Washington, DC

Shootings within 30 minutes of each other leave 2 boys, man hurt in Northwest DC

By Brian Farrell
 2 days ago

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Metropolitan Police Department said three people were hurt in shootings in Northwest Monday. At least two of those people were boys.

The first shooting took place around 11:15 a.m. in the 600 block of Otis Pl. NW. A boy was hurt there.

Within an hour of that shooting, there was another one in the 1300 block of Columbia Rd. NW. A boy was hurt. At the same time, someone shot a man in the 1500 block of Columbia Rd. NW.

MPD said they expected all three people who were hit by gunfire to survive. They think the shootings on Columbia Road NW are related.

The shootings come a day after several people were hurt in shootings throughout the District. Those included three boys who were hurt in three separate shootings in Northeast. There also was a triple shooting that took place at an intersection in

DC News Now

DC News Now

