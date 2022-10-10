Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
nwahomepage.com
Barry Odom to sideline, freshmen WRs continue at CB
FAYETTEVILLE — With Arkansas’ defense struggling in the secondary and also having issues stopping the run in recent games Sam Pittman continues to make changes. Among the changes is Pittman is moving defensive coordinator Barry Odom to the sideline instead of in the press box. On Wednesday he explained the reasoning for the move.
KARK
Hogs digging hole for themselves early in games disturbing
FAYETTEVILLE — In three of the last four games the Razorbacks have fallen behind by double-digit margins in their games and it has Sam Pittman concerned. The only exception to this was Texas A&M when Arkansas jumped on the Aggies 14-0 after two possessions. Unfortunately in that game the Hogs had miscues and only managed one more touchdown the remainder of the game.
College Football News
Arkansas vs BYU Prediction, Game Preview
Arkansas vs BYU prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 7, Saturday, October 15. Record: Arkansas (3-3), BYU (4-2) – Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+. The star Hog quarterback was out for the Mississippi State game after suffering a head injury against Alabama, but he’s expected to give it a go.
Arkansas bigs remain locked in position battle
Arkansas basketball is loaded for the upcoming 2022-23 season, but despite having no shortage of options, questions remain as to how things will shake out at the center spot with a multi-player position battle ongoing. Head coach Eric Musselman has seen several players start to separate themselves in terms of...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Arkansas 10, Texas Rangers Instructional Team 2: Scores, Highlights, Results
The Arkansas Razorbacks knocked off the Texas Rangers’ Instructional League team, 10-2, in an exhibition game inside Baum-Walker Stadium in Fayetteville (Ark.). Peyton Stovall and Kendall Diggs led the way with three hits each, and the Razorback pitching staff did not allow an earned run. Below is a rundown of the action.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Nick Smith, Arkansas hoops freshman, names one player not getting enough shine for Razorbacks
Nick Smith and Arkansas basketball are set to have a strong season. Smith highlights an incredibly impressive freshman class just arriving to Fayetteville. The 5-star is joined by fellow 5-stars Anthony Black and Jordan Walsh in what was the nation’s No. 2 recruiting class in 2022 just behind Duke.
BYU and Utah both miss out on commitment from elite basketball prospect Keanu Dawes
Keanu Dawes announced that he has committed to the Rice Owls after considering the BYU Cougars and Utah Runnin’ Utes
BYU Unveils Alternate Uniform for Arkansas Game
For the second consecutive week, BYU will wear an alternate uniform against Arkansas
RELATED PEOPLE
A former BYU football commit who played at UCLA is in the transfer portal
Tyler Manoa, who played for the UCLA Bruins football program after having interest in the BYU Cougars and Utah Utes in high school, is in the NCAA Transfer Portal.
kslsports.com
BYU, Utah Await Decision From Four-Star Hoops Recruit Keanu Dawes
SALT LAKE CITY – Four-star basketball recruit Keanu Dawes could make one of the local college hoops programs happy today. Dawes, a 6-foot-7, 210-pound forward from Stratford High School in Houston, Texas, will announce his college decision at 9 a.m. (MT)/10 a.m. (CT). Both BYU and Utah are among the top schools that he’s considering. Dawes took official visits on both campuses.
4 Great Steakhouses in Arkansas
If you love going out with your loved ones from time to time and you also happen to live in Arkansas then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about. Below, I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses in Arkansas that are highly praised for the way they prepare their food, but also how they serve it, so make sure to visit them if you haven't already.
BYU, Black Menaces host walkout against ‘Queerphobia’
PROVO, Utah (ABC4) – In honor of National Coming Out Day, some students at Brigham Young University (BYU) walked out of class Tuesday. It was in efforts to take a stand against policies regarding LGBTQ students, which some claim have lead to an uncomfortable feelings on campus. “Strike out Queerphobia” being spearheaded locally by the […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
5newsonline.com
Train ride through the fall foliage | Adventure Arkansas
ARKANSAS, USA — Fall is here and Adventure Arkansas ready for it! What is a better way to see the leaves than a train ride through the Ozarks? The Arkansas-Missouri Railroad winds through the the Boston Mountains of Washington and Crawford Counties, with train rides available for you and your family.
University of Arkansas
Not Just an Arkansas Thing: Study Shows That One-Party Monopolies Dominate State Politics
A new study documents both the long-time frequency and the dramatic resurgence of one-party monopolies in the politics of the American states. The study — led by University of Arkansas political scientists Janine Parry and Andrew Dowdle — draws upon many indicators of a state's party profile. Specifically, with the help of several students over the last five years, they built a dataset that includes the party breakdown of the state legislature, congressional delegation, and popular votes for governor and president for every state between 1935 and 2020.
kslsports.com
Salt Lake Stars Moving To Maverick Center
SALT LAKE CITY – The Salt Lake City Stars will play their home games at Maverik Center for the 2022-23 season. The Jazz G League affiliate announced the move on Monday after spending the last several seasons playing at the Salt Lake Community College Redwood Campus. “The Stars look...
ksl.com
A Utah man gave a public prayer about 'evil' in schools. State superintendent calls it 'a dagger to my heart'
SALT LAKE CITY — State Superintendent of Public Instruction Sydnee Dickson pushed back against remarks in a public prayer offered during a recent meeting of the Orem City Council that said "evil things" are being taught in schools. Allen Young, father of Orem Mayor David Young, offered the invocation...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Fire breaks out at former Arsaga's building on Dickson Street
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — On Wednesday, Oct 12, a fire was reported at the former location of Arsaga's on Dickson Street in Fayetteville. The Fayetteville Fire Department responded to the old train depot building on 548 W. Dickson St. at around 2:15 a.m. Wednesday morning. There is no word yet about the cause of the fire.
Which U.S. city is the worst to drive in?
Which city has the worst drivers? Which city has the best drivers? What a new WalletHub study says about the best and worst places to drive.
birchrestaurant.com
15 Best Restaurants in Provo, UT
If you’re in Provo and looking for something different to eat, you’ve come to the right place! We’ve compiled 15 of the best restaurants in Provo, so you don’t have to go through the frustration of rummaging through various websites. This post was inspired by the...
Bikes, blues, and bbq is officially over
Bikes, Blues, and BBQ are officially over and now it's time for the not-so-fun part of a major event like this one, which is the clean-up process.
247Sports
54K+
Followers
382K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0