Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Pennsylvania Festival is a Food Lover's ParadiseTravel MavenPhiladelphia, PA
Philadelphia's Most Dangerous NeighborhoodsTerry MansfieldPhiladelphia, PA
Crunch Cravings at Café SohoJ.M. LesinskiPhiladelphia, PA
Cooper Rush Likely to Start Against EaglesLarry LeasePhiladelphia, PA
Chef Christopher Kearse Rolls Out A Cornucopia of Fall Flavors at ForsythiaMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Related
Braves ticket prices embarrassingly low for NLDS vs. Phillies
Friday’s NLDS Game 3 is a Friday game (time TBD) in Philadelphia and it is the first Phillies home playoff in 11 years, while the Braves are the defending World Series champions.
Who Would Start NLDS Game 4 for the Phillies?
As the NLDS swiftly approaches, who would the Philadelphia Phillies send to the mound against the Braves in Game 4?
Phillies' David Robertson hurt celebrating Bryce Harper's home run, out of NLDS
Manager Rob Thomson said David Robertson strained his right calf jumping up in the air when Bryce Harper homered against the Cardinals in the last round.
The Phillies Have Made A Decision On Their Manager
The Phillies have made an official decision on their manager situation. Following Philadelphia's Wild Card series win over St. Louis, the Phillies have removed the interim tag from their manager Rob Thomson. Thomson is reportedly signing a two-year contract with the Phillies franchise. "Phillies are formally removing the interim tag...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Ex-Yankees coach interviews with Marlins to replace former manager Don Mattingly
The Athletic’s Jim Bowden reports “Joe Espada and Pedro Grifol have both now interviewed for the #Marlins managerial opening.”. The Miami Marlins are looking for a new manager following former New York Yankees captain Don Mattingly’s announcement that he will not return next season in the Miami dugout.
Ronald Acuña Jr.’s stern message after refusing to exit Game 2 following HBP in Braves vs. Phillies
There was no way Ronald Acuña Jr. was leaving Game 2 of the NLDS between the Atlanta Braves and Philadelphia Phillies despite being hit by pitch in the contest. Acuña emphasized as much after helping lead the Braves to a 3-0 victory in the said MLB playoffs showdown. The 24-year-old took a fastball to his right elbow off Zack Wheeler’s pitch at the bottom of the sixth inning, causing much pain as he immediately ran to the Atlanta dugout to get his hand examined.
NBC Sports
Phillies announce Rob Thomson extension through 2024 season
ATLANTA – The Phillies have made some news on the day before they open play in the National League Division Series. The club has rewarded Rob Thomson with a two-year contract extension to manage the club through 2024. Thomson, 59, took over as interim manager when the club fired...
Phillies key reliever left off roster for NLDS against Braves due to injury
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A key player on the Phillies' pitching staff has been left off the 26-man roster for the NLDS against the Atlanta Braves. Reliever David Robertson will be sitting this series out after injuring his right calf. Manager Rob Thomson says Robertson strained his calf while celebrating Bryce Harper's home run in Game 2 of the Wild Card round against the Cardinals. "He's devastated," Thomson said, "I mean he really wanted to pitch in the series and he knows how big of a part he is to this club. He's very disappointed." Here is the Phillies' 26-man roster for the NLDS.Ranger Suarez will make his playoff debut when he takes the mound for the Phillies and the Braves' starting pitcher will be ace Max Fried. Game 1 is Tuesday at 1:07 p.m. Click here for a preview of the NLDS matchup.
RELATED PEOPLE
NBC Sports
How to watch 2022 MLB postseason, Dodgers-Padres, Braves-Phillies
Well, that didn’t go as expected. The NL Wild Card Series featured two upsets, with the lower seed each winning on the road to advance in the 2022 MLB postseason. First it was the Philadelphia Phillies, sweeping the NL Central champion St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium. Then there was the San Diego Padres, who defeated the 101-win New York Mets in a three-game set at Citi Field.
