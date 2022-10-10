ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saginaw, MI

Comments / 0

Related
MLive.com

Vote for the Muskegon-area Athlete of the Week for Oct. 5-11

MUSKEGON – We’ve seen some impressive individual performances on local tennis courts, soccer fields, volleyball courts, golf courses and aquatic centers so far this fall sports season. Now, we want the readers of MLive and Muskegon Chronicle to decide who had the most impressive week in their field...
MUSKEGON, MI
localsportsjournal.com

Orchard View-Ludington football game called off for Friday night

For the second consecutive week, the Orchard View Cardinals varsity football team will not be able field enough healthy players and have been forced to forfeit a game. Friday’s game was scheduled to be played at Ludington. Last week, the Cardinals forfeited to Oakridge. With the forfeit, Ludington improves...
MUSKEGON, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Rockford, MI
State
Michigan State
Muskegon, MI
Sports
Muskegon, MI
Football
Local
Michigan Football
Saginaw, MI
Football
City
Vicksburg, MI
City
North Muskegon, MI
Local
Michigan Sports
City
Muskegon, MI
Local
Michigan Education
City
Swartz Creek, MI
Saginaw, MI
Education
Muskegon, MI
Education
Saginaw, MI
Sports
City
Lawton, MI
City
Saginaw, MI
WLNS

Lansing Everett forfeits Friday football game against DeWitt

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Officials for the Lansing School District say at Everett has forfeited its Friday, October 14 game against DeWitt. The school cited a lack of eligible players as the reason for forfeiting the game. The district would not elaborate as to the specific reasons and only cited “a lack of eligible players […]
LANSING, MI
MLive.com

Vote for the MLive Muskegon high school football Player of Week 7

North Muskegon hosts Ravenna for high school football — MUSKEGON – Another week of high school football action means another chance to highlight some of the top individual performances on local gridirons. Readers of MLive and the Muskegon Chronicle will get a chance each week to cast their...
MUSKEGON, MI
MLive.com

Vote for Grand Rapids Fall Athlete of the Week 6

Regional championships were up for grabs in golf and tennis last week. A number of regional champs, and a number of standouts from other sports are highlighted in this week’s Grand Rapids Fall Athlete of the Week 6 Poll.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
MLive.com

Bay City area boys soccer district pairings, schedules, results for 2022

BAY CITY, MI -- A look at the MHSAA boys soccer district pairings and schedules for the 2022 season for tournaments involving teams from the MLive Bay City coverage area. Will be updated with results as they become available. Area coaches are asked to report scores and highlights the night of each postseason game by emailing lthomps2@mlive.com.
BAY CITY, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#High School Football#College Football#Linus K12#Linus High School#Football Players#Football Season#Played Football#American Football#Highschoolsports#Power Five#Central Catholic Central#Notre Dame#Dakota
MLive.com

Recognizing top performers with Bay City Player of the Week poll for Week 7

BAY CITY, MI – We’ve entered the homestretch of the regular season. And many area standouts are hitting full stride. We spotlight some of the top performers from the area’s 23 teams from Week 7 of the 2022 high school football season and ask for your help in voting for the MLive Bay City Player of the Week. Cast your vote as often as you’d like before the poll closes at 8 a.m. Friday, Oct. 14.
BAY CITY, MI
MLive.com

Michigan State notes: Jaden Akins close to returning to court

MINNEAPOLIS – Jaden Akins walked into the Target Center here on Wednesday morning wearing a gray suit, blue tie, and notably not wearing one piece of equipment:. Akins had been wearing a boot ever since early September, when he was diagnosed with a stress reaction in his left foot and had a procedure to correct it.
EAST LANSING, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
University of Notre Dame
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
MLive.com

Wisconsin vs. Michigan State football predictions and odds for Saturday

Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to MLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Both the Wisconsin Badgers and Michigan State Spartans will be looking to bounce back from disappointing losses last week. The Badgers are sitting...
MADISON, WI
MLive.com

No. 1 Ferris State football rallies late to fend off Saginaw Valley State

The top-ranked Ferris State University football team found themselves in an unfamiliar position Saturday at Saginaw Valley State University. The Bulldogs trailed the Cardinals 28-20 entering the fourth quarter of play in the team’s first contest in Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference action. The defending Division II national champions responded by outscoring SVSU 13-0 in the final frame to secure a 33-28 comeback road win.
BIG RAPIDS, MI
MLive.com

Vote for Grand Rapids Player of the Week 7

There were standout performances on football fields across the Grand Rapids area Friday night. MLive’s Grand Rapids Week 7 Player of the Week Poll is shining the spotlight on a bunch of them below. Check out who made the cut and vote for your favorite. You are eligible to vote as many times as you want through 9 a.m. Friday.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
MLive.com

No ‘easy fix’ after Michigan State defense gashed again by Ohio State

EAST LANSING – Trailing by seven points late in the first quarter, Michigan State was at the Ohio State 38-yard line but facing fourth-and-13 after a sack. That gave the Spartans a chance to use one of their top weapons in punter Bryce Baringer. It was a great kick and he put enough air under the ball that teammate Tyrell Henry had time to catch it at the 2-yard line.
COLUMBUS, OH
MLive.com

Michigan picked to finish third in Big Ten preseason poll, MSU picked fourth

Neither Michigan nor Michigan State will enter the 2022-23 Big Ten season as a league favorite. But both are expected to finish among the top four teams in the conference. Michigan was picked to finish third and Michigan State was picked to finish fourth in a media poll conducted by the Columbus Dispatch and The Athletic, released on Monday. (The Big Ten does not conduct a full preseason media poll).
EAST LANSING, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy