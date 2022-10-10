Read full article on original website
Candidate Forum
(City of Imperial Candidate Forum)..It is scheduled for Tuesday, October 18. . The Forum is being presented by the Imperial Valley Regional Chamber of Commerce, the City of Imperial and the Imperial Unified School District. The Forum will feature candidates for the Imperial Unified School District and the Imperial City Council. There are three seats for the School Board on the November Ballot. The candidates competing for the seats are Daniel Yee, John Denault, David Ross, Carlos Canez, Jill Tucker and Elvira Hernandez. There are three vacancies for the Imperial City Council. The ballot includes incumbent James Tucker and challengers Ida Obeso Martinez, Luis Garcia, David Escobar, Stacy Mendoza, and Ma Elia Valdez. The Candidate Forums will be held in the Imperial City Council Chambers. The School District Forum starts at 5:30 pm. The City Council Candidate Forum begins at 6:30 pm. The event will be open to the public, and it will be live streamed on the City of Imperial Facebook Page.
Calipatria City Council
( Calipatria City Council meets Tuesday evening)....It will be a zoom meeting, and it is not expected to last very long. Zoom information is available from the City Clerk's office. The Council will begin in closed session at 5:30 pm. The meeting will begin at 6:00 pm and there is only one action item on the agenda. The Council will be asked to adopt a resolution declaring a need to hold meetings via teleconferencing pursuant to California Assembly Bill 361.
Clean-Up Heber
( Saturday is clean-up Heber Day).....IVRMA will be available at the event. It will be located at 1184 Rockwood Avenue, by the sewer plant. There will be a free drop off from 8:00 am to 12 noon, for Heber residents only. They must show proof of residency, a utility bill or drivers license. They will be accepting computers, monitors, tv's, passenger and light truck tires. Rims will be accepted. For more details go to ivrma.org.
Imperial Irrigation District Board Of Directors.
(IID Board meets Tuesday)...The meeting will be held in La Quinta. Some or all the Board members may attend the meeting via teleconference, in compliance with AB 361. The meeting begins at 1:00 pm with the presentation of service awards for 5 IID employees. On the action agenda, the Board will consider the City of El Centro request as it pertains to the extension of Imperial Avenue. Following the regular agenda, the Board of Directors will hold a Budget Workshop. They will hear a presentation of the proposed 2023 budget by the energy/water/support service department managers.
Active COVID Cases
(COVID Cases up over 200)...COVID 19 update. It was released by the County Public Health Department. According to the numbers released Tuesday morning, there are currently 212 active cases of COVID 19 in Imperial County. That is up from the 156 cases reported last Thursday. The latest COVID 19 Tier Metrics for Imperial County indicate new cases per day per 100,000 population are at 8.20, with the positivity rate of 15.1%. Deaths attributed to the virus remain at 955.
Maintenance On Highway 78
(CalTrans working on Highway 78)....The work began Monday morning. It is expected to last through Friday. The work is between near Glamis at Gecko Road to Ted Kipt Road, from 8:00 am to 6:00 pm. The Eastbound and Westbound Highway traffic will be switched to a single open lane with highway worker flaggers using one-way traffic control. A pilot vehicle is escorting motorists one direction at a time on the open lane. CalTrans says both lanes will never be closed at the same time. Crews are performing Road Maintenance.
El Centro Shooting
El Centro Police are investigating an early morning shooting that resulted in the death of a man. At about 12:45 a.m. Monday officers responded to the 2300 block of South 4th Street regarding a report of gunshots. On arrival, officers located a man with a gunshot wound. Officers and paramedics treated the wounded man at the scene, he was then transported to El Centro Regional Medical Center where he later died from his wounds. Police described the suspects in the shooting as adult males who left the scene on foot. No weapon was recovered. The identity of the victim has not been released. The shooting remains under investigation.
Cattle Call Royalty
(Crowns presented over the weekend)....Cattle Call Royalty was chosen over the weekend. The 66th Annual Cattle Call Queen contest was held. A New Queen, Teen Queen, Junior Queen abd Little Miss were all named. Last year's Queen Rylee Locher turned the crown over Cidney Roper, who was chosen as the 2022 Cattle Call Quyeen. The event was held at St. Mary's Catholic Church in El Centro. 14 year old Amaris Rothfleisch was crowned Teen Queen. Nine year old Harper Brandt was crowned Junior Queen and named Little Miss was 8 year old Reese Johnson. The newly crowned Royalty will be traveling around the county promoting the upcoming Cattle Call. In November thet will preside over almost all the event during Cattle Call Week, beginning in early November.
