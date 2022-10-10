Read full article on original website
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State defeats No. 13 Penn State, Northwestern in weekend matchesThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State returns home, hosts No. 13 Penn State FridayThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Soccer: Second-half surge lifts Buckeyes over No. 6 Penn State 3-0The LanternColumbus, OH
Field Hockey: No. 23 Ohio State loses two games to Big Ten opponentsThe LanternColumbus, OH
Popular discount store set to open new location in MichiganKristen WaltersGrandville, MI
Digital Collegian
Predictions | Penn State football hits the road for top-10 matchup at Michigan
Similar to 2021, Penn State has started its season 5-0 and is now heading on the road for a powerhouse Big Ten clash. No. 10 Penn State will face No. 5 Michigan at noon on Saturday, with plenty riding on the game as both teams remain undefeated with College Football Playoff hopes.
Digital Collegian
Penn State’s women’s volleyball heads into back-to-back road contests against Nebraska, Iowa
No. 14 Penn State will continue its conference journey with two road games, facing No. 3 Nebraska on Friday night and Iowa on Saturday. The Nittany Lions fell short against No. 6 Ohio State on the road, then bounced back to sweep Illinois at Rec Hall last weekend. Despite finishing 1-1, the blue and white showed more positive momentum in both games.
Penn State White Out vs Minnesota to air on ABC
UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) — Penn State announced that their White Out against Minnesota on October 22nd will air on ABC. Kickoff will be in primetime at 7:30 pm. This is the first meeting between the programs since the Golden Gophers defeated the Nittany Lions 31-26 in 2019. This matchup is also Homecoming for Penn State […]
Digital Collegian
Penn State women’s soccer prepares for final regular season home games against Wisconsin, Michigan
Penn State returns to Jeffrey Field this week for its last two home games of the regular season. The Nittany Lions are fresh off a road win against Maryland, which snapped the team’s two-game losing streak and improved its conference record to 3-2-1. Junior Natalie Wilson netted her first...
Digital Collegian
Players to watch | No. 5 Michigan has plenty of playmakers awaiting No. 10 Penn State football
Penn State heads into its toughest matchup of the season out of its bye week with No. 5 Michigan on deck. The Wolverines, like the Nittany Lions, are one of the only remaining undefeated teams in the Big Ten and in the FBS as a whole. Michigan exits a 31-10...
Digital Collegian
Why Penn State women’s soccer is currently underrated | Opinion
As the season winds down, Penn State sees itself sitting at No. 25 in the rankings, which may come as a surprise to many. The 8-3-2 unit has played some good soccer over the course of the campaign, but it recently succumbed to Michigan State and Ohio State in back-to-back games. In both contests, the blue and white never led, as it tried to crawl its way back in both duels.
fox9.com
Gophers coach Lindsay Whalen presented game ball at Big Ten Media Days
MINNEAPOLIS - Minneapolis is hosting Big Ten Media Days for men’s and women’s basketball at Target Center this week, and Commissioner Kevin Warren had a surprise for Lindsay Whalen before she took the stage. Warren presented the University of Minnesota women’s basketball coach with a game ball before...
Digital Collegian
Penn State field hockey looks to extend its winning streak with 2 matchups against Bucknell, Kent State
With a three-game win streak, Penn State bumped up to No. 4 in the NFHCA poll, the highest rank of the season for the team. The Nittany Lions look to continue their winning streak this week, playing nonconference games against Bucknell and Kent State. Starting Friday, the blue and white will be away from University Park for its contests.
Digital Collegian
Penn State men's basketball announces all themes for its 2022-23 home games
Penn State now has some themes to go along with the new student section for the 2022-23 season. The Nittany Lions announced on Twitter 11 themes and giveaways for their home slate of games for the upcoming campaign. The themes are highlighted by its "Wear White" game and will be...
Digital Collegian
Penn State women’s hockey takes on Boston College for 2-game series in Massachusetts
Penn State is off to a rocky start to the 2022-23 season. Since upsetting No. 3 Wisconsin in the season opener, the squad has just not been able to finish the job against good teams. Starting with Game 2 of the opening weekend series with the Badgers, the Nittany Lions...
Digital Collegian
Penn State football recruiting roundup | Future Nittany Lions on display during bye weekend
Penn State may have had a bye week this week, but the class of 2023 recruits did not have a break. James Franklin saw his fair share of high school football over the weekend, as he and the staff utilized the bye weekend to get on the road doing extra recruiting.
Digital Collegian
How do Penn State students feel about downtown State College? | Wrap Around Podcast
For the first time in Wrap Around history, co-hosts Braden Dyreson and Nick Stonesifer take to downtown State College. The duo takes time to talk to students about their opinions on the downtown State College area, as well as has students share their favorite memories and restaurants in the local area.
Digital Collegian
Penn State women's soccer works back into United Soccer Coaches top 25 after split weekend in Big Ten
Penn State has moved up, down and all around the United Soccer Coaches top 25 this season, and the squad is on the move again in this week's rankings. The blue and white jumped from unranked to No. 25 on Tuesday, propelled by a 2-0 victory over Maryland on Sunday.
Digital Collegian
‘They have more demand’ | Ticket gouging, reselling Penn State football tickets in the eyes of buyers
Penn State football isn’t just profitable for the university — people involved in ticket gouging can make some extra cash, according to some students. When only 21,000 tickets are sold to a campus of over 40,000 students, some said there’s a high demand for the resale of student tickets.
Digital Collegian
Penn State men's soccer senior forward Liam Butts takes home Big Ten Offensive Player of the Week
Penn State forward Liam Butts was recognized for standout past week Tuesday. Butts was picked as Big Ten Offensive Player of the Week, after notching a pair of goals just minutes apart in the Nittany Lions' dominant 4-1 victory over Northwestern. The senior forward is second on the team with...
msureporter.com
Mav Machine stuns stadium
Header Photo: Last Saturday, The Maverick Machine Athletic Band preformed at the Annual Youth In Music Marching band show. The band preformed an exhibition of their show “Time Machine” In the Minnesota Vikings very own U.S Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The Machine was one of three collegiate bands to preform at this event. (Lily Anderson/The Reporter)
Digital Collegian
Penn State field hockey star forward Sophia Gladieux wins Big Ten Offensive Player of the Week
After impressive performances against Iowa and Lafayette, Sophia Gladieux picked up a conference weekly award. Gladieux was named Big Ten Offensive Player of the Week after scoring the game-winning goal in both competitions this past weekend — with the Iowa game going into overtime, and the Lafayette game going to double-overtime.
Digital Collegian
Penn State men's lacrosse adds FOGO Reid Gills to 2024 recruiting class
Penn State picked up a new FOGO on Monday. Class of 2024 FOGO Reid Gills announced on Instagram his commitment to join the blue and white. The 6-foot-2 face-off man impressed in the MIAA and is ranked No. 32 in the class of 2024 recruiting class by Inside Lacrosse. Currently...
4 Great Pizza Places in Minnesota
What is your go-to comfort food? Is it pizza? If that's the first answer that comes to mind, then you are in the right place because below I have put together a list of four amazing pizza spots in Minnesota that serve absolutely delicious food made with only fresh and also high-quality ingredients, every day of the week.
Digital Collegian
Penn State field hockey moves up NFHCA rankings after 2 consecutive overtime victories
Penn State moved up a spot in the latest NFHCA poll. The Nittany Lions moved up to No. 4, their highest rank of the season. Overtime victories over then-No. 4 Iowa and Lafayette earned them the boost. Sophia Gladiuex was recently named Big Ten Offensive Player of the Week after...
