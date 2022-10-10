1 hospitalized after being struck by vehicle in North Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. ( KOIN ) — One person was rushed to a hospital after being hit by a vehicle in North Portland Monday morning, officials said.
Portland police responded to the collision near the corner of North Lombard Street and North Macrum Avenue just before 8:45 a.m.
It’s unknown how severe the victim’s injuries are.
The investigation has closed Lombard from North Marcum to Ida streets.
