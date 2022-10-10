ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Destin, FL

333-pound Grouper added to Destin Fishing Rodeo leaderboard

By Kimber Collins
WKRG News 5
WKRG News 5
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UZEPd_0iTNPBf700

DESTIN, Fla. ( WKRG ) — Destin Fishing Rodeo staff said the Oct. 8-9 weekend was tremendous. The biggest catch over the weekend was a massive 333.8-pound Warsaw Grouper that was weighed in at the docks Sunday, Oct. 9.

With one week of competition in the bag, here are the current leaderboard standings.

5 injured in Mid Bay Bridge head-on crash

Oct. 10 Standings:

Division and species 1st 2nd 3rd
AJs Seafood & Oyster Bar AJ’s Bonus Awards – Amberjack Jackson Goodwin – Fort Smith, AR- 108.8 lbs Bart Wagner – Lake Havasu, AZ – 96.2 lbs Travis Brock – Mary Esther, FL – 83.8 lbs
Charter Boat – King Mackerel Mitch Meroyman – Gallatin, TN 25.6 lbs Dustin Rains – Henderson, TX – 19.0 lbs
Charter Boat – Grouper William B Haley – Eagleville, TN – 49.0 lbs Tom Cooper – DeFuniak Springs, FL – 44.6 lbs
Charter Boat – Amberjack Jackson Goodwin – Fort Smith, AR – 108.8 lbs Bart Wagner – Lake Havasu, AZ – 96.2 lbs
Charter Boat – Blackfin Tuna Jason Aaron – Lacassas, TN- 28.0 lbs Cole Fisher – Sansberry, IN – 25.2 lbs
Charter Boat – Mingo Snapper Justin Brent Mullins – Kingsport, TN – 4.8 lbs Austin Hill – Hunington, TN – 4.6 lbs
Charter Boat – Scamp Brad Cowles – Tolland, CT – 14.2 lbs Rob Smith – Fort Walton Beach, FL – 12.6 lbs
Charter Boat – Wahoo Joseph Mattingly – Cox Creek, KY – 39.8 lbs Isaac Haley – Unionville, TN – 39.8 lbs
Charter Boat – Almaco Jack Stephen Oldenburg – Birmingham, AL – 21.4 lbs Dana Birdwell – Maryville, TN – 21.2 lbs
Charter Boat – Black Snapper Angela McInturff – Blountsville, TN – 10.6 lbs Joe Barnett – Frankfort, KY – 9.0 lbs
Charter Boat – Triggerfish Miranda Williams – Bon Air, AL – 8.6 lbs Houston Wheller – Mt.Julliet, TN – 7.4 lbs
Party Boat – King Mackerel Joshua Appleman – Destin, FL – 15.0 lbs
Party Boat – Grouper Terry Wingard – Hamilton, GA – 13.2 lbs
Party Boat – Amberjack Patrick Pennington – Miramar Beach, FL – 27.0 lbs Jack Wallin – Destin, FL – 26.4 lbs
Party Boat – Mingo Snapper Edward Seger – Mary Esther, FL – 5.0 lbs Anna Garland – Fort Walton Beach, FL – 4.4 lbs
Party Boat – Scamp Edward Seger – Mary Esther, FL – 8.4 lbs Edward Seger – Mary Esther, FL – 7.4 lbs
Party Boat – Wahoo Lyman Kerkhof – Gulf Breeze, FL – 43.2 lbs Josh Sofield – Birchwood, TN – 32.8 lbs
Party Boat – Almaco Jack Mike Blose – Crestview, FL – 20.4 lbs Shawn Sconiers – FWB, FL – 16.8 lbs
Party Boat – Black Snapper Jack Wallin – Destin, FL – 12.6 lbs Farah “Freddy” Khoury – Vestavia, AL – 9.8 lbs
