuesday, Linn County Attorney Nick Maybanks and Linn County Sheriff Brian Gardner expressed their concerns about “Measure #1″ on the election ballot at an Iowa For Responsible Gun Laws meeting. “Possession of firearms as a felon or domestic abuse offender here in...
IOWA STATE
104.5 KDAT

This Incredibly Dangerous Activity Is Legal in Iowa

We've learned a lot about Iowa driving laws of late. Can you drive barefoot in Iowa? Can you Legally drive with a pet on your lap in Iowa? All good questions, all important things to know. Not only do you want to make sure you're obeying the law every time you operate a motor vehicle, but you also want to do everything you can to keep yourself and those around you safe. I have another question for you...
IOWA STATE
Western Iowa Today

Iowa Announcing Pandemic Food Assistance Programs

(Des Moines, IA) Iowa’s getting some more federal dollars to help feed low-income families with children. Iowa families may be eligible for two additional Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer food programs. Families with children under age six, who received benefits during the summer may qualify for 391-dollars per month, which will be applied to the family’s SNAP EBT card before October 20th. The second program is for families of older school aged children, it’s anticipated those benefits will be issued by the end of November.
KOEL 950 AM

Most Land in Iowa is Owned By This Company

Unlike many states, Iowa has very little public land. In fact, over 97 percent of the Hawkeye State is privately owned. One company stands out as the biggest landowner in the entire state, although most Iowans probably don't know of its existence. Not only does this one, family company own...
IOWA STATE
KELOLAND TV

Navigator CO2 ruling on survey issues in Iowa

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A company that wants to do surveys on land in Iowa that could be part of a path for a carbon dioxide pipeline was denied a temporary injunction in court on Oct. 7 in Woodbury County, Iowa. Navigator Heartland Greenway LLC sought a temporary...
IOWA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy