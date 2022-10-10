Read full article on original website
Car crashes into Garden City house, driver arrested
GARDEN CITY, Kan. (KSNW) — A Garden City man was arrested after police say he drove his car into a house early Saturday. The Garden City Police Department said officers tried to stop the car at Main and Mary Streets just before 1 a.m. Officers say the car kept going and turned south into the […]
KAKE TV
Driver arrested for DUI, drug charges after hitting Kansas deputy's patrol vehicle
HAMILTON COUNTY, Kan. (KAKE) - One driver has been arrested after crashing into a parked Sheriff's deputy patrol car in Western Kansas. The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office says at around 12:30 a.m. Sunday morning a deputy had stopped a suspected stolen vehicle from Oklahoma on South K-27. While the deputy was outside of the patrol car a passing vehicle crashed into it severely damaging the driver-side door.
Deadly Kansas crash kills Oklahoma couple
PAWNEE COUNTY (KSNT) – Two people died in west Kansas following a collision between a passenger car and a semi Monday evening in Pawnee County. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 2013 Kia Sorento was going south on Highway 183 when it failed to stop at a posted stop sign. A semi-tractor trailer being […]
