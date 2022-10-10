ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State College, PA

Digital Collegian

Penn State's women's volleyball heads into back-to-back road contests against Nebraska, Iowa

No. 14 Penn State will continue its conference journey with two road games, facing No. 3 Nebraska on Friday night and Iowa on Saturday. The Nittany Lions fell short against No. 6 Ohio State on the road, then bounced back to sweep Illinois at Rec Hall last weekend. Despite finishing 1-1, the blue and white showed more positive momentum in both games.
WTAJ

Penn State White Out vs Minnesota to air on ABC

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) — Penn State announced that their White Out against Minnesota on October 22nd will air on ABC. Kickoff will be in primetime at 7:30 pm. This is the first meeting between the programs since the Golden Gophers defeated the Nittany Lions 31-26 in 2019. This matchup is also Homecoming for Penn State […]
Why Penn State women's soccer is currently underrated | Opinion

As the season winds down, Penn State sees itself sitting at No. 25 in the rankings, which may come as a surprise to many. The 8-3-2 unit has played some good soccer over the course of the campaign, but it recently succumbed to Michigan State and Ohio State in back-to-back games. In both contests, the blue and white never led, as it tried to crawl its way back in both duels.
fox9.com

Gophers coach Lindsay Whalen presented game ball at Big Ten Media Days

MINNEAPOLIS - Minneapolis is hosting Big Ten Media Days for men’s and women’s basketball at Target Center this week, and Commissioner Kevin Warren had a surprise for Lindsay Whalen before she took the stage. Warren presented the University of Minnesota women’s basketball coach with a game ball before...
Digital Collegian

Penn State field hockey looks to extend its winning streak with 2 matchups against Bucknell, Kent State

With a three-game win streak, Penn State bumped up to No. 4 in the NFHCA poll, the highest rank of the season for the team. The Nittany Lions look to continue their winning streak this week, playing nonconference games against Bucknell and Kent State. Starting Friday, the blue and white will be away from University Park for its contests.
msureporter.com

Mav Machine stuns stadium

Header Photo: Last Saturday, The Maverick Machine Athletic Band preformed at the Annual Youth In Music Marching band show. The band preformed an exhibition of their show “Time Machine” In the Minnesota Vikings very own U.S Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The Machine was one of three collegiate bands to preform at this event. (Lily Anderson/The Reporter)
Alina Andras

4 Great Pizza Places in Minnesota

What is your go-to comfort food? Is it pizza? If that's the first answer that comes to mind, then you are in the right place because below I have put together a list of four amazing pizza spots in Minnesota that serve absolutely delicious food made with only fresh and also high-quality ingredients, every day of the week.