Party Boat – Triggerfish Ashleigh Boldin – Lebanon, TN – 8.8 lbs Samuel McIntire – Crestview, FL – 8.4 lbs
Ocean Reef Vacation Rentals and Real Estate 25′ & Under – King Mackerel Charlie Harbin – New Hope, AL – 11.0 lbs Robert Pfeil – Justin, TX – 10.6 lbs
Ocean Reef Vacation Rentals and Real Estate 25′ & Under – Grouper Nicholai Dimeglio – Knoxville, TN – 14.4 lbs Mike Kelly – Goodletsville, TN – 12.6 lbs
Ocean Reef Vacation Rentals and Real Estate 25′ & Under – Amberjack Tiana Farnsworth – Mary Esther, FL – 30.2 lbs John French – Knoxville, TN – 26.8 lbs
Ocean Reef Vacation Rentals and Real Estate 25′ & Under – Blackfin Tuna David McKinley – Alabaster, AL – 23.4 lbs
Ocean Reef Vacation Rentals and Real Estate 25′ & Under – Mingo Snapper Ross Setters – Shreveport, LA – 3.2 lbs James Dimeglio – Memphis, TN – 2.8 lbs
Ocean Reef Vacation Rentals and Real Estate 25′ & Under – Scamp Nicholai Dimeglio – Knoxville, TN – 3.8 lbs Stephen Dimeglio – Memphis, TN – 2.8 lbs
Ocean Reef Vacation Rentals and Real Estate 25′ & Under – Almaco Jack Sean Martin – Matthews, NC – 18.6 lbs Thomas Martin – Austin, TX – 17.4 lbs
Ocean Reef Vacation Rentals and Real Estate 25′ & Under – Black Snapper Dave Bromley – Eagan, MN – 8.4 lbs Dave Bromley – Eagan, MN – 7.0 lbs
Ocean Reef Vacation Rentals and Real Estate 25′ & Under – Triggerfish Jace Diamond – Gulf Breeze, FL – 6.2 lbs Dan Uebelhor – Chicago, IL – 3.8 lbs
Boshamps Seafood & Oyster House Private Boat – King Mackerel Greg Jarvis – Bartlett, TN – 26.4 lbs William Sexton – Destin, FL – 20.6 lbs
Boshamps Seafood & Oyster House Private Boat – Grouper Chris Taylor – Miramar Beach, FL – 50.4 lbs Doyle Taylor – Destin, FL 45.8 lbs
Boshamps Seafood & Oyster House Private Boat – Amberjack Will Wilson – Piperoad, AL – 64.4 lbs Pickett Reese – Piperoad, AL – 57.0 lbs
Boshamps Seafood & Oyster House Private Boat – Blackfin Tuna Alex Betancourt – Fort Walton Beach, FL – 19.0 lbs George Ghiorse – Destin, FL – 18.4 lbs
Boshamps Seafood & Oyster House Private Boat – Mingo Snapper David Tijerina – Fort Walton Beach, FL – 4.2 lbs Andrew Dover – Destin, FL – 4.0 lbs
Boshamps Seafood & Oyster House Private Boat – Scamp Adam Meyer – Destin, FL – 10.6 lbs Don Hearn – Destin, FL – 7.2 lbs
Boshamps Seafood & Oyster House Private Boat – Wahoo Derrick Dover – Mary Esther, FL – 101.0 lbs Travis House – Rocksboro, NC – 97.6 lbs
Boshamps Seafood & Oyster House Private Boat – Almaco Jack Eric Sappenfield – Miramar Beach, FL – 23.2 lbs Eric Sappenfield – Miramar Beach, FL – 22.6 lbs
Boshamps Seafood & Oyster House Private Boat – Black Snapper Judson Upshaw – Banks, AL – 10.2 lbs Milton Harris – Shalimar, FL – 5.4 lbs
Boshamps Seafood & Oyster House Private Boat – Triggerfish Robby Rush – Destin, FL – 10.2 lbs Mike Breon – Banks, AL – 9.2 lbs
