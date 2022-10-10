Read full article on original website
Related
Jesse Lingard DROPPED by Nottingham Forest as Steve Cooper axes ex-Man Utd ace after signing new contract to 2025
JESSE LINGARD has been DROPPED from the Nottingham Forest team to face Aston Villa on Monday night. The ex-Manchester United star, 29, signed for the newly-promoted side this summer. But along with the rest of the squad, Lingard has failed to make an impression on the top flight this season.
SB Nation
On This Day (12 Oct 1907): Stars assemble at Sunderland for Inter-League showcase!
A couple of months ago, when Chelsea’s American owner suggested a Premier League “All-Star” game to showcase the strength of this country’s domestic club game, he was dismissed as not really understanding England and our football culture. These kinds of gimmicks, it was said, would overload the players and the clubs would never agree to release them in any case.
BBC
Nigel Pearson: Bristol City manager says criticism is fair after poor run
Bristol City manager Nigel Pearson says his team need to be "accountable" after a run of five matches without a win. The Robins' recent 3-0 defeat by Birmingham City was a fourth loss in five games, their other result being a goalless draw against bottom-placed Coventry City. City next face...
BBC
Scottish Gossip: Celtic, Rangers, Hearts, Hibs, Forrest, O'Riley, Hanlon, Atkinson, St Johnstone, VAR
Scottish FA chief executive Ian Maxwell admits Scottish football could be in for a horrendous few months as the game looks to get to grips with the introduction of VAR in the Premiership, but he is hoping clubs and fans keep their cool and have patience - because the country's officials will get it right. (Daily Record)
RELATED PEOPLE
BBC
FA Cup: Folkestone Invicta boss Neil Cugley on long trips and an even longer tenure
One of Britain's longest-serving managers has his sights set on creating history in the FA Cup. Neil Cugley took the reins at Folkestone Invicta in the summer of 1997 and, since Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger retired in 2018, has held the honour of the longest managerial reign in the top seven tiers of the British game.
Female football fan, 23, becomes the first woman in Britain to be banned from matches after she hurled a flare onto the pitch when her team lost
A female football fan has become the first woman in Britain to be banned from all 'regulated' soccer matches after she hurled a flare onto the pitch as she watched her team being thrashed at home. Abbie-Leigh Reay, 23, was arrested after she grabbed the missile and threw it towards...
Wasps follow Worcester in suspension from Gallagher Premiership
English rugby’s flagship domestic competition is in meltdown with Wasps following Worcester by being suspended from the Gallagher Premiership.The four-time Premiership champions also face a “likely” move into administration and had already withdrawn from Saturday’s scheduled league fixture against Exeter at Sandy Park.In a statement, the Rugby Football Union said: “The RFU’s Club Financial Viability Group has met this evening and confirmed that Wasps are suspended from the Gallagher Premiership.“We appreciate this is a very difficult time for Wasps players, staff and supporters who will be concerned at news that the club is likely to enter administration.“The RFU will continue to work with the club, PRL (Premiership Rugby) and any potential administrator or future investors to find the best possible outcome for the club.”
BBC
James Rowberry: Former manager accepts results cost him his Newport County job
James Rowberry believes Newport County were on the correct path under his guidance but acknowledges poor results cost him his job as manager. Appointed in October 2021 following the departure of Michael Flynn, Rowberry guided the club to 11th last season. But the 37-year-old has been sacked after a disappointing...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Newport County consider David Webb for vacant manager’s job
Newport County are considering appointing David Webb, formerly one of Mauricio Pochettino’s backroom staff at Tottenham, as their new manager.Webb, who was also head of football operations at Huddersfield Town and the scout who discovered Wilfried Zaha, has been interviewed for the vacancy at the League Two club.Newport sacked James Rowberry this week and are 18th in the fourth tier, three points above the relegation zone while Webb is also in talks with a national team in Europe about a role there.Webb acquired a reputation for identifying and signing talent after working with Eddie Howe when he was head of scouting...
SkySports
Wasps withdraw from Gallagher Premiership match at Exeter and set to go into administration
Wasps are set to go into administration and have withdrawn from their Gallagher Premiership match against Exeter Chiefs on Saturday. The Coventry-based club have been pushed to the brink of financial ruin by a debt pile that includes an unpaid tax bill owed to HM Revenue & Customs. Wasps also...
