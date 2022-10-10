Read full article on original website
Liz Truss ‘appeared confused about lack of PE for girls’ during Lionesses meet
Liz Truss signalled confusion to Euro 2022-winning players about the lack of PE for girls as she vowed to review a key demand to boost girls’ football, a sporting chief has said.Ms Truss gave the women’s team their first prime ministerial visit since they became the first England football team to win a title for 56 years two months ago.She watched them train before meeting two key players and senior Football Association (FA) figures as they prepare to use a match to highlight their “Let girls play” campaign for equal access.Boris Johnson, remaining as caretaker in No 10 at the...
Nicola Sturgeon tells SNP conference: ‘We are the independence generation’
Nicola Sturgeon has told the Scottish National party’s annual conference that “we are the independence generation”, while reassuring those who will never be persuaded of the merits of leaving the UK that “whatever happens in future, Scotland belongs to you as much as it does to us”.
Minister warns Tory MPs against removing Liz Truss as pressure grows on PM - UK politics live
Foreign secretary James Cleverly tells colleagues removing the prime minister would be a ‘disastrously bad idea’
BBC
T20 World Cup: Alex Hales says no 'clear the air talks' needed with Ben Stokes
Australia v England: Second Twenty20 international. Venue: Manuka Oval, Canberra Date: 12 October Time: 09:10 BST. Coverage: Ball-by-ball Test Match Special commentary on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra, BBC Sport website & app; live text commentary on BBC Sport website & app. Alex Hales denies "clear the air" talks...
‘Smile’ Widens With Huge Overseas Increase As It Nears $100M Global – International Box Office
Paramount’s Smile is positively grinning ear-to-ear as the horror pic from director Parker Finn saw a wild 19% upswing in holdovers at the international box office in its second frame. The weekend gross was $17.5M in 61 markets for a $40M offshore cume and $89.9M global to date. The overseas increase is quite literally gobsmacking — even this year’s mega-holder Top Gun: Maverick, also from Paramount, eased (though very slightly) in its sophomore frame. We’re hearing word of mouth is propelling this pic, not a particular holiday/weather scenario. The only new opening market this frame was Korea, where Smile debuted at No....
Michael Carrick is UNLIKELY to take the Middlesbrough job after talks with the club on Tuesday... with ex-Watford boss Rob Edwards the frontrunner as search for Chris Wilder's successor goes on
Michael Carrick is unlikely to make his first entry into management with Middlesbrough after speaking to the club. It is understood the former Manchester United and England midfielder is not keen on the role at this time. That leaves Boro searching for a successor to Chris Wilder, who was sacked...
King Charles’ Cold Greeting to Brit Prime Minister Caught on Hot Mic
After being roundly criticized for her disastrous first weeks in office, British Prime Minister Liz Truss was forced to confront another critic on Wednesday night: King Charles III. The new sovereign was recorded welcoming Truss to Buckingham Palace for their first weekly meeting. “Your majesty,” Truss could be heard saying as she curtseyed. “So you’ve come back again?” Charles answered. “It’s a great pleasure,” Truss said, as Charles could be heard muttering under his breath: “Dear, oh dear. Anyway…” The 15-second clip of their awkward encounter went viral Wednesday night, with some likening the “unintentional comedy” of the scene to something from The Office, while one lawmaker quipped: “King Charles speaks for us all.” The candid comment is just the latest caught-on-camera gaffe of Charles’ fledgling reign, having being caught getting oddly upset at a pen last month. NEW VIDEO: King Charles holds the first of his weekly audiences with Prime Minister Liz Truss. It happened today at Buckingham Palace pic.twitter.com/VibppWrT8C— Chris Ship (@chrisshipitv) October 12, 2022 Read it at The Guardian
Sir Jim Ratcliffe damps down hopes of Manchester United takeover
Sir Jim Ratcliffe has played down the prospect of making a bid for Manchester United, saying the Glazers do not want to sell and he “can’t sit around hoping” the club will one day become available. The billionaire chairman of Ineos admitted he had been interested in...
