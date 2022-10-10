ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

radiokmzn.com

IOWA’S PHEASANT SEASON IS EXPECTED TO BE A REPEAT OF 2021

DES MOINES — Iowa’s 2022 pheasant season is expected to be another good one when more than 60,000 plus blaze orange clad hunters take to the fields on Oct. 29. And based on the results of the August pheasant survey, hunters can afford to be optimistic. “Our bird...
Western Iowa Today

Rare Invasive Weed Detected In Iowa Again

(Des Moines, IA) — A weed first spotted in an Iowa farm field years ago has been found again. The Iowa Department of Agriculture is asking farmers to report any sightings of Asian copper leaf. It was first detected in a cornfield in Cedar Falls in 2016. Before that, the only documented infestation in North America was in New York City. The most recent sighting was in a Grundy County soybean field. Officials say it appears to have been there for several years before being identified.
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Iowa to dramatically cut back on restaurant inspections

The state of Iowa is planning to dramatically scale back the routine inspection of restaurants and other food-service establishments by making only one onsite inspection every five years. Currently, most Iowa restaurants are subjected to at least one routine inspection every three years. They are also inspected in response to complaints or changes in ownership. […] The post Iowa to dramatically cut back on restaurant inspections appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
bleedingheartland.com

Iowa governor not even close to keeping one 2018 campaign promise

"If elected, will you commit to weekly press conferences?" a moderator asked during the first debate between Iowa's candidates for governor in October 2018. "I do it all the time," Governor Kim Reynolds replied. Asked again during that campaign's third debate whether she would hold weekly press conferences, Reynolds claimed...
104.5 KDAT

Wilson’s Orchard And Farm To Open Second Iowa Location

This time of year, there is no better way to spend a fall afternoon than going to an apple orchard. The fall colors, delicious food, and time outdoors are the favorite activities of many here in Eastern Iowa. One of the most popular spots to visit is Wilson's Orchard and Farm in Iowa City. You can pick apples, check out all the pumpkins, and enjoy some food and craft beverages while you're there. And now, Wilson's has announced that they are going to be opening a second Iowa location!
IOWA CITY, IA
kyoutv.com

Multiple mountain lion sightings confirmed in central Iowa

NEW VIRGINIA, Iowa (KCRG) - Law enforcement have confirmed mountain lion sightings in central Iowa. In a Facebook post, the Madison County and Warren County Sheriff’s Office said the confirmed sightings were in New Virginia and St. Charles and St. Mary’s area. That’s south of Des Moines.
NEW VIRGINIA, IA
KOEL 950 AM

Have You Tried Northeast Iowa’s Best Pork Tenderloins?

The featured image is not from the restaurants mentioned in this story. After almost 5,000 votes for 449 establishments, the Iowa Pork Producers kicked off the start of National Pork Month by releasing the top five tenderloin restaurants in Iowa. To determine the top five, Kelsey Sutter, IPPA’s marketing and...
KICK AM 1530

Illinois Town Named One of The Most Beautiful Towns in America

We always say it's hard to pick just ONE town in the entire state, but according to a recent article in Architectural Digest they did just that. We are lucky here in the Tri-States to be surrounded by some of the most amazing small towns, but it's also nice to get away and explore other small towns in either Missouri or Illinois. So it's no surprise that Galena, Illinois was just named one of the 55 Most Beautiful Small Towns in America.
GALENA, IL
Axios Des Moines

Iowa conservative news sites gain popularity

Alternative media sites targeting conservatives are gaining steam in Iowa.What's happening: These sites, like The Iowa Standard, are garnering millions of page views and revenue from right-leaning audiences who are seeking news that conforms to their beliefs.Why it matters: The news and platforms are echo chambers — potentially lucrative ones — intended to push back against what the creators see as a liberal-bent media ecosystem.The trend is familiar at the national level, but the increased focus on state-level politics and media adds a new dynamic with some funding coming from local Republican officials themselves.State of play: Owners of several local-based...
kiwaradio.com

It’s quantity vs. quality in this winter’s hay supply

IARN — As we roll through the harvest season, it is the only time that we are excited for dry conditions. However, the drought has expanded throughout most of the corn belt. We’ve seen increases in drought conditions in places like Minnesota South Dakota and even Wisconsin. Iowa has had its first D4 drought of the year, putting them on par with Texas. While this is bad for crops it’s even worse for the livestock that survives off the plant life that grows all year long. Not only are our pastures sparse but hay it’s going to be hard to come by in this winter season.
WISCONSIN STATE
104.5 KDAT

This Incredibly Dangerous Activity Is Legal in Iowa

We've learned a lot about Iowa driving laws of late. Can you drive barefoot in Iowa? Can you Legally drive with a pet on your lap in Iowa? All good questions, all important things to know. Not only do you want to make sure you're obeying the law every time you operate a motor vehicle, but you also want to do everything you can to keep yourself and those around you safe. I have another question for you...
Western Iowa Today

Iowa DNR Hiring Seasonal Water Patrol Officers

(Undated) The Iowa Department of Natural Resources is looking for seasonal water patrol officers. There are temporary full-time positions open at several lakes and rivers across the state. Employees will work 40 hours a week and earn just over 14-dollars an hour. TTWN Media Networks Inc.
KOEL 950 AM

Multi-Million Dollar Lottery Ticket Sold in Iowa Was Only One in the U.S.

If I ever win something really big, I want to hear the sound of a cash register or slot machine making that beautiful jackpot sound in my head. Of course, I realize that isn't reality. However, someone in Iowa is holding a multi-million dollar lottery ticket. The only questions are a)Do they know? and b)Who are they?
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Fine line separates some robust corn yields from poor ones

There’s an area of Humboldt County where farmers planted the same variety of corn in fields six miles apart, and one site had respectable yields of 200 bushels per acre. The other site had 140 bushels per acre. “That cutoff line is pretty sharp,” said Angie Rieck-Hinz, an Iowa State University Extension field agronomist who […] The post Fine line separates some robust corn yields from poor ones appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, IA
KLEM

New Iowa Farmland Price Record

A NEW RECORD FOR THE PRICE OF AN ACRE OF FARMLAND IN IOWA HAS BEEN SET. AUCTIONEER BRUCE BROCK OF BROCK AUCTION COMPANY SOLD 55 ACRES IN PLYMOUTH COUNTY FOR OVER $26,000 AN ACRE ON MONDAY:. BROCK SAYS THE LAND WILL REMAIN AS FARMLAND, AS A NEIGHBOR BOUGHT THE 55...
PLYMOUTH COUNTY, IA
KOEL 950 AM

Most Land in Iowa is Owned By This Company

Unlike many states, Iowa has very little public land. In fact, over 97 percent of the Hawkeye State is privately owned. One company stands out as the biggest landowner in the entire state, although most Iowans probably don't know of its existence. Not only does this one, family company own...
