Read full article on original website
Related
Why Did The NHRA Ban the Dodge Demon?
The National Hot Rod Association (NHRA) banned the Dodge Demon after it ran a sub-10 second quarter mile without specific precautions until just recently. The post Why Did The NHRA Ban the Dodge Demon? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Kurt Busch Fans Prepare for Worst as Veteran Driver’s Future Likely to Get Some Clarity This Weekend With Tyler Reddick Announcement
Kurt Busch and his future could get some clarity this weekend at Las Vegas when Tyler Reddick is expected to announce that he will be driving for 23XI Racing in 2023 instead of 2024 as initially planned. The post Kurt Busch Fans Prepare for Worst as Veteran Driver’s Future Likely to Get Some Clarity This Weekend With Tyler Reddick Announcement appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
racer.com
Gibbs "worked hard" to try and retain Kyle Busch
Joe Gibbs said his organization worked hard to get a new deal done to keep two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Busch in the fold. Gibbs made the comments on Sunday evening at the Charlotte Roval after winning the Bank of America Roval 400 with Christopher Bell. It was the first public comment Gibbs made about Busch other than the statement issued after Busch announced his signing with Richard Childress late last month.
Brand-new 1967 Ford Mustangs ready to 'charge' for a shocking price
The 1967 Ford Mustang is being rebooted as an electric car by U.K. outfit Charge Cars that's selling the carbon fiber-bodied all-wheel-drive EVS for $400,000.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Buy This Massive 11.9L V8 With 1,357 HP and Harness the Might of the Sun
Bring a TrailerDouble-digit displacement is the perfect way to make huge power on pump gas.
NASCAR Was Wrong to Penalize Cole Custer For His Last-Lap Move at the Charlotte Roval
NASCAR shouldn't have penalized Cole Custer for his actions at the Charlotte Roval. The post NASCAR Was Wrong to Penalize Cole Custer For His Last-Lap Move at the Charlotte Roval appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
AOL Corp
The inactive Kentucky Speedway is now a storage facility for a massive collection of unfinished Ford trucks visible from space
Ford is using the inactive Kentucky Speedway as a storage facility. And you can see the trucks in the parking lots surrounding the speedway from space. The Kentucky Speedway in Sparta opened in 2000 and hosted NASCAR races at the track through 2020. The track has been unused for racing after it was left off the 2021 NASCAR schedule and its vast parking spaces are now being utilized by Ford thanks to a semiconductor shortage that has plagued the auto industry since the COVID-19 pandemic.
Denny Hamlin Throws the Roval Under the Bus: ‘Now We’re Going To Go to Some Race Tracks Where We Can Go Racing’
Denny Hamlin is looking forward to racing on ovals the rest of the way after the Charlotte Roval playoff race turned out to be a bit of a dud. The post Denny Hamlin Throws the Roval Under the Bus: ‘Now We’re Going To Go to Some Race Tracks Where We Can Go Racing’ appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Best Truck Engines Ever Made
We've picked seven of what we consider the most legendary engines ever found in America pickup trucks. The post Best Truck Engines Ever Made appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Richard Rawlings Sells Entire Car Collection For Over $1 Million
Gas Monkey Garage played host to one of the most successful car shows on Discovery for years. Now that the show has essentially migrated to YouTube, owner Richard Rawlings has had to adapt to the typical YouTuber style of presenting cars. He's created quite a collection of cool classics over the years (although he has had some modern toys too), but now the excitable entrepreneur has decided to get rid of these classics so that he can replace them with newer, more exotic cars. We covered the two-part explanation behind his decision to auction off most of his cars at the beginning of this month, and now the auction has closed, netting Mr. Rawlings a tidy sum of $1,080,903.
