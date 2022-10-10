Read full article on original website
Related
Yardbarker
Maple Leafs’ Matt Murray to Start Season Opener Against Canadiens, Ilya Samsonov to Start Against Capitals on Thursday
Matt Murray will get the first chance to stake his claim for the Toronto Maple Leafs’ net when the club opens their regular season against the Montreal Canadiens on Wednesday. “We really wanted Murray to get the first game and just get rolling,” Maple Leafs head coach Sheldon Keefe...
WILX-TV
Avalanche Looking to Repeat in NHL
-The Colorado Avalanche are following a pattern of previous Stanley Cup champions. They are making some changes to the roster but keeping their title-winning core group intact. The delicate balance helped Chicago, Los Angeles, Pittsburgh and Tampa Bay all win multiple championships. The Kings still have Jonathan Quick, Drew Doughty and Anze Kopitar after going through a rebuild. The Penguins made sure Sidney Crosby, Evgeni Malkin and Kris Letang are still together. The Avalanche are betting on Nathan MacKinnon, Cale Makar and Co. winning without Nazem Kadri and new goaltender Alexandar Georgiev.
theScore
Keefe: Leafs' loss to Canadiens is 'unacceptable'
Toronto Maple Leafs head coach Sheldon Keefe was not thrilled with his team's performance in a season-opening loss against the rival Montreal Canadiens on Wednesday night. Although the Leafs only held one lead in the game after Michael Bunting opened the scoring, they allowed two goals in the final three minutes, including the game-winner with 19 seconds remaining.
NHL
Jeanneret named to emeritus role with Buffalo Sabres
In his new role, Jeanneret will have a steady presence across team platforms and at events. The Buffalo Sabres are proud to announce that Hall-of-Famer Rick Jeanneret will remain with the organization in a newly formed Broadcaster Emeritus role. Jeanneret retired from play-by-play duties at the end of last season,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
theScore
Top 100 NHL players: 20-1
Leading up to the start of the 2022-23 season, theScore is counting down the top-100 players in the game today, as voted on by our NHL editors. Injuries affecting players entering the season have been taken into consideration. 100-81 | 80-61 | 60-41 | 40-21 | 20-1 20. Jonathan Huberdeau,...
Panthers trade rumors: Giants, Bills in the mix for offensive stars?
And now we play the waiting game. The Carolina Panthers got the NFL buzzing Monday by firing head coach Matt Rhule just five games into his third season on the sideline. The move came after an embarrassing 37-15 loss to the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday. Almost immediately after Rhule’s...
5 things to know about the Carolina Hurricanes this season
RALEIGH, N.C. — Locked On Hurricanes' Jared Ellis broke down five things every Carolina Hurricanes fan should know going into the 2022-2023 NHL season. The Canes are loaded with veteran experience now that they added guys in the off-season, acquiring defenseman Brent Burns and left winger Max Pacioretty, as well as free-agency pickups like center Paul Stastny and defenseman Calvin de Haan. Center Derek Stepan is still on a PTO (professional tryouts) so he could be back in the fold as well.
Why Nashville Predators' home opener vs Dallas Stars is a return to normal in several ways
You could say the Nashville Predators took the long way home. After opening the 2022-23 season in Prague, Czech Republic as part of the NHL Global Series and sweeping the San Jose Sharks the Predators (2-0) will play their home opener Thursday (7:30 p.m., ESPN+, Hulu) against the Dallas Stars (0-0) at Bridgestone Arena.
RELATED PEOPLE
Pittsburgh Penguins to host Arizona Coyotes for 2022-23 season opener at PPG Paints Arena
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- It's a hockey night in Pittsburgh! The Pittsburgh Penguins are getting ready to hit the ice and kick off a new season at PPG Paints Arena.The Penguins will begin their quest for 6th Stanley Cup at home tonight against the Arizona Coyotes. And for the 17th season, the Pens return Sidney Crosby, Evgeni Malkin, and Kris Letang. To put that in perspective, there are players on the team who have no memory of the core trio being the face of the franchise that has made the postseason every year, dating back to 2006!Last season ended in a first-round...
