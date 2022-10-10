ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, AR

nwahomepage.com

Barry Odom to sideline, freshmen WRs continue at CB

FAYETTEVILLE — With Arkansas’ defense struggling in the secondary and also having issues stopping the run in recent games Sam Pittman continues to make changes. Among the changes is Pittman is moving defensive coordinator Barry Odom to the sideline instead of in the press box. On Wednesday he explained the reasoning for the move.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
KARK

Hogs digging hole for themselves early in games disturbing

FAYETTEVILLE — In three of the last four games the Razorbacks have fallen behind by double-digit margins in their games and it has Sam Pittman concerned. The only exception to this was Texas A&M when Arkansas jumped on the Aggies 14-0 after two possessions. Unfortunately in that game the Hogs had miscues and only managed one more touchdown the remainder of the game.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
College Football News

Arkansas vs BYU Prediction, Game Preview

Arkansas vs BYU prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 7, Saturday, October 15. Record: Arkansas (3-3), BYU (4-2) – Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+. The star Hog quarterback was out for the Mississippi State game after suffering a head injury against Alabama, but he’s expected to give it a go.
PROVO, UT
247Sports

Arkansas bigs remain locked in position battle

Arkansas basketball is loaded for the upcoming 2022-23 season, but despite having no shortage of options, questions remain as to how things will shake out at the center spot with a multi-player position battle ongoing. Head coach Eric Musselman has seen several players start to separate themselves in terms of...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
Sam Pittman
kslsports.com

BYU, Utah Await Decision From Four-Star Hoops Recruit Keanu Dawes

SALT LAKE CITY – Four-star basketball recruit Keanu Dawes could make one of the local college hoops programs happy today. Dawes, a 6-foot-7, 210-pound forward from Stratford High School in Houston, Texas, will announce his college decision at 9 a.m. (MT)/10 a.m. (CT). Both BYU and Utah are among the top schools that he’s considering. Dawes took official visits on both campuses.
PROVO, UT
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Arkansas

If you love going out with your loved ones from time to time and you also happen to live in Arkansas then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about. Below, I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses in Arkansas that are highly praised for the way they prepare their food, but also how they serve it, so make sure to visit them if you haven't already.
ARKANSAS STATE
ABC4

BYU, Black Menaces host walkout against ‘Queerphobia’

PROVO, Utah (ABC4) – In honor of National Coming Out Day, some students at Brigham Young University (BYU) walked out of class Tuesday. It was in efforts to take a stand against policies regarding LGBTQ students, which some claim have lead to an uncomfortable feelings on campus. “Strike out Queerphobia” being spearheaded locally by the […]
PROVO, UT
5newsonline.com

Train ride through the fall foliage | Adventure Arkansas

ARKANSAS, USA — Fall is here and Adventure Arkansas ready for it! What is a better way to see the leaves than a train ride through the Ozarks? The Arkansas-Missouri Railroad winds through the the Boston Mountains of Washington and Crawford Counties, with train rides available for you and your family.
VAN BUREN, AR
University of Arkansas

Not Just an Arkansas Thing: Study Shows That One-Party Monopolies Dominate State Politics

A new study documents both the long-time frequency and the dramatic resurgence of one-party monopolies in the politics of the American states. The study — led by University of Arkansas political scientists Janine Parry and Andrew Dowdle — draws upon many indicators of a state's party profile. Specifically, with the help of several students over the last five years, they built a dataset that includes the party breakdown of the state legislature, congressional delegation, and popular votes for governor and president for every state between 1935 and 2020.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
kslsports.com

Salt Lake Stars Moving To Maverick Center

SALT LAKE CITY – The Salt Lake City Stars will play their home games at Maverik Center for the 2022-23 season. The Jazz G League affiliate announced the move on Monday after spending the last several seasons playing at the Salt Lake Community College Redwood Campus. “The Stars look...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
5NEWS

Fire breaks out at former Arsaga's building on Dickson Street

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — On Wednesday, Oct 12, a fire was reported at the former location of Arsaga's on Dickson Street in Fayetteville. The Fayetteville Fire Department responded to the old train depot building on 548 W. Dickson St. at around 2:15 a.m. Wednesday morning. There is no word yet about the cause of the fire.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
birchrestaurant.com

15 Best Restaurants in Provo, UT

If you’re in Provo and looking for something different to eat, you’ve come to the right place! We’ve compiled 15 of the best restaurants in Provo, so you don’t have to go through the frustration of rummaging through various websites. This post was inspired by the...
PROVO, UT
247Sports

247Sports

