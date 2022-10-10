Read full article on original website
Fire Burning Near Orleans in Northern Humboldt County
A fire started this morning on the Orleans Ranger District. Big Bar Fire is approximately 10 acres and 20% contained, according to a Six Rivers National Forest Service Facebook post about 2 p.m. “We anticipate it being contained by nightfall and will have crews working overnight,” Forest Public Affairs Officer...
Major Injury Accident on Brannan Mountain Road West of Willow Creek
About 11:05 p.m. Tuesday, a vehicle overturned in a driveway in the 3100 block of Brannan Mountain Road west of Willow Creek injuring one person. According to the CHP Traffic Incident Information Page, the crash caused major injuries. Cal Fire, Willow Creek Fire Department and an ambulance as well as...
Estimated $35K in Damage to Beechwood Drive Home After Fire
At 12:16 P.M. on Monday October 10th 2022, Humboldt Bay Fire units, including 3 engines, a ladder truck, and two duty chiefs were dispatched to a reported structure fire in a residential structure at the 6100 block of Beechwood Drive in Eureka. The first responding engine reported seeing smoke from the roof and eves of the structure, and set up for an interior fire attack.
Structure Fire in Willow Creek
A structure fire has been reported in Willow Creek on the 400 block of Sunset Lane just after 10:30 a.m. on October 11th. Initial reports indicate there is fire inside a wall at the residence. All parties have exited the structure. Willow Creek Fire and Salyer Fire were requested to...
HCSO Releases Information on Yesterday’s Stabbing in McKinleyville
On Oct. 9, 2022, at about 3:16 p.m., Humboldt County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to a residence on the 4500 block of Chaffin Road in McKinleyville for the report of a stabbing. Deputies arrived at the residence and located a 51-year-old male victim with serious injuries and an uninjured...
Trunk or Treat Halloween Party at the Arcata Plaza on October 31st
Arcata Main Street is hosting a Trunk or Treat Halloween Party on the Arcata Plaza for the delight of children and families on Monday, October 31 from 3-6 p.m. We invite the community to reserve a spot for your car on 8th Street to decorate a trunk and hand out some treats! Sign up at www.arcatamainstreet.com. In the center of the plaza we will have music, a costume parade, and a special prize for the Best Decorated Trunk!
Quakes, Oct. 12
A couple of earthquakes were recorded within the Cascadia Subduction Zone off the Coast of California where the two fault lines are located that run parallel with the Oregon Coast. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, a 2.9-magnitude quake was record west to northwest of Trinidad, CA, between the two fault lines, and a 2.5-magnitude was recorded right at the southern junction west to northwest of Petrolia, CA near Cape Mendocino in Northern California.
McKinleyville Resident Arrested For Attempted Murder; Victim Expected to Recover
Press release from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office:. On Oct. 9, 2022, at about 3:16 p.m., Humboldt County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to a residence on the 4500 block of Chaffin Road in McKinleyville for the report of a stabbing. Deputies arrived at the residence and located a...
Eureka Resident Arrested on Suspicion of Meth Sales
Press release from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office:. On Oct. 8, 2022, at about 4:30 p.m., Humboldt County Sheriff’s deputies and K9 Yahtzee conducted a probation search at a residence associated with a wanted felony warrant suspect on the 2900 block of Harris Street in Eureka. The suspect,...
Arcata is ‘Committed to Reducing Waste from Single-Use Disposable Foodware’
The City of Arcata is committed to reducing waste from single-use disposable foodware. The Arcata City Council adopted Ordinance No. 1527 in February 2020 to establish regulations related to single-use disposable foodware items. The ordinance is meant to reduce the number of single-use plastic items that contribute to street litter, marine pollution, wildlife injuries, greenhouse gas emissions, and landfill waste. The ordinance is applicable to all food service establishments including, but not limited to: restaurants, grocery stores, bars, cafes, food vendors, and cafeterias. The City has provided outreach to food service establishments to assist in this transition.
190K cannabis plants eradicated at 18 different Mendocino County grow sites by CAMP in 2022
MENDOCINO Co., 10/12/22 — Mendocino County won a dubious honor in cannabis eradication this year, with 190,018 cannabis plants destroyed at 18 different grow sites raided under the auspices of the Campaign Against Marijuana Planting (CAMP) 2022. That figure is significantly higher than any other California county — representing nearly 20 percent of the 973,894 plants seized statewide, according to a press release issued Tuesday by the California Department of Justice.
Steady as They Go…Small Group Has Worked for Over a Decade to Remove Trash From SoHum
Week after week, ERCP (the Eel River Cleanup Project) picks up trash in Southern Humboldt. Every Friday, a small group of intrepid volunteers with trucks pick up litter and haul the resulting bags of garbage and abandoned items from the areas in and around the towns of Garberville and Redway. And, then they pay to have it all dumped.
Bureau of Land Management Lifts Fire Restrictions in Mendocino, Humboldt, Del Norte, and Other Northwest Counties
The following is a press release issued by the Bureau of Land Management:. The Bureau of Land Management has eased some fire restrictions on public lands managed by its Arcata and Redding field offices in Humboldt, Mendocino, Del Norte, Trinity, Shasta, Butte, Tehama and Siskiyou counties. The terminated fire prevention orders can be found here and here.
Shark attack leaves surfer seriously injured in Northern California
A 31-year-old surfer in Northern California is recovering after a shark attack that left gruesome bites on his right thigh and leg.Jared Trainor was knocked him off his board during a Sunday outing to Centerville Beach, he told the Times-Standard newspaper in Humboldt County. The animal had his right leg and board clamped in its jaws, he said.Underwater, the experienced surfer grabbed the shark's body with one hand and kicked at its head with his free leg until it let him go and swam away, he said. Trainor returned to the beach where another surfer had a cell phone they...
Back in the Day: Signed Poster at the Mateel from the Red Hot Chili Peppers
As the Red Hot Chili Peppers play in Hoopa, it only seems fitting to share this poster hanging in the Mateel Hall that they signed when they played in Redway in 1989. At the time, the group played in the nude except for tube socks and some sneakers. Notice those...
City of Eureka Agrees to Scrap Contentious Dolbeer/W Street One-Way Couplet Project (For Now) in Response to Overwhelming Opposition From School Board and Neighbors
The contentious Dolbeer/W Street couplet project is dead … for now. The City of Eureka sent out a news release this afternoon (more on that below) to announce that the project, which aims to change the current configuration of Dolbeer and W streets to one-way traffic, will not move forward.
Meth, Burglary Tools Found During Probation Search With Help of K9 Yahtzee
This is a press release from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On Oct. 8, 2022, at about 4:30 p.m., Humboldt County Sheriff’s deputies and K9 Yahtzee conducted...
‘Soil-Disturbing Construction Projects Required to Take Erosion Control Measures During Wet Weather Season’: Arcata
With the onset of wet weather season, the City of Arcata Environmental Services Department reminds builders that all construction activities causing soil disturbances are required to have appropriate erosion control Stormwater Best Management Practices (BMPs) in place by Saturday, October 15. State regulations require that BMPs are installed and properly...
RCCER Endorses Julie Ryan for Humboldt Community Services District
Press release from Julie Ryan 4 Humboldt Community Services District:. I am excited to announce that I have received the endorsement of the Redwood Coalition for Climate and Environmental Responsibility. “The mission of the Redwood Coalition for Climate and Environmental Responsibility (RCCER, pronounced “rocker”) is to ensure that local elected...
Humboldt Drug Task Force Arrests Two on Suspicion of Fentanyl Sales
On Tuesday October 11th , 2022, the Humboldt County Drug Task Force (HCDTF), with the assistance of the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) conducted a probation search at a residence on Redwood Grove Rd. in Hoopa. The residents, Jazzy Colegrove (30 years old) and Rocky Robbins (20 years old) had been reported by multiple people as selling fentanyl in and around the Hoopa Valley. Colegrove was on felony probation and had an active felony warrant for her arrest. Robbins was on two counts of felony probation.
