Measure T allows Carpinteria’s registered voters to decide whether to build a hotel on the city’s downtown and beach parking lot. The proposed Surfliner Inn will forever change the character of our downtown. The hotel is a far different addition to the downtown than the renovation of existing private properties on Linden Avenue. Do we want a high priced, oversized hotel to dominate the south end of our main street? For those of us who believe that building a hotel on public land will not improve but instead detract from Carpinteria’s small town charm, Measure T is the way to make our voices heard. Voting “YES” on Measure T is definitely a “NO” to the construction of the Surfliner Inn.

CARPINTERIA, CA ・ 12 HOURS AGO