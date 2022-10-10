ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

SB Nation

On This Day (12 Oct 1907): Stars assemble at Sunderland for Inter-League showcase!

A couple of months ago, when Chelsea’s American owner suggested a Premier League “All-Star” game to showcase the strength of this country’s domestic club game, he was dismissed as not really understanding England and our football culture. These kinds of gimmicks, it was said, would overload the players and the clubs would never agree to release them in any case.
The Independent

Wasps follow Worcester in suspension from Gallagher Premiership

English rugby’s flagship domestic competition is in meltdown with Wasps following Worcester by being suspended from the Gallagher Premiership.The four-time Premiership champions also face a “likely” move into administration and had already withdrawn from Saturday’s scheduled league fixture against Exeter at Sandy Park.In a statement, the Rugby Football Union said: “The RFU’s Club Financial Viability Group has met this evening and confirmed that Wasps are suspended from the Gallagher Premiership.“We appreciate this is a very difficult time for Wasps players, staff and supporters who will be concerned at news that the club is likely to enter administration.“The RFU will continue to work with the club, PRL (Premiership Rugby) and any potential administrator or future investors to find the best possible outcome for the club.”
BBC

James Rowberry: Former manager accepts results cost him his Newport County job

James Rowberry believes Newport County were on the correct path under his guidance but acknowledges poor results cost him his job as manager. Appointed in October 2021 following the departure of Michael Flynn, Rowberry guided the club to 11th last season. But the 37-year-old has been sacked after a disappointing...
The Independent

Newport County consider David Webb for vacant manager’s job

Newport County are considering appointing David Webb, formerly one of Mauricio Pochettino’s backroom staff at Tottenham, as their new manager.Webb, who was also head of football operations at Huddersfield Town and the scout who discovered Wilfried Zaha, has been interviewed for the vacancy at the League Two club.Newport sacked James Rowberry this week and are 18th in the fourth tier, three points above the relegation zone while Webb is also in talks with a national team in Europe about a role there.Webb acquired a reputation for identifying and signing talent after working with Eddie Howe when he was head of scouting...
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: Newcastle United are set to appoint Peter Silverstone as chief commercial officer... as they seek to compete with the world's top clubs and push back the boundaries of financial fair play

Newcastle United are set to appoint Peter Silverstone as chief commercial officer as their off-field rebuild gathers pace. He spent seven years at Arsenal, four of them in a chief commercial role, as well as business development director before that. Silverstone will be charged with improving Newcastle's commercial revenues as...
Daily Mail

England Women 0-0 Czech Republic: Lucy Bronze makes her 100th appearance for Lionesses... but Sarina Wiegman's side are held to a goalless draw in friendly

This was perhaps destined to be an underwhelming night for England. Brighton is a place that holds special memories for the Lionesses and boss Sarina Wiegman with their two Euro 2022 fixtures here producing an 8-0 win over Norway and a tense quarter-final victory against Spain. A friendly against the...
BBC

Worcester Warriors to appeal against Premiership suspension and relegation

Administrators for Worcester Warriors say they will appeal against the Rugby Football Union's decision to suspend the Premiership club for the season and relegate them to the Championship. Julie Palmer, from Begbies Traynor Group, told the BBC they will contest the punishments on a "no fault insolvency" basis. Warriors went...
The Independent

Wasps likely to enter administration after withdrawing from game against Exeter

Wasps have withdrawn from Saturday’s Gallagher Premiership game against Exeter and say it is “likely” they will enter into administration “in the coming days”.In another colossal blow for the English domestic game, it follows Worcester already being in administration and being suspended from the Premiership for the rest of this reason, with relegation to the Championship to follow.In a statement, Wasps said: “It has become clear that there is likely to be insufficient time to find a solvent solution for the companies within the group, and it is therefore likely that they will enter into administration in the coming days...
BBC

Somerset football clubs say they are being hit by fuel costs

Grassroots football clubs say they are struggling to make ends meet amid the cost-of-living crisis. Hire charges for pitches and travel costs to away matches are on the rise, say some teams in Somerset. But clubs say they are reluctant to put up their charges for players and are instead...
BBC

Middlesbrough: Michael Carrick unlikely to become new manager

Michael Carrick is unlikely to become the new Middlesbrough manager. The former England and Manchester United midfielder met club officials on Tuesday and does want to become a manager at some point. However, it is understood there was no agreement and the 41-year-old views the time as not yet being...