Erling Haaland: The stats behind Man City striker’s march to Premier League top scorer
Erling Haaland’s march to the Premier League Golden Boot continued as he scored yet again for Manchester City this weekend.The Norwegian’s goal against Southampton was his 15th in his first nine Premier League games and he leads the field by seven, despite Harry Kane’s flying start with Tottenham.It appears only injury can stop Haaland winning the top-scorer award and he is already closing on some previous Golden Boot-winning goal tallies, which have been as low as 18 in the past.Here we look at how soon Haaland could overtake the previous winners of the award, should he remain ever-present and...
BBC
Republic of Ireland women: FAI and manager Pauw apologise for players' IRA chant after play-off win
The Football Association of Ireland and the Republic of Ireland women's team manager Vera Pauw have apologised for a pro-IRA chant sung by players after the World Cup play-off win over Scotland. Video emerged of the Republic of Ireland women singing a pro-IRA chant following the World Cup play-off. "We...
BBC
Creeslough explosion: Jessica Gallagher victim leaves behind 'ripples of love'
A young woman who was killed in Friday's explosion in County Donegal will be remembered for the "ripples of love, affection and warmth" she left behind, funeral mourners have heard. The service for Jessica Gallagher, 24, has taken place at St Michael's Church in Creeslough. Ten people were killed in...
BBC
Nigel Pearson: Bristol City manager says criticism is fair after poor run
Bristol City manager Nigel Pearson says his team need to be "accountable" after a run of five matches without a win. The Robins' recent 3-0 defeat by Birmingham City was a fourth loss in five games, their other result being a goalless draw against bottom-placed Coventry City. City next face...
BBC
Coventry City: American billionaire John McEvoy considers bid for club and CBS Arena
American billionaire John McEvoy is considering a bid to buy Championship club Coventry City and the Coventry Building Society Arena. Any takeover would be headed up by John Dawkins, a Sky Blues fan who is the UK managing director of record label Various Artists Management. Sources close to Coventry owner...
BBC
Tuesday's gossip: Firmino, Martinelli, Van de Beek, Arthur, Toney, Iwobi, Kante
Atletico Madrid are interested in signing Liverpool and Brazil 31-year-old forward Roberto Firmino. (Todo Fichajes - in Spanish) Leicester City are keeping tabs on Manchester United and Netherlands midfielder Donny van de Beek, 25. (Ekrem Konur) Brazil forward Gabriel Martinelli, 21, says he wants to sign a new long-term contract...
BBC
US midterm elections: Does Finland have the answer to fake news?
As the midterm elections approach in the US, the wave of false claims surrounding the vote is a reminder of how hard it is to combat fake news. Does Finland have the answer?. A few hours after Vladimir Putin called up 300,000 military reservists in September, a video showing long queues of cars at the Finnish-Russian border started circulating on social media.
BBC
Office for Budget Responsibility: What is the OBR and why does it matter?
An official forecast of how the UK economy is expected to perform will be published on 31 October, the government says. It has been under pressure to release an Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR) assessment since last month's mini-budget, which was followed by a fall in the value of the pound and an increase in borrowing costs.
Kwarteng’s latest ‘we’re listening’ messaging fails to reduce credibility gap | Nils Pratley
Worryingly, gilt yields are rising again and another potential cliff-edge moment comes on Friday
ESPN
UK bans 1,300 fans from England, Wales at World Cup
More than 1,300 fans from England and Wales with banning orders will not be allowed to travel to Qatar for this year's World Cup, the United Kingdom's Home Office has said. - Stream on ESPN+: LaLiga, Bundesliga, MLS, more (U.S.) The new measures, which come into effect from Friday, prevent...
Australia defections are good for talent distribution at Rugby League World Cup | Nick Tedeschi
Allegiances to state and country, given the make-up of the NRL in 2022, do not need to be aligned
Liz Truss insists tax cuts will go ahead despite public spending promise
Liz Truss has said the Conservatives will push ahead with tax cuts without cutting public spending, instead allowing borrowing to rise over the next few years. Senior economists had warned on Wednesday that such a strategy, if set out by Kwasi Kwarteng in the chancellor’s fiscal plan at the end of this month, would be likely to spook investors, creating renewed market turmoil.
