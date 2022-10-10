Read full article on original website
LEO Readers’ Choice 2022: Places & Attractions
Want to jump around the different categories for the 2022 LEO Readers' Choice winners? Use this handy section-by-section hyperlink guide!. And LEO's staff wanted a say, too. Check out our 2022 Staff Picks to see what we think was the best that the city had to offer this year.
Get your spook on! Must visit haunted houses in central Indiana
From family friendly thrills to terrifying haunts, there are plenty of haunted houses in Indy to check out this Halloween season.
Noche Mexican BBQ Celebrating 3 Years With A Series of Events, Including A Day of the Dead Celebration
It seems like yesterday that Noche Mexican BBQ began serving delicious food out of a renovated cathedral on Bardstown Road. But that was three years ago now, and this Louisville hot spot is celebrating its anniversary with a series of events. “Our Mission is to eat, laugh, make memories and...
LEO Readers’ Choice 2022: Nightlife
Want to jump around the different categories for the 2022 LEO Readers' Choice winners? Use this handy section-by-section hyperlink guide!. And LEO's staff wanted a say, too. Check out our 2022 Staff Picks to see what we think was the best that the city had to offer this year.
Indianapolis is the Largest City in the U.S. with This Unique Distinction
There's a lot to see and do in Indianapolis. Thanks to its location smack dab in the middle of the state, it's no more than a three-hour drive from anywhere making it a great place for a day trip or weekend getaway. Of course, it's home to both the Indianapolis Colts and the Indiana Pacers, plus it frequently hosts concerts from all different genres of music both at Gainbridge Fieldhouse (where the Pacers play their home games) and Ruhoff Music Center just outside of town in Noblesville throughout the year. Outside of those options, it offers a huge number of restaurants, shopping, and the largest children's museum in the world. However, there's one distinction the town can claim no other city in the United States can.
10 Things To Do In Louisville This Week Under $10 (10/10)
After a long Monday, head to Gravely for a brew with a beautiful view of Downtown Louisville. And starting at 7 p.m., you can test your knowledge with trivia. For seven years straight, Kentucky Proud has partnered with the Kentucky Guild of Brewers to create limited releases of beers made with locally-grown ingredients. It’s called the Kentucky Proud Beer Series and this year Monnik Beer Company has a collaboration with Shippingport Brewing. Celebrate the release of this beer which is described by Monnik as “a brown ale brewed with butternut squash from Rootbound Farms.”
The 2022 LEO Weekly Staff Choices: Here’s What We Think Is The Best In Louisville
You got your say, now we get ours. In random and messy order (we are the Louisville Eccentric Observer, after all), here is what the LEO staffers and writers think is the best in town. We hope you find something new and exciting. Best Asian Grocery. Asian Food Mart (Formerly...
Downtown Partnership, LIBA To Launch S. 4th Night Market
The Louisville Downtown Partnership is teaming with Louisville Independent Business Alliance (LIBA) to launch a monthly night-time market series, called S. 4th Night Market. Night markets are street markets which operate at night, featuring local vendors, food, and musicians, and the ability to leisurely stroll, shop, and eat. The market...
LEO Readers’ Choice 2022: Drinks
Want to jump around the different categories for the 2022 LEO Readers' Choice winners? Use this handy section-by-section hyperlink guide!. And LEO's staff wanted a say, too. Check out our 2022 Staff Picks to see what we think was the best that the city had to offer this year.
Get a little bit of everything at 'The Taste of Louisville'
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — After a two years hiatus, Taste of Louisville is celebrating 48 years of some of the best food and drinks in the industry. 30 restaurants will be line up inside the Mellwood Arts Center on Wednesday, Oct. 12, according to a their website. Guest can expect...
Indianapolis woman's ashes to be sent into space
INDIANAPOLIS — Clarice Terry Brown grew up in a segregated America, the daughter of a domestic worker and coal miner and sharecropper from Tennessee. She was just a young girl in the 1940s when her family moved to Indianapolis, decades before man would walk on the moon. By the...
This is the Most Haunted House in Illinois, Indiana, and Kentucky
With Halloween only a couple of weeks away, you might want to visit a haunted attraction to get into the spirit. However, if you're looking to really get scared, you might want to visit a real haunted house. This is the best time of year for a good scare. Haunted...
The Winners Of The 2022 LEO Readers’ Choice Awards
LEO’s most celebratory issue is back. We’re taking a break from our usual political snark, investigative journalism and localized pop culture coverage to bring you the 2022 installment of Readers’ Choice — the annual issue that unveils the results of your votes for the best people, places, businesses and organizations in Louisville.
Cold Front Brings Falling Temperatures
After the last few days have brought lots of sunshine and high temperatures near 80, this cold front is bringing a noticeable drop in temperature. It's not the only one in the next week either. Earlier today the cold front pushed rounds of rain and storms to parts of our...
Michiganders Explore Abandoned Witch’s Castle…But There’s More
It's called a 'Witch's Castle' by locals thanks to an old urban legend. Supposedly, a coven of witches resided in this former structure; this didn't set well with the town residents, so a group went out to the woods and burned the house down. Ever since, the ruins were called the 'Witch's Castle'.
Louisville’s First Hot Brown Week To Debut In Late October
Louisville’s first ever Hot Brown Week, co-sponsored by LEO and Louisville Tourism, will take place at participating local restaurants from Monday, Oct. 24, through Sunday, Oct. 30. Hot Brown Week will feature special $10-$12 deals on the iconic Louisville sandwich, which was first created at the Brown Hotel in...
6 Louisville Haunted Houses Guaranteed to Terrify
If you love the thought of being chased by a guy with a chainsaw or starring in your own horror film, this list is for you. We’ve gathered a round-up of Louisville haunted houses that range from “terrifying” to “not even Stephen King would set foot in here.” Check out these six places you need to visit this season … if you’re okay with losing a little sleep.
Louisville’s Best Bars, Restaurants, Food And Drink In 2022, According To LEO’s Readers
You spoke, and we tallied the votes. Louisville is passionate about its food scene, and on the 2022 LEO Readers’ Choice ballots, that shone through. So, enjoy this slideshow of what you decided is the best food and drink in town this year. Prepare to be hungry and thirsty.
Neighbors in Portland neighborhood concerned by young thieves
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Just after 7 p.m. Sunday in the Portland neighborhood, a Ring camera caught another theft on a front porch. “I really did not think someone would be bold enough to walk straight up on the porch,” Caitlan Corbin said, while sitting on the same porch. “He looked dead up at the camera and still did it.”
Warming up in Indiana to start the week!
INDIANAPOLIS – After a chilly weekend, high temperatures return to the low to mid 70s for the first part of this week in Indiana!. Temperatures dropped below freezing Sunday morning. After a frost advisory was in effect for Central Indiana Sunday morning, some locations saw temperatures below freezing! Terre...