MLB insider shares tentative Phillies-Braves game start time
It looks like the Philadelphia Phillies and the Atlanta Braves will be able to continue their series today. Game 2 of the National League Division series was set to start at 4:35 on Wednesday, but was delayed due to rain in Atlanta. MLB insider Ken Rosenthal reports that the tentative start time will be between 7:30 and 7:45 on Wednesday.
Bleacher Report
David Robertson off of Phillies' NLDS Roster After Suffering Injury Celebrating HR
Veteran reliever David Robertson was left off the Philadelphia Phillies' roster for the National League Division Series:. Manager Rob Thomson said Robertson strained his right calf while celebrating Bryce Harper's home run in Game 2 of the NL Wild Card Series. Thomson described him as "devastated" and "very disappointed." Harper...
Phillies Sign Rob Thomson to Two-Year Deal
The Philadelphia Phillies have inked their skipper to a two-year deal for the 2023 and 2024 seasons.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Bleacher Report
Kyle Wright Celebrated by MLB Twitter in Braves' NLDS Game 2 Win vs. Phillies
The Atlanta Braves knotted their National League Division Series with the Philadelphia Phillies at one game apiece after defeating their NL East rival 3-0 on Wednesday from Truist Park. Atlanta starting pitcher Kyle Wright struck out six over six shutout innings while allowing just two hits and one walk. The...
Bleacher Report
Astros' Phil Maton Suffered Fractured Finger Injury Punching Locker After Poor Outing
Houston Astros reliever Phil Maton will miss the remainder of the 2022 MLB playoffs after suffering a metacarpal fracture in his right pinkie finger. The right-hander hurt his hand by punching his locker following his final appearance of the regular season. He allowed two earned runs in 0.1 innings of work in a 3-2 win over the Philadelphia Phillies on Oct. 5.
Bleacher Report
Jacob deGrom Rumors: Mets Will Try to Re-Sign Star to Contract That's 'Within Reason'
The biggest question surrounding the New York Mets after the disappointing failure to win the NL East and a quick exit out of the playoffs at the hands of the San Diego Padres is whether the team will be able to keep the band together. Players like ace Jacob deGrom—who...
Bleacher Report
Willson Contreras to Get Qualifying Contract Offer From Cubs, GM Jed Hoyer Says
The Chicago Cubs plan on offering catcher Willson Contreras a qualifying offer this offseason. "We'll continue that dialogue," president of baseball operations Jed Hoyer said while confirming as much, per Meghan Montemurro of the Chicago Tribune. "We've talked to Willson, we've talked to his representative, so I don't want to make any assumptions there."
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Bleacher Report
Best and Worst Landing Spots for MLB's Top 10 Free Agents of 2022-23 Class
When the 2022 Major League Baseball postseason ends in a few weeks, some of the game's best players will be on the open market. Those players have some tough decisions to make in free agency, but it will ultimately come down to fit. This is where we share thoughts on...
NFL・
Bleacher Report
MLB Playoff Picture 2022: Hot Takes and Top Storylines for Wednesday's Schedule
The Divisional Series of the 2022 MLB playoffs just began, but there's already an iconic moment in the books. On Tuesday night, the Houston Astros engineered a miraculous 8-7 comeback victory over the Seattle Mariners in Game 1 of the Division Series thanks to a walk-off three-run home run by Yordan Alvarez.
MLB・
Bleacher Report
Yankees Rumors: DJ LeMahieu's Foot Injury Diagnosed as Fracture; Likely out for Year
New York Yankees infielder DJ LeMahieu was left off the American League Divisional Series roster as he recovers from a foot fracture, according to Joel Sherman of the New York Post. Though he's not ruled out for future rounds, Sherman reported it is a "difficult road to play again this...
Bleacher Report
Mets' Pete Alonso Talks 'Disbanding of the Group' Ahead of deGrom, Diaz Hitting FA
New York Mets star Pete Alonso expects significant changes this offseason after the team's playoff loss to the San Diego Padres. "It hurts. To be honest, it hurts," Alonso told reporters. "It's not just the losing. It's about the disbanding of the group." The Mets could lose several key players...
Comments / 0