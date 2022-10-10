ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Redway, CA

Comments / 0

Related
kymkemp.com

Fire Burning Near Orleans in Northern Humboldt County

A fire started this morning on the Orleans Ranger District. Big Bar Fire is approximately 10 acres and 20% contained, according to a Six Rivers National Forest Service Facebook post about 2 p.m. “We anticipate it being contained by nightfall and will have crews working overnight,” Forest Public Affairs Officer...
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
kymkemp.com

Major Injury Accident on Brannan Mountain Road West of Willow Creek

About 11:05 p.m. Tuesday, a vehicle overturned in a driveway in the 3100 block of Brannan Mountain Road west of Willow Creek injuring one person. According to the CHP Traffic Incident Information Page, the crash caused major injuries. Cal Fire, Willow Creek Fire Department and an ambulance as well as...
WILLOW CREEK, CA
kymkemp.com

Estimated $35K in Damage to Beechwood Drive Home After Fire

At 12:16 P.M. on Monday October 10th 2022, Humboldt Bay Fire units, including 3 engines, a ladder truck, and two duty chiefs were dispatched to a reported structure fire in a residential structure at the 6100 block of Beechwood Drive in Eureka. The first responding engine reported seeing smoke from the roof and eves of the structure, and set up for an interior fire attack.
EUREKA, CA
kymkemp.com

Structure Fire in Willow Creek

A structure fire has been reported in Willow Creek on the 400 block of Sunset Lane just after 10:30 a.m. on October 11th. Initial reports indicate there is fire inside a wall at the residence. All parties have exited the structure. Willow Creek Fire and Salyer Fire were requested to...
WILLOW CREEK, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Garberville, CA
City
Redway, CA
Local
California Traffic
kymkemp.com

Trunk or Treat Halloween Party at the Arcata Plaza on October 31st

Arcata Main Street is hosting a Trunk or Treat Halloween Party on the Arcata Plaza for the delight of children and families on Monday, October 31 from 3-6 p.m. We invite the community to reserve a spot for your car on 8th Street to decorate a trunk and hand out some treats! Sign up at www.arcatamainstreet.com. In the center of the plaza we will have music, a costume parade, and a special prize for the Best Decorated Trunk!
ARCATA, CA
oregontoday.net

Quakes, Oct. 12

A couple of earthquakes were recorded within the Cascadia Subduction Zone off the Coast of California where the two fault lines are located that run parallel with the Oregon Coast. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, a 2.9-magnitude quake was record west to northwest of Trinidad, CA, between the two fault lines, and a 2.5-magnitude was recorded right at the southern junction west to northwest of Petrolia, CA near Cape Mendocino in Northern California.
PETROLIA, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Traffic Accident
lostcoastoutpost.com

Eureka Resident Arrested on Suspicion of Meth Sales

Press release from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office:. On Oct. 8, 2022, at about 4:30 p.m., Humboldt County Sheriff’s deputies and K9 Yahtzee conducted a probation search at a residence associated with a wanted felony warrant suspect on the 2900 block of Harris Street in Eureka. The suspect,...
EUREKA, CA
kymkemp.com

Arcata is ‘Committed to Reducing Waste from Single-Use Disposable Foodware’

The City of Arcata is committed to reducing waste from single-use disposable foodware. The Arcata City Council adopted Ordinance No. 1527 in February 2020 to establish regulations related to single-use disposable foodware items. The ordinance is meant to reduce the number of single-use plastic items that contribute to street litter, marine pollution, wildlife injuries, greenhouse gas emissions, and landfill waste. The ordinance is applicable to all food service establishments including, but not limited to: restaurants, grocery stores, bars, cafes, food vendors, and cafeterias. The City has provided outreach to food service establishments to assist in this transition.
ARCATA, CA
The Mendocino Voice

190K cannabis plants eradicated at 18 different Mendocino County grow sites by CAMP in 2022

MENDOCINO Co., 10/12/22 — Mendocino County won a dubious honor in cannabis eradication this year, with 190,018 cannabis plants destroyed at 18 different grow sites raided under the auspices of the Campaign Against Marijuana Planting (CAMP) 2022. That figure is significantly higher than any other California county — representing nearly 20 percent of the 973,894 plants seized statewide, according to a press release issued Tuesday by the California Department of Justice.
MENDOCINO COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
mendofever.com

Bureau of Land Management Lifts Fire Restrictions in Mendocino, Humboldt, Del Norte, and Other Northwest Counties

The following is a press release issued by the Bureau of Land Management:. The Bureau of Land Management has eased some fire restrictions on public lands managed by its Arcata and Redding field offices in Humboldt, Mendocino, Del Norte, Trinity, Shasta, Butte, Tehama and Siskiyou counties. The terminated fire prevention orders can be found here and here.
MENDOCINO COUNTY, CA
CBS San Francisco

Shark attack leaves surfer seriously injured in Northern California

A 31-year-old surfer in Northern California is recovering after a shark attack that left gruesome bites on his right thigh and leg.Jared Trainor was knocked him off his board during a Sunday outing to Centerville Beach, he told the Times-Standard newspaper in Humboldt County. The animal had his right leg and board clamped in its jaws, he said.Underwater, the experienced surfer grabbed the shark's body with one hand and kicked at its head with his free leg until it let him go and swam away, he said. Trainor returned to the beach where another surfer had a cell phone they...
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
lostcoastoutpost.com

City of Eureka Agrees to Scrap Contentious Dolbeer/W Street One-Way Couplet Project (For Now) in Response to Overwhelming Opposition From School Board and Neighbors

The contentious Dolbeer/W Street couplet project is dead … for now. The City of Eureka sent out a news release this afternoon (more on that below) to announce that the project, which aims to change the current configuration of Dolbeer and W streets to one-way traffic, will not move forward.
EUREKA, CA
kymkemp.com

‘Soil-Disturbing Construction Projects Required to Take Erosion Control Measures During Wet Weather Season’: Arcata

With the onset of wet weather season, the City of Arcata Environmental Services Department reminds builders that all construction activities causing soil disturbances are required to have appropriate erosion control Stormwater Best Management Practices (BMPs) in place by Saturday, October 15. State regulations require that BMPs are installed and properly...
ARCATA, CA
kymkemp.com

RCCER Endorses Julie Ryan for Humboldt Community Services District

Press release from Julie Ryan 4 Humboldt Community Services District:. I am excited to announce that I have received the endorsement of the Redwood Coalition for Climate and Environmental Responsibility. “The mission of the Redwood Coalition for Climate and Environmental Responsibility (RCCER, pronounced “rocker”) is to ensure that local elected...
EUREKA, CA
lostcoastoutpost.com

Humboldt Drug Task Force Arrests Two on Suspicion of Fentanyl Sales

On Tuesday October 11th , 2022, the Humboldt County Drug Task Force (HCDTF), with the assistance of the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) conducted a probation search at a residence on Redwood Grove Rd. in Hoopa. The residents, Jazzy Colegrove (30 years old) and Rocky Robbins (20 years old) had been reported by multiple people as selling fentanyl in and around the Hoopa Valley. Colegrove was on felony probation and had an active felony warrant for her arrest. Robbins was on two counts of felony probation.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy