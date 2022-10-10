ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

The Spun

The Phillies Have Made A Decision On Their Manager

The Phillies have made an official decision on their manager situation. Following Philadelphia's Wild Card series win over St. Louis, the Phillies have removed the interim tag from their manager Rob Thomson. Thomson is reportedly signing a two-year contract with the Phillies franchise. "Phillies are formally removing the interim tag...
ClutchPoints

Ronald Acuña Jr.’s stern message after refusing to exit Game 2 following HBP in Braves vs. Phillies

There was no way Ronald Acuña Jr. was leaving Game 2 of the NLDS between the Atlanta Braves and Philadelphia Phillies despite being hit by pitch in the contest. Acuña emphasized as much after helping lead the Braves to a 3-0 victory in the said MLB playoffs showdown. The 24-year-old took a fastball to his right elbow off Zack Wheeler’s pitch at the bottom of the sixth inning, causing much pain as he immediately ran to the Atlanta dugout to get his hand examined.
NBC Sports

Phillies announce Rob Thomson extension through 2024 season

ATLANTA – The Phillies have made some news on the day before they open play in the National League Division Series. The club has rewarded Rob Thomson with a two-year contract extension to manage the club through 2024. Thomson, 59, took over as interim manager when the club fired...
CBS Philly

Phillies key reliever left off roster for NLDS against Braves due to injury

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A key player on the Phillies' pitching staff has been left off the 26-man roster for the NLDS against the Atlanta Braves. Reliever David Robertson will be sitting this series out after injuring his right calf. Manager Rob Thomson says Robertson strained his calf while celebrating Bryce Harper's home run in Game 2 of the Wild Card round against the Cardinals. "He's devastated," Thomson said, "I mean he really wanted to pitch in the series and he knows how big of a part he is to this club. He's very disappointed." Here is the Phillies' 26-man roster for the NLDS.Ranger Suarez will make his playoff debut when he takes the mound for the Phillies and the Braves' starting pitcher will be ace Max Fried. Game 1 is Tuesday at 1:07 p.m. Click here for a preview of the NLDS matchup.
Dave Dombrowski
Joe Girardi
NBC Sports

How to watch 2022 MLB postseason, Dodgers-Padres, Braves-Phillies

Well, that didn’t go as expected. The NL Wild Card Series featured two upsets, with the lower seed each winning on the road to advance in the 2022 MLB postseason. First it was the Philadelphia Phillies, sweeping the NL Central champion St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium. Then there was the San Diego Padres, who defeated the 101-win New York Mets in a three-game set at Citi Field.
NJ.com

MLB insider shares tentative Phillies-Braves game start time

It looks like the Philadelphia Phillies and the Atlanta Braves will be able to continue their series today. Game 2 of the National League Division series was set to start at 4:35 on Wednesday, but was delayed due to rain in Atlanta. MLB insider Ken Rosenthal reports that the tentative start time will be between 7:30 and 7:45 on Wednesday.
Bleacher Report

Astros' Phil Maton Suffered Fractured Finger Injury Punching Locker After Poor Outing

Houston Astros reliever Phil Maton will miss the remainder of the 2022 MLB playoffs after suffering a metacarpal fracture in his right pinkie finger. The right-hander hurt his hand by punching his locker following his final appearance of the regular season. He allowed two earned runs in 0.1 innings of work in a 3-2 win over the Philadelphia Phillies on Oct. 5.
Bleacher Report

Willson Contreras to Get Qualifying Contract Offer From Cubs, GM Jed Hoyer Says

The Chicago Cubs plan on offering catcher Willson Contreras a qualifying offer this offseason. "We'll continue that dialogue," president of baseball operations Jed Hoyer said while confirming as much, per Meghan Montemurro of the Chicago Tribune. "We've talked to Willson, we've talked to his representative, so I don't want to make any assumptions there."
Bleacher Report

Best and Worst Landing Spots for MLB's Top 10 Free Agents of 2022-23 Class

When the 2022 Major League Baseball postseason ends in a few weeks, some of the game's best players will be on the open market. Those players have some tough decisions to make in free agency, but it will ultimately come down to fit. This is where we share thoughts on...
Bleacher Report

MLB Playoff Picture 2022: Hot Takes and Top Storylines for Wednesday's Schedule

The Divisional Series of the 2022 MLB playoffs just began, but there's already an iconic moment in the books. On Tuesday night, the Houston Astros engineered a miraculous 8-7 comeback victory over the Seattle Mariners in Game 1 of the Division Series thanks to a walk-off three-run home run by Yordan Alvarez.
