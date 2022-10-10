Read full article on original website
Alumni provided feedback Monday evening on The W name change
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - Mississippi University for Women President Nora Miller spoke to a small group of alumni and community members on Monday about the school possibly changing its name. The university is also known as The W and MUW. Some of those in attendance expressed their concerns, claiming a...
Trial underway in Houston for 2020 murder
HOUSTON, Miss. (WTVA) - The jury was selected on Monday in the trial of Jarquavis Doss in Chickasaw County. He’s on trial for the murder of Rob Cox who was shot and killed on Oct. 26, 2020, in Houston. Authorities said the murder was the result of an attempted...
Agreement to house Tupelo inmates in Itawamba County being reviewed
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Negotiations are ongoing between the City of Tupelo and Itawamba County about housing inmates in the new jail in Itawamba County. Tupelo City Attorney Ben Logan said the city will continue to primarily use the Lee County jail. The hope is to use the Itawamba County...
Stepdaughter key witness in Houston murder trial
HOUSTON, Miss. (WTVA) - Tuesday was the second day of trial for murder suspect Jarquavious Doss. He’s accused of murdering Rob Cox on Oct. 26, 2020, in Houston. Prosecutors on Tuesday used testimonies from a handful of people, including Cox’s step-daughter Alexis Tallant. Cox and her had traveled...
Baby at hospital after found abandoned in Macon
A newborn is at the hospital in Tupelo after being found abandoned in Macon. A newborn is at the hospital in Tupelo after being found abandoned in Macon.
West Point library collecting coats
WEST POINT, Miss. (WTVA) - The Bryan Public Library in West Point is collecting new and gently-used coats for all age groups. Anyone can stop by the library during business hours to donate or to take a coat. There will be no questions asked or qualifications needed to receive a...
Jackie Neblett to spend life in prison for 2020 murder in Prentiss County
BOONEVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) - Jackie Neblett will spend life in prison for the June 3, 2020, murder of Ellis Johnson in Prentiss County. He pleaded guilty to first degree murder and received his sentence on Tuesday, Oct. 11. Neblett also pleaded guilty to attempted murder for the same-day attack on...
Wives of Warriors donating 48 ballistic vests for local law enforcement
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Wives of Warriors is donating 48 ballistic vests for local law enforcement officers to use. Thirty-one police departments across 16 counties and a college will benefit from the donation. Officers were fitted for their vests on Wednesday. “So my husband is an officer,” Wives of Warriors...
Driver killed in Lowndes County wreck to be identified
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - A man was killed in a wreck Sunday morning in Lowndes County. Lowndes County Coroner Greg Merchant said the wreck happened on Steens-Vernon Road. He said a pickup truck left the road in a curve, hit a mailbox and a road sign, then crashed into trees.
Disturbing crime at cemetery under investigation in Oktibbeha County
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) - Someone stole an urn at an Oktibbeha County cemetery and tossed the ashes. The vandalism happened on Oct. 1 at the Memorial Garden Park on Oktoc Road. Oktibbeha County Sheriff’s Lt. Jon Davis described the crime as sickening and said the deceased's family was obviously upset....
Jury finds man guilty in Chickasaw County killing
HOUSTON, Miss. (WTVA) — A jury in Chickasaw County Circuit Court found a man guilty Wednesday on four charges in connection with a 2020 homicide. Jarquavious Doss was convicted of capital murder, aggravated assault, armed robbery and conspiracy to commit armed robbery. Prosecutors brought him to trial for the...
NMHS updates mask mandate
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - North Mississippi Health Services updated its mask mandate on Oct. 6. The following is a copy of the announcement. North Mississippi Health Services is no longer requiring patients, visitors and staff members to wear masks. However, there are some exceptions. Following CDC (Centers for Disease Control...
Tupelo Rotary Club distributes donuts for polio eradication
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - The Rotary Club distributed donuts on Wednesday at the Tupelo Regional Rehabilitation Center as part of a fundraiser to help raise money for the fight against polio. The Purple Pinkie Donut campaign caters to Rotary International’s goal to end polio. The Purple Pinkie idea comes...
Wheeler volunteer fire department gets first new fire truck in 25 years
WHEELER, Miss (WTVA) -- The Wheeler Volunteer Fire Department took delivery on a brand new fire truck for their station on Tuesday. It's their first new truck in twenty-five years. The volunteer fire department is vital to the Wheeler community both for the insurance benefit of have a fire department,...