EXCLUSIVE: Newcastle United are set to appoint Peter Silverstone as chief commercial officer... as they seek to compete with the world's top clubs and push back the boundaries of financial fair play
Newcastle United are set to appoint Peter Silverstone as chief commercial officer as their off-field rebuild gathers pace. He spent seven years at Arsenal, four of them in a chief commercial role, as well as business development director before that. Silverstone will be charged with improving Newcastle's commercial revenues as...
England Women 0-0 Czech Republic: Lucy Bronze makes her 100th appearance for Lionesses... but Sarina Wiegman's side are held to a goalless draw in friendly
This was perhaps destined to be an underwhelming night for England. Brighton is a place that holds special memories for the Lionesses and boss Sarina Wiegman with their two Euro 2022 fixtures here producing an 8-0 win over Norway and a tense quarter-final victory against Spain. A friendly against the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
BBC
Scottish Gossip: Rangers, Celtic, St Johnstone, Hearts, Hibs, Ross County, Dundee Utd, Kilmarnock
Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp describes his side's 7-1 Champions League win over Rangers at Ibrox as a "freak result" and adds: "We were just on it. Meeting us at the wrong moment is not cool". (Scotsman) Former Rangers striker Kenny Miller believes the loss - Rangers' heaviest ever home defeat...
BBC
Worcester Warriors to appeal against Premiership suspension and relegation
Administrators for Worcester Warriors say they will appeal against the Rugby Football Union's decision to suspend the Premiership club for the season and relegate them to the Championship. Julie Palmer, from Begbies Traynor Group, told the BBC they will contest the punishments on a "no fault insolvency" basis. Warriors went...
Wasps likely to enter administration after withdrawing from game against Exeter
Wasps have withdrawn from Saturday’s Gallagher Premiership game against Exeter and say it is “likely” they will enter into administration “in the coming days”.In another colossal blow for the English domestic game, it follows Worcester already being in administration and being suspended from the Premiership for the rest of this reason, with relegation to the Championship to follow.In a statement, Wasps said: “It has become clear that there is likely to be insufficient time to find a solvent solution for the companies within the group, and it is therefore likely that they will enter into administration in the coming days...
BBC
Somerset football clubs say they are being hit by fuel costs
Grassroots football clubs say they are struggling to make ends meet amid the cost-of-living crisis. Hire charges for pitches and travel costs to away matches are on the rise, say some teams in Somerset. But clubs say they are reluctant to put up their charges for players and are instead...
BBC
Middlesbrough: Michael Carrick unlikely to become new manager
Michael Carrick is unlikely to become the new Middlesbrough manager. The former England and Manchester United midfielder met club officials on Tuesday and does want to become a manager at some point. However, it is understood there was no agreement and the 41-year-old views the time as not yet being...
ESPN
Man United's Harry Maguire confident he will prove fitness ahead of England World Cup squad selection - sources
Harry Maguire is confident he will prove his fitness before England's World Cup squad announcement, sources have told ESPN. Maguire hasn't been available for Manchester United since suffering a thigh injury playing for England against Germany during the international break. - Stream on ESPN+: LaLiga, Bundesliga, MLS, more (U.S.) He...
MLS・
Yardbarker
BBC pundit blown away by ‘magnificent’ £36m Liverpool star after first-half performance v Rangers
Jonathan Woodgate was particularly impressed by Ibrahima Konate’s first-half performance for Liverpool. The Frenchman was brought in for an injured Joel Matip and enjoyed a largely superb outing for the men in red as they trounced Rangers by seven goals to one. “Ibrahima Konate is having a great game....
Yardbarker
Watch: Manchester United Goalkeeper Target Diogo Costa Great Assist For Porto In UEFA Champions League
Manchester United are prepared to possibly look into the goalkeeper market next summer. David De Gea’s contract expires at Old Trafford, however wants to stay at United for ‘years to come’. Erik Ten Hag wants to utilise playing out from the back and having a goalkeeper that...
UEFA・
Comments / 0