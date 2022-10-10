Read full article on original website
kxoradio.com
County Board Of Supervisors Tuesday Meeting
(Board of Supervisors meet Tuesday).... They begin their meeting by Proclaiming October as Domestic Violence Awareness Month. They will also present to winners of the Public Service Announcement Team Competition/Challenge. The action agenda begins with the Introduction of US Magistrate Judge Lupe Rodriguez Jr, as presented by US District Judge Ruth Bermudez Montenegro. County Public Health will conduct a presentation on COVID 19 and Monkeypox. There will be a Federal Legislative update.. Rodolfo Aguayo, Director of Human Resources and Risk Management will have several items on the agenda, as will County Executive officer Miguel Figueroa. There will also be a public hearing to adopt a resolution establishing the 2022-2023 unit fee assessment for Niland County Service Are #1 for $14.00.
kxoradio.com
Candidate Forum
(City of Imperial Candidate Forum)..It is scheduled for Tuesday, October 18. . The Forum is being presented by the Imperial Valley Regional Chamber of Commerce, the City of Imperial and the Imperial Unified School District. The Forum will feature candidates for the Imperial Unified School District and the Imperial City Council. There are three seats for the School Board on the November Ballot. The candidates competing for the seats are Daniel Yee, John Denault, David Ross, Carlos Canez, Jill Tucker and Elvira Hernandez. There are three vacancies for the Imperial City Council. The ballot includes incumbent James Tucker and challengers Ida Obeso Martinez, Luis Garcia, David Escobar, Stacy Mendoza, and Ma Elia Valdez. The Candidate Forums will be held in the Imperial City Council Chambers. The School District Forum starts at 5:30 pm. The City Council Candidate Forum begins at 6:30 pm. The event will be open to the public, and it will be live streamed on the City of Imperial Facebook Page.
kxoradio.com
Imperial Irrigation District Board Of Directors.
(IID Board meets Tuesday)...The meeting will be held in La Quinta. Some or all the Board members may attend the meeting via teleconference, in compliance with AB 361. The meeting begins at 1:00 pm with the presentation of service awards for 5 IID employees. On the action agenda, the Board will consider the City of El Centro request as it pertains to the extension of Imperial Avenue. Following the regular agenda, the Board of Directors will hold a Budget Workshop. They will hear a presentation of the proposed 2023 budget by the energy/water/support service department managers.
kxoradio.com
Clean-Up Heber
( Saturday is clean-up Heber Day).....IVRMA will be available at the event. It will be located at 1184 Rockwood Avenue, by the sewer plant. There will be a free drop off from 8:00 am to 12 noon, for Heber residents only. They must show proof of residency, a utility bill or drivers license. They will be accepting computers, monitors, tv's, passenger and light truck tires. Rims will be accepted. For more details go to ivrma.org.
kxoradio.com
Vote By Mail Ballots Sent
(November Election Process)....It is underway. The Election is November 8th. Registered voters do not need to wait until election day. Vote By Mail Ballots were sent out Monday. Registrar of Voters Linsey Dale says several early voting days are being scheduled, as well. The Registrar told the Board of Supervisors recently the system had been tested, and they were ready to go. Vote By Mail Ballots can be returned at any time, including on Election Day. Ballots will be counted at the closing of the polls on November 8th. Election laws allow 30 days for the ballots to be officially counted.
holtvilletribune.com
Paving the Way for Possible Weakley Eminent Domain?
CALEXICO — An attempt by the city to acquire easements for a road improvement project on Weakley Street has been stymied by property owners’ apparent reluctance to sell. So, to help move the proposed project forward, the Calexico City Council unanimously approved a series of resolutions that would allow the city to potentially acquire the parcels through eminent domain, if needed.
calexicochronicle.com
SDSU Selects Sundt to Build New Brawley STEM Facility
BRAWLEY — San Diego State University has selected Sundt as the general contractor to build the new Science Technology Engineering and Math facility on the SDSU-Imperial Valley Brawley campus. This selection comes on the heels of an $80 million investment by the state of California to develop the roughly...
holtvilletribune.com
Local Health Authority Tabs PMH’s Lewis as CEO
EL CENTRO — Longtime Pioneers Memorial Healthcare District Chief Executive Officer Larry Lewis has been hired to lead the Imperial County Local Health Authority, it was announced at the authority’s commission meeting on Monday, Oct. 10. Lewis will assume responsibilities on Nov. 14, according to a Tuesday, Oct....
calexicochronicle.com
Cattle Call Queen Court Crowned
EL CENTRO/BRAWLEY — After two nights of skills and pageantry, each of the four contestants for this year’s 66th Cattle Call Queen Court was crowned, including the royal star of the show, 2022-2023 Queen Cidney Roper. “I feel like I’m in a state of surrealism. This has truly...
holtvilletribune.com
Imperial County Sheriff’s Office: Oct. 6-Oct. 9
IMPERIAL COUNTY — The following reports were collected from the Imperial County Sheriff’s Office call logs from Oct. 6 to Oct. 9. 4:18 p.m.: A power line was damaged near Silsbee Road and Hacklemen Road. The pole was broken at the bottom and the structure was leaning; no power lines were touching the ground.
kyma.com
Trunk or Treat Spooktacular coming soon to El Centro
EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The City of El Centro Parks & Recreation is hosting the Trunk or Treat event on Friday, October 21, 2022. For further context, Trunk or Treat is a family event for children of all ages to dress up and trick-or-treat in a safe environment.
kxoradio.com
Local Farm Bureau Annual Dinner
(Farm Bureau's major fundraising event)....It was their annual Dinner. It was held late last week in Brawley. The theme was a Celebration of Agriculture. The event was preceded by a major dust storm. Fortunately the storm calmed down before the 6:00 pm start of the event. The steak dinner was highlighted by their awards ceremony. The 2022 Betty Young Memorial Friends of the Farmers Award went to Imperial Irrigation District Board President Jim Hanks. The 17th Annual Jim Kuhn Farmer of the Year Award went to Tom Brundy of Tom's Hay Farm.
calexicochronicle.com
ECRMC Cuts Ribbon on New Women’s Health Center
EL CENTRO — El Centro Regional Medical Center announces the grand opening of its new Women’s Health Center on Wednesday, Oct. 12, located on the second floor of the Medical Office Building at 1271 Ross Ave. in El Centro. The ECRMC Women’s Health Center will offer comprehensive gynecology...
thedesertreview.com
SR-78 lane closures near Glamis begin today
EL CENTRO — CalTrans maintenance crews will close Star Route 78 (SR-78) near the community of Glamis, from Gecko Road to Ted Kipt Road Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. for pavement work, according to a press release. Work is expected to continue through mid-November. Eastbound...
