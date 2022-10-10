ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carpinteria, CA

The Malibu Times

Northbound State Route 23 closed between State Route 1; duration of closure is unknown

Northbound State Route 23 (Decker Road) is closed between State Route 1 Pacific Coast Highway and Decker Edison Road. Duration of closure is unknown. Use other routes. See updates at QuickMap.dot.ca.gov for updates and alternative routes. The post Northbound State Route 23 closed between State Route 1; duration of closure is unknown appeared first on The Malibu Times.
MALIBU, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

Pavement Rehabilitation Project to Begin Construction Soon￼

GOLETA, CA, October 10, 2022 – Pavement Rehabilitation work is scheduled to take place this fall in the Cannon Green Neighborhood, the Covington Neighborhood, a portion of Cathedral Oaks Road from Evergreen Drive to Alameda Avenue and Armstrong Road from Reed Court to Mills Way. The work is all part of the 2022-2023 Pavement Rehabilitation Project and is expected to take six months to complete. We will keep you posted on construction dates as soon as we receive them and appreciate your patience.
GOLETA, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

County Partners with Church to Install Bike Repair Station

Community members in the Eastern Goleta Valley celebrated the installation of a bicycle repair station near the bridge at Arroyo Road and More Mesa Drive this weekend. The station was a collaboration between Santa Barbara County Public Works and the Santa Barbara Seventh Day Adventist Church. After Transportation Division maintenance staff constructed a concrete pad on County property, the church purchased and installed the station. The church will be responsible for monitoring and maintaining the station.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

Santa Barbara County Firefighter Uses Flamethrower in Controlled Burn

Santa Barbara County Fire Department Public Information Officer Mike Eliason shared this video of a county firefighter using a terra torch, which throws a stream of flaming liquid and facilitates rapid ignition, during the 1,600-acre prescribed fire operation in Santa Ynez Valley. The controlled event will achieve strategic fuel reduction in an effort to reduce the risk of future wildfire.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

Caltrans Breaks Ground on Clean California-Funded Chumash Museum Highway Beautification Project

SANTA YNEZ – Caltrans broke ground today on the Chumash Museum Highway Beautification project along a stretch of State Route 246 near Santa Ynez. The project is made possible through Governor Gavin Newsom’s Clean California initiative, a sweeping, $1.2 billion, multiyear clean-up effort led by Caltrans to remove trash, create thousands of jobs and join with communities throughout the state to reclaim, transform and beautify public spaces.
SANTA YNEZ, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

Yes on Measure B to Keep Goleta’s Creeks and Beaches Clean and Safe

Do you remember the joy of playing in a creek as a child, catching frogs, watching fish, or walking your dog? People from all walks of life cherish time spent along creeks. Everyone should be able to have this experience. Sadly, many of Goleta’s streams are now polluted and degraded, sending trash and dirty water to our local beaches.
GOLETA, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

Reducing Our Risk from Fire

Fire is one of the most fearsome forces threatening residents on Santa Barbara’s South Coast and even for me, living in the Santa Ynez Valley. I have twice been evacuated. Quickly gathering up a few valuables and struggling to get my animals out as fierce winds whipped flames on the horizon has made fire a haunting concern.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

Isla Vista Community Services District Hosting Sustainable Transportation Pop-Up on Pardall Road

Isla Vista, CA – Isla Vista Community Services District (IVCSD) is partnering with the County of Santa Barbara Public Works Department to host a day of sustainable transportation improvements along Pardall Road on Tuesday, October 18. This is an opportunity for residents and community members to try out marked crosswalks, bike boxes, scooter corrals, and more. The event will run from 9am-2pm while staff and volunteers gather feedback on people's experiences to improve getting around Isla Vista. Residents and visitors of Isla Vista may want to avoid Pardall Road during the hours of 5am-7am to prevent delays.
ISLA VISTA, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

Noleta Bear Sightings and a Highway Kill

Multiple reports of bear sightings along Maria Ygnacio Creek up above Cathedral Oaks Road came in to neighborhood watch member Jack Armstrong from alarmed residents in late September. A couple nights later, by which the time the sightings had stopped, a bear was reported killed in traffic on US 101 South at Fairview.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

A Yes to T Is a No to the Inn

Measure T allows Carpinteria’s registered voters to decide whether to build a hotel on the city’s downtown and beach parking lot. The proposed Surfliner Inn will forever change the character of our downtown. The hotel is a far different addition to the downtown than the renovation of existing private properties on Linden Avenue. Do we want a high priced, oversized hotel to dominate the south end of our main street? For those of us who believe that building a hotel on public land will not improve but instead detract from Carpinteria’s small town charm, Measure T is the way to make our voices heard. Voting “YES” on Measure T is definitely a “NO” to the construction of the Surfliner Inn.
CARPINTERIA, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

Camper Vehicle Fire Causes Backup on Southbound 101 in Ventura

A camper vehicle that caught fire on the southbound 101 in Ventura just north of Emma Wood State Beach shut down lanes and caused major traffic delays Monday afternoon. The fire was first reported around 12:45 p.m., according to California Highway Patrol (CHP), on the right-hand shoulder of the freeway near the popular surf spot. Nearby vegetation also caught fire and the resulting smoke stopped traffic, according to CHP.
Santa Barbara Independent

City of Goleta Receives $1.7 Million CAL FIRE Grant to Help Protect Ellwood Mesa Neighborhoods from Wildfire

The City of Goleta is pleased to announce it is receiving a $1.7 million grant from the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection (CAL FIRE) Wildfire Prevention Grants Program to reduce the risk of wildfire at Ellwood Mesa and surrounding neighborhoods. The Ellwood Mesa Neighborhoods Hazard Fuel Reduction Project will create a defensible space buffer on public lands around residences, protect over 3,500 homes from uncontrollable wildfire, conduct a community firesafe education campaign, and protect sensitive wildlife species from wildfire. The work funded by the grant will also address the excessive buildup of dead eucalyptus trees killed by the on-going drought while ensuring monarch butterflies and other wildlife are not harmed.
GOLETA, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

One Dead, Several Injured in Three-Vehicle Accident in Santa Ynez

[Update 4:45 p.m.] The Santa Barbara County Coroner’s Bureau has released the name of the man killed in Sunday morning’s fatal crash on Highway 154 west of Meadowvale Road near Buellton. The deceased driver is Joseph Anthony Nunez, 40, of Santa Maria. [Original Story] One man is dead...
SANTA YNEZ, CA
Santa Clarita Radio

Flood Advisory In Effect For Santa Clarita

A flood advisory issued by the National Weather Service (NWS) is in effect for areas in the Santa Clarita Valley until the afternoon. The NWS issued a warning of urban flooding and minor mud/debris flows near burn areas for the Santa Clarita Valley and adjacent foothills and mountains. “Rain rates...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
kvta.com

Thunder Rumbles Through Ventura County Tuesday Night

You could hear thunder rumbled through the skies of Ventura County Tuesday night as the National Weather Service said we will continue to have a chance of thunderstorms through Wednesday in Southern California. There were reports of scattered showers, but not everywhere. And where there was some wet weather in...
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

SEEAG Looking for Farms to Host Farm Lab Field Trip Agricultural Education Program in Santa Barbara County

Santa Ynez, Calif. (October 11, 2022)–Students for Eco-Education and Agriculture (SEEAG) is looking for farms in Santa Barbara County to host its Farm Lab field trip agricultural education program. Farm Lab is an opportunity for schoolchildren in the...
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA

