1 hospitalized after being struck by vehicle in North Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. ( KOIN ) — One person was rushed to a hospital after being hit by a vehicle in North Portland Monday morning, officials said.

Portland police responded to the collision near the corner of North Lombard Street and North Macrum Avenue just before 8:45 a.m.

It’s unknown how severe the victim’s injuries are.

The investigation has closed Lombard from North Marcum to Ida streets.

No other information was immediately released.