Corey LaJoie Takes Surprising Stance and Criticizes Fellow Drivers After Safety Meeting With NASCAR Officials
Corey LaJoie exited the all-driver safety meeting with NASCAR officials and criticized his fellow competitors for focusing too much on the past instead of looking forward. The post Corey LaJoie Takes Surprising Stance and Criticizes Fellow Drivers After Safety Meeting With NASCAR Officials appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Mustang And Corvette Collide In Street Takeover
There’s no doubt street takeovers aren’t for real car enthusiasts or even remotely intelligent people. A video which recently hit YouTube has people arguing about whose fault a crash between a Ford Mustang and Chevy Corvette was and we have to weigh in. But first, we think this serves as a prime example why you should stay away from takeover events no matter where they’re held and encourage your friends to do the same.
gmauthority.com
1967 Pontiac GTO Drag Races 1972 Chevelle SS 454: Video
If you love classic GM muscle, then this video is a surefire winner as we head to the drag strip to watch a 1967 Pontiac GTO line up alongside a 1972 Chevelle SS 454. Once again coming to us from the Cars And Zebras YouTube channel, the video is a little over eight minutes long and includes walkarounds and background info for both vehicles, as well as three rounds of racing action at the end.
Classic Car Water Crossing Goes Wrong
We love classic cars and all their little quirks, especially since driving one teaches you to appreciate the good and identify the bad of modern cars. A perfect example of the former was plainly exposed in the UK when a father and son tried fording a creek in the UK using their 1929 Morris Oxford. Instead of just cruising through the water like today’s crossovers or even compact hatchbacks, their British classic struggled.
fordauthority.com
1994 Ford Thunderbird Nascar Race Car Up For Auction
Every so often, cool old racers or cars owned by racers pop up for sale, giving fans the chance to own a truly unique and notable piece of motorsports history. In recent years, that list has included a 1991 Ford Thunderbird once owned by Nascar legend Jeff Gordon, as well as a 1993 Thunderbird that was driven in actual Nascar races by Jimmy Means, Brad Teague, and Jimmy Hensley, among others. Now, this 1994 Ford Thunderbird Nascar replica racer has popped up for sale at Bring a Trailer, and it’s nearly as good as the real thing, too.
NBC Sports
NASCAR Cup playoff grid resets after Charlotte Roval
The Xfinity Series also begins the Round of 8 this weekend, whittling its playoff field to four drivers for the Nov. 5 championship race at Phoenix. The third round features races at Las Vegas, Homestead and Martinsville. The Truck Series was off this past weekend. The series is back in...
Jalopnik
The FIA Response to Suzuka's Trackside Recovery Truck Is Disturbing
The 2022 Japanese Grand Prix started under rainy conditions and resulted in multiple crashes and collisions on the first lap that ultimately resulted in a red flag. But just as the red flag flew, a recovery tractor had entered the track while cars were still circuiting Suzuka. And so far, the response has been miserable, with AlphaTauri driver Pierre Gasly taking most of the current blame.
Cole Custer’s Crucial Block for Chase Briscoe Deservedly Piques NASCAR’s Interest Even if He’s Established Plausible Deniability
NASCAR is looking into the big assist Chase Briscoe got when Cole Custer suddenly slowed on the last lap on the Charlotte Roval. The post Cole Custer’s Crucial Block for Chase Briscoe Deservedly Piques NASCAR’s Interest Even if He’s Established Plausible Deniability appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Autoblog
Buick V8-powered 1956 VW Beetle is a Hot Wheels Legends Tour finalist
Hot Wheels has selected a 1956 Volkswagen Beetle as a finalist in the 2022 Legends Tour. While this is the second Beetle chosen for the semifinal round, it's a one-of-a-kind, heavily-modified car that's nicknamed "Berlin Buick" and powered by a mid-mounted V8 engine. Owner Rob Freeman drove from Syracuse, New...
21-Year-Old Porsche 911 Turbo With 72,000 Miles Costs Nearly As Much As Brand New Carrera
Here's a wonderful dilemma to be faced with: you have around $100,000 to spend on a Porsche 911 but can't decide whether to buy a box-fresh base 911 Carrera or a lovingly restored 911 Turbo with far more power but older tech. The 911 Turbo in question is a 2002...
Comments / 0