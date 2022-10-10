ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Birmingham, AL

Bham Now

NOW OPEN: Flow clothing boutique in Uptown

Birmingham, we know of a new store that may just take your whole paycheck. Flow, a clothing boutique, just opened near the BJCC and City Walk. Read on to learn about this new spot with the trendiest and cutest outfits. Dream closet alert. With a motto of Shop, Vibe, Repeat,...
comebacktown.com

Can Birmingham put Humpty Dumpty back together again?

Today’s guest columnist is Brenda Starnes. I have the unique experience of having lived and worked in Nashville, Charlotte, and Birmingham. I love Birmingham—that’s why I moved back—but Nashville and Charlotte have one big advantage over Birmingham. My parents moved us children to Birmingham in 1958...
Bham Now

5 tips for using the Birmingham Xpress [Video]

The long-anticipated Birmingham Xpress Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) system is finally here! After celebrating their grand opening in September, the Birmingham Xpress has officially begun service. We put together five handy tips to ensure your first ride is a cinch. Read on to check ’em out. Birmingham Xpress Public...
wbrc.com

Big Boi to perform following 81st McDonald’s Magic City Classic

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The McDonald’s Magic City Classic presented by Coca-Cola announced the postgame concert performer is hip-hop legend Big Boi. Big Boi will perform at Legion Field immediately following the 81st McDonald’s Magic City Classic on October 29, 2022. Postgame concert admission is included with both...
CBS 42

Will the Magic City Classic remain at Legion Field?

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The 81st Magic City Classic is two weeks away. Birmingham officials expect people from over 25 states to be in the city for a week with many activities, but the main question remains: will the longtime HBCU game continue to be held at Legion Field? Alabama A&M and Alabama State’s agreement […]
Alina Andras

4 Great Pizza Places in Alabama

What's you favourite comfort food? If the answer is a nice pizza, then keep on reading because you are in the right place. That's because below you will find a list of four amazing pizza spots in Alabama that are known for serving absolutely delicious pizza, every day of the week. Here is what made it on the list.
AL.com

This is the best city for driving in Alabama. No, really.

The best place to drive in the U.S. – factoring in such things as cost of ownership, traffic, infrastructure, and safety – is Raleigh, North Carolina. That’s according to a recent analysis by Wallethub that compared the 100 largest cities in the U.S. across 30 key indicators. You can see the complete methodology here.
birminghamtimes.com

Business Owner Kristal Bryant: K&J’s Elegant Pastries to Open in Hoover

Months after relocating their popular bakery and ice cream shop from Alabaster to Birmingham, the owners of K&J’s Elegant Pastries have announced they are opening a second location. Proprietor and executive pastry chef Kristal Bryant announced the news this week in a video on Instagram. “I’m super excited abut...
HOOVER, AL

