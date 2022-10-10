ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yakima County, WA

107.3 KFFM

Body Found in Wapato Orchard Murder Investigation Underway

A murder investigation is underway after a body was discovered in a Wapato orchard on Monday. According to the Yakima County Sheriffs' Office Deputies were called to the orchard in the 1000 block of Ragan Road after someone discovered the body. Deputies found the person had wounds and deemed it...
WAPATO, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Bail set for man accused of shooting gun in front of deputy

A 27-year-old Yakima man is being held on $100,000 bail after a Yakima County sheriff’s deputy said he saw him fire a gun from a moving vehicle. The amount was more than prosecutors were seeking. Efrain Iniguez was arrested early Sunday morning after a deputy reported seeing him put...
YAKIMA COUNTY, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

One of two suspects in Rocky Mart gang shooting in Yakima arrested

One of two suspects in a June gang homicide in Yakima is in custody. Fabian David Lopez, 20, of Yakima was arrested this weekend on a warrant charging him with first-degree murder in the death of Juan Carlos Jose Zavala as he worked on a flat tire outside a West Nob Hill Boulevard convenience store.
YAKIMA, WA
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

Man arrested for drive by shooting, unlawful possession of gun in Yakima

YAKIMA, Wash. — A 27-year-old man was arrested in Yakima early Sunday morning after allegedly firing a gun from a vehicle window. According to the Yakima County Sheriff’s Office, Deputy Chumley was travelling south of S. 1st Street just south of Nob Hill Boulevard around 2:15 a.m. Sunday, October 9. He heard shots being fired, then saw a red sedan pull out from a parking lot nearby.
YAKIMA, WA
FOX 11 and 41

YCSO deputy witnesses drive-by shooting

YAKIMA, Wash.- According to a press release from the Yakima County Sheriff’s Office, a Deputy witnessed a drive-by shooting on S. 1st Street and E. Nob Hill Boulevard around 2:15 a.m. on Monday, October, 10. Deputy Chumley with the YCSO was driving south on 1st when he heard gunshots...
YAKIMA, WA
Nob
nbcrightnow.com

UPDATE: Sunnyside police officer shot on duty returns home

SUNNYSIDE, Wash. — UPDATE: 10-12-22 The Sunnyside Police Officer who was shot in the line of duty on October, 10, has returned home after being treated in Seattle. The Sunnyside Police Department and Sunnyside community greeted the wounded officer at the Sunnyside Law and Justice Center on the afternoon of Tuesday, October, 11.
SUNNYSIDE, WA
Big Country News

Central Washington Inmate Charged With Assault After Stabbing of Corrections Officer

Yakima County prosecutors charged a 25-year-old transient with first-degree assault, accusing him of attacking a corrections officer at the Yakima County jail. Prosecutors are also seeking a deadly weapons enhancement for the pencil prosecutors say Erik Anthony Anguiano-Herrera used to stab the corrections officer in the neck. The enhancement would allow a judge to add at least two years to any sentence if he is convicted.
YAKIMA COUNTY, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Crash shuts down intersection in Yakima

YAKIMA, Wash.- UPDATE: 7:33 a.m. According to the Yakima Police Department, the intersection at 40th Avenue and Summitview is reopen for traffic. According to the Yakima Police Department (YPD) a crash has shut down the 40th Avenue and Summitview Avenue intersection. A Honda Civic driving westbound on Summitview was reportedly...
YAKIMA, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Union Gap police search for teenager

UNION GAP, Wash. - The Union Gap Police Department is asking for the public's help finding a 16-year-old girl, Chloe Perry, last seen around 20 E Valley Mall Boulevard. Perry is reported to be around 110 pounds and 5'6". She has long, black hair, brown eyes and two nose piercings. Perry was last wearing white shoes, a white shirt, black pants and a black jacket.
UNION GAP, WA