Panthers, Isles square off in showcase of new coaches
The Florida Panthers and New York Islanders each hired new coaches during last season’s Stanley Cup Playoffs. But that’s where
theScore
Hart Trophy Power Rankings: Matthews, McDavid to battle again
The NHL season is nearly upon us, so it's time to take an early look at the Hart Memorial Trophy contenders. The top dogs from last season are poised to jockey for MVP honors once again, but there should be some movement on the list with a new potential finalist and a past one getting back into the mix.
Yardbarker
Sabres 2022-23 Roster Could Be a Playoff Contender
The Buffalo Sabres will begin their 2022-23 season on Thursday and the hype is there and then some, as well as the expectations. Despite an inconsistent start to their 2021-22 campaign, they caught fire in the second half and played at a 102-point pace over the final two months, looking like a team renewed that is perhaps finally ready to return to playoff contention. Fans and media alike have been waiting since then to see if they can carry over that success to a full season.
IN THIS ARTICLE
lastwordonsports.com
NHL Predictions: October 12th Including Vancouver Canucks vs Edmonton Oilers
Welcome back to another day of NHL Predictions. Each day, Last Word on Hockey takes a look at the games that are happening and gives our predictions for each one, breaking down head-to-head and other factors that may play in. We also have a featured game of the day, which is considered must-watch TV. Today’s featured game is the Vancouver Canucks vs Edmonton Oilers.
The Hockey Writers
Arizona Coyotes 2022-23 Season Preview
The Arizona Coyotes officially kick off year two of their current rebuild as they begin their 2022-23 campaign on Thursday night in Pittsburgh against Sidney Crosby and the Penguins. With the team set on the focus of development and rebuilding, we get you caught up on everything Coyotes related ahead of Thursday night’s season debut.
The Hockey Writers
Johnathan Kovacevic: Get to Know the Canadiens’ Defenceman
Considering the state of the Montreal Canadiens’ group of defencemen and Joel Edmundson’s offseason injury only making matters worse, it was widely anticipated that general manager Kent Hughes would seek to improve his team’s defensive depth during training camp. He accomplished exactly that by utilizing his high priority on the NHL waiver wire to claim Johnathan Kovacevic over the weekend from the Winnipeg Jets.
Yardbarker
2022-23 NHL preview: Vegas Golden Knights
Welcome to the 2022-23 season preview as brought to you by Betway Sports. We’ll be taking a dive into each team’s offseason and what their Stanley Cup odds are for next season from the worst odds to the best. All odds are current as of the time of writing.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
theScore
Price details slow recovery: 'My knee still isn't doing great'
The Montreal Canadiens have known for a few months that Carey Price probably wouldn't play during the 2022-23 campaign due to longstanding knee injuries, but the veteran goaltender isn't sure that he'll ever be able to resume his playing career. "My knee still isn't doing great. Like, I'm still not...
NHL 2022-23 predictions: Playoff picks and Stanley Cup winner
The 2022-23 NHL season is officially here! So let's waste no time and dive right into playoff predictions:. Eastern Conference Final: Maple Leafs over Penguins. Everything that could’ve gone wrong went wrong for the Penguins in the first round against the Rangers last season. They were absolutely decimated with injuries and still found themselves up 3-1 in the series, but when Sidney Crosby got hurt, the wheels fell off. With a healthy group, the Penguins are good enough to make a sneaky deep run, but Auston Matthews and the Maple Leafs will ultimately prove to be too much to handle.
NHL
Predators Bolster Hockey Operations Staff to Start 2022-23 Season
Nashville GM David Poile Discusses Recent Additions to Hockey Ops, Continued Growth of Organization. Take a minute and think back to your favorite hockey moment. Maybe it was a hat trick, or a come-from-behind win. Maybe it was a game-winning goal in triple overtime. Or maybe you were lucky enough to see a childhood hero lift the Stanley Cup.
theScore
TNF player props: Commanders and Bears aim for prime-time upgrade
Last season, we rocked and rolled our way to the Super Bowl with music-themed Thursday Night Football player props, joyfully celebrating the start of a new NFL week. This year, we'll use an episode from "Must See TV" cornerstone "Seinfeld" each week to remind us that betting is supposed to be fun, even when an absurd series of events leads to a losing bet.
Comments / 0