Student’s guardian reports two guns missing from Grand Forks home
GRAND FORKS, N.D. (KVRR) – Grand Forks Police say they were notified by Schroeder Middle School administrators that a guardian of a student had reported weapons missing from their home. Officers responded and found that two handguns were missing from the home. The guns were located at another residence...
Victims of deadly Grand Forks crash identified
GRAND FORKS, N.D. (KVRR) – Two people are dead following a crash in Grand Forks Monday afternoon. Police responded to 27th Avenue and North 69th Street where the department says a van heading east on 27th Avenue turned to head north on 69th Street when it was struck by a truck.
Grand Forks man arrested for blocking train, trying to make citizen’s arrest
GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Officers were dispatched to the railroad crossing in the 5400 blk of Demers Ave. around 3:20 PM Monday after a report was received of a man blocking the train from moving. The report was that some type of fireworks were being shot off by the man also.
Fatality crash west of GF under investigation
Two people were killed in a two vehicle crash west of a Grand Forks this afternoon. Grand Forks Police responded to the area of 27th Ave north and north 69th Street shortly before 4:00 p.m. When officers arrived on scene two of the 3 people involved had not survived the crash.
Police identify 2 who died in crash west of GF
Police have identified two people who died in a two-vehicle crash Monday afternoon west of Grand Forks. According to the G-F-P-D, the driver of an eastbound van, 69-year-old Steven Rowe, and a passenger, 69-year-old Constance Rowe, both of Grand Forks, were killed when their vehicle was struck by a northbound truck. Both were pronounced dead at the scene.
Harwood fire not likely an accident
The Cass County Sheriff’s Department says it appears Friday’s home fire in Harwood was not an accident. Authorities say a special agent with North Dakota BCI brought in a K-9 that is trained to detect accelerants. The fire caused major damage. At the time the S-O stated they...
Two Vehicle Accident Under Investigation
A Grand Forks woman was injured in a two vehicle accident Saturday in Fanny Township. According to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, Susan Carlson, 38, was injured when the eastbound vehicle she was driving was struck by a southbound vehicle, driven by Brandon Kihne, 24, of Crookston. Carlson was treated for injuries, and transported to Altru in Grand Forks. Two juvenile passengers that were accompanied by Carlson had been properly secured in car seats and suffered no apparent injury in the crash reported just after 12pm.
TRF Man Cited For Use of Bow & Arrow Violation
Thief River Falls police responded to a call that someone shot an arrow into the side of a garage on South Tindolph Friday. Police later learned that “the subject accidently shot the arrow and could not find it.”. Kade Anthony Kukowski, 24, of Thief River Falls has been cited...
Girl hit by car in Grand Forks neighborhood
GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Grand Forks girl is recovering tonight after being hit by a car. It happened at 4 PM in the area of 40 Ave S and South 20 St. Police say the girl was crossing the street using the crosswalk when she was struck by a vehicle travelling Westbound on 40 Ave S. The driver of the vehicle was issued a citation for failure to yield to a pedestrian. The girl’s injuries are said to be minor and non-life-threatening injuries.
Man struck and killed by car in northern Minnesota
CASS LAKE, Minn. – A Bemidji man is the victim of a deadly pedestrian crash in Cass County. The State Patrol says 52-year-old Steven Reyes was walking through the intersection of Highways 2 and 271 when he was struck by a pickup truck. Troopers say Reyes died at the scene.
EAST GRAND FORKS, Minn. — A man charged in a crash last year that killed two teens in northwestern Minnesota has pleaded guilty to two counts of third-degree murder.Valentin Mendoza, 21, was charged in the June 2021 crash on Highway 220 near East Grand Forks.A crash report showed Mendoza was going 75 mph in a 45 mph zone when he crossed the center line and hit the teens vehicle head on.Ethan Carsen, 17, and his 16-year-old passenger, Damien Powell, both from Grand Forks, died of their injuries days after the crash.Mendoza previously had pleaded not guilty to the two charges, but in an agreement with prosecutors changed his pleas in court Wednesday.Mendoza will be sentenced on Dec. 14.
