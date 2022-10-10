(City of Imperial Candidate Forum)..It is scheduled for Tuesday, October 18. . The Forum is being presented by the Imperial Valley Regional Chamber of Commerce, the City of Imperial and the Imperial Unified School District. The Forum will feature candidates for the Imperial Unified School District and the Imperial City Council. There are three seats for the School Board on the November Ballot. The candidates competing for the seats are Daniel Yee, John Denault, David Ross, Carlos Canez, Jill Tucker and Elvira Hernandez. There are three vacancies for the Imperial City Council. The ballot includes incumbent James Tucker and challengers Ida Obeso Martinez, Luis Garcia, David Escobar, Stacy Mendoza, and Ma Elia Valdez. The Candidate Forums will be held in the Imperial City Council Chambers. The School District Forum starts at 5:30 pm. The City Council Candidate Forum begins at 6:30 pm. The event will be open to the public, and it will be live streamed on the City of Imperial Facebook Page.

IMPERIAL, CA ・ 17 HOURS AGO