How Kroger is Delivering Groceries in Birmingham, AL without a Physical Store; Its Future is full of ‘Spoke Locations'Zack LoveBirmingham, AL
4 Great Pizza Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
Landing Headquarters in Birmingham, AL Announces 110 Layoffs, but 'Remaining Committed to Growing Alabama'Zack LoveBirmingham, AL
Birmingham Water Works 'Proposed Rate Increase' Despite Decreasing Demand for Water is a Growing Nightmare for CustomersZack LoveBirmingham, AL
3 Great Burger Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
NOW OPEN: Flow clothing boutique in Uptown
Birmingham, we know of a new store that may just take your whole paycheck. Flow, a clothing boutique, just opened near the BJCC and City Walk. Read on to learn about this new spot with the trendiest and cutest outfits. Dream closet alert. With a motto of Shop, Vibe, Repeat,...
Crazy Cajuns Boiling Pot owners selling restaurant after 25 years: ‘This is a young person’s game’
The owners of Crazy Cajuns Boiling Pot will retire and look to sell the restaurant after part of three decades in the Inverness shopping center in Birmingham. “After some long talks, soul-searching, and consideration..Robert and I have decided to retire from the restaurant business,” co-owner Lulu Regard posted on Facebook.
Tuscaloosa Businessman Stan Pate Giving Cash and Charity Donations to Local Radio Listeners
Stan Pate, a Tuscaloosa businessman and real estate developer, is giving away more than $50,000 to listeners of a Tuscaloosa radio station and the charities of their choice this week. Pate joined the Steve & DC Morning Show on Townsquare Media Tuscaloosa's 95.3 The Bear Monday, where he announced he...
Famous Burger Joint Coming to Downtown Tuscaloosa in Early 2023
One of the state's most beloved burger restaurants is coming to downtown Tuscaloosa early next year, a manager confirmed to the Thread Monday afternoon. Jack Brown's Beer & Burger Joint is already a local favorite in Birmingham, Huntsville and a dozen other cities in Virginia, Tennessee, the Carolinas and Ohio.
49th annual Greek Food Festival kicks off in Birmingham Thursday
The Greek Food Festival is returning to Birmingham for the 49th year in a row Thursday.
Can Birmingham put Humpty Dumpty back together again?
Today’s guest columnist is Brenda Starnes. I have the unique experience of having lived and worked in Nashville, Charlotte, and Birmingham. I love Birmingham—that’s why I moved back—but Nashville and Charlotte have one big advantage over Birmingham. My parents moved us children to Birmingham in 1958...
5 tips for using the Birmingham Xpress [Video]
The long-anticipated Birmingham Xpress Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) system is finally here! After celebrating their grand opening in September, the Birmingham Xpress has officially begun service. We put together five handy tips to ensure your first ride is a cinch. Read on to check ’em out. Birmingham Xpress Public...
Big Boi to perform following 81st McDonald’s Magic City Classic
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The McDonald’s Magic City Classic presented by Coca-Cola announced the postgame concert performer is hip-hop legend Big Boi. Big Boi will perform at Legion Field immediately following the 81st McDonald’s Magic City Classic on October 29, 2022. Postgame concert admission is included with both...
This Birmingham firetruck museum from Southern Vintage Fire Apparatus Association is a hidden gem
Did you know Birmingham has a firetruck museum? The Southern Vintage Fire Apparatus Association (SVFAA) hosts the Birmingham firetruck museum with over 70 vintage firetrucks. Keep reading to see how to enjoy this hidden gem in the heart of The Magic City. Shedding light on the local nonprofit. I had...
Will the Magic City Classic remain at Legion Field?
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The 81st Magic City Classic is two weeks away. Birmingham officials expect people from over 25 states to be in the city for a week with many activities, but the main question remains: will the longtime HBCU game continue to be held at Legion Field? Alabama A&M and Alabama State’s agreement […]
4 Great Pizza Places in Alabama
What's you favourite comfort food? If the answer is a nice pizza, then keep on reading because you are in the right place. That's because below you will find a list of four amazing pizza spots in Alabama that are known for serving absolutely delicious pizza, every day of the week. Here is what made it on the list.
This is the best city for driving in Alabama. No, really.
The best place to drive in the U.S. – factoring in such things as cost of ownership, traffic, infrastructure, and safety – is Raleigh, North Carolina. That’s according to a recent analysis by Wallethub that compared the 100 largest cities in the U.S. across 30 key indicators. You can see the complete methodology here.
Free Alabama Symphony Orchestra Tickets now available at 7 Birmingham-area libraries
The word’s in that Birmingham libraries are offering more than books. If you love classical music or just want to experience something new, check out Alabama Symphony Orchestra‘s (ASO) performances at libraries in The Magic City. Read on to see how you can score free tickets for ASO concerts.
5 October food festivals that will make you go ‘Yum!’ in Birmingham
Sweet or savory? Spicy or mild? Simple or complex? Healthy or decadent? Whatever your taste, you’re likely to find a food festival to suit it in Birmingham. Here are five events in October that are guaranteed to make your mouth water, offering delicacies that range from hearty pierogi to tangy salsa.
Man accidentally shoots himself in carpool line at Birmingham school
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A man was injured after accidentally shooting himself while in a carpool line at a school in Birmingham, police report. According to Sgt. Monica Law, the man shot himself while in line at Arrington Middle School on Jefferson Ave SW. No children were in the car at the time of the […]
The 1.7 mile Inverness Greenway/Valleydale trail is complete—just in time for fall weather
13 years ago planning for the Inverness Greenway, which would widen Valleydale Rd, began. Finally, the construction has been completed. Keep reading to find out how you can enjoy this beautiful new 1.7 miles of trails. Inverness Greenway connects parks + trails to the surrounding homes. The trail, designed by...
Business Owner Kristal Bryant: K&J’s Elegant Pastries to Open in Hoover
Months after relocating their popular bakery and ice cream shop from Alabaster to Birmingham, the owners of K&J’s Elegant Pastries have announced they are opening a second location. Proprietor and executive pastry chef Kristal Bryant announced the news this week in a video on Instagram. “I’m super excited abut...
Could this be the Magic City Classic’s last year in Birmingham?
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Magic City Classic is just a few weeks away but could it be the last time Classic takes place in Birmingham?. Alabama A&M and Alabama State are in the last year of a deal that will see the classic kick off at Legion Field. Negotiations...
Metro Roundup: Stars align for Carraway; Neighbors happy to see buildings torn down
The remnants of the former Norwood Baptist Church building lie on the ground of the campus of the former Physicians Medical Center Carraway in Birmingham, Alabama, on Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022. Corporate Realty is demolishing nine buildings and refurbishing several as part of The Star at Uptown redevelopment project. For...