Community Bank 25′ & Under Private Boat – King Mackerel Steve Arrowsmith – Fort Walton Beach, FL – 12.8 lbs Lance Stokes – Santa Rosa Beach, FL – 12.4 lbs
Community Bank 25′ & Under Private Boat – Grouper Guy Santucci – Destin, FL – 29.8 lbs Justin Gibson – Dothan, AL – 28.6 lbs
Community Bank 25′ & Under Private Boat – Amberjack Aaron Saunders – Williamsburg, Ohio – 21.6 lbs J. Todd Hicks – Richmond Hill, GA – 21.2 lbs
Community Bank 25′ & Under Private Boat – Blackfin Tuna Mike Mahaffey – Mt. Orab, OH – 23.0 lbs Chris Adams – Isabella, MO- 19.6 lbs
Community Bank 25′ & Under Private Boat – Mingo Snapper Bruce Brandewie – FWB, FL – 3.0 lbs David Arrowsmith – MaryEsther, FL – 2.4 lbs
Community Bank 25′ & Under Private Boat – Scamp Tana Varner – Navarre, FL – 3.8 lbs Bruce Brandewie – FWB, FL – 2.2 lbs
Community Bank 25′ & Under Private Boat- Almaco Jack Betsy Kinsinger – Santa Rosa Beach, FL – 2.4 lbs John Hitsos – Mary Esther, FL – 2.4 lbs
Community Bank 25′ & Under Private Boat – Black Snapper Alex Davidson – Fort Walton Beach, FL – 7.2 lbs Chelsi Taylor – Fort Walton Beach, FL – 5.2 lbs
Community Bank 25′ & Under Private Boat – Triggerfish Billy Zumwalt – Fayetteville, NC – 7.4 lbs Tim Vaughan – Bowling Green, KY – 3.6 lbs
Ladies – King Mackerel Kate Pelarski – Aitkin, MN – 11.2 lbs Jennifer Braun – Belvue, KS – 10.6 lbs
Ladies – Grouper Michelle Simpson – Eastland, TX – 21.0 lbs Tori Thornton – Blackshear, GA – 19.2 lbs
Ladies – Amberjack Katlyn Selph – Benson, SC – 68.8 lbs Deanna Williams – Sylacauga, AL – 67.4 lbs
Ladies – Blackfin Tuna Denise Lentz – Tatersville, KY – 23.6 lbs Cassie Cox – Louisville, KY – 23.6 lbs
Ladies – Wahoo Carly Caudill – Nicklesville, KY – 26.4 lbs Lisa Nott – Cypress, TX – 18.4 lbs
Langer’s Juice Company Junior Angler – King Mackerel Gabriel Jarvis – Bartlett, TN – 25.4 lbs Kelsey Pearson – Johnson City, TN – 13.6 lbs
Langer’s Juice Company Junior Angler – Grouper Fisher Parker – Destin, FL – 41.6 lbs Thomas Birdwell – Maryville, TN – 20.6 lbs
Langer’s Juice Company Junior Angler – Amberjack Brody Williams – Manchester, TN – 71.4 lbs Elios Borne – New Liberty, KY – 63.8 lbs
Langer’s Juice Company Junior Angler – Blackfin Tuna Bubba Berry – Shreveport, LA – 24.2 lbs Jacob Duncan – Ruidoso, NM – 21.6 lbs
Langer’s Juice Company Junior Angler – Wahoo Noah Jung – Chelsea, AL – 27.8 lbs Mason Ashe – Waynesville, MO – 26.6 lbs
Senior – King Mackerel Barry Hardin – Memphis, TN – 17.4 lbs Kent Hardin – Memphis, TN – 12.6 lbs
Senior – Grouper Charlie Kornegay – Childersburg, AL – 28.8 lbs Fred Williams – Sylacauga, AL – 18.0 lbs
Senior – Amberjack Rob Webster – Memphis, TN – 70.8 lbs Cactus Schroeder – Abilene, TX – 66.8 lbs
Senior – Blackfin Tuna Bill Faulkner – Helena, AL – 23.2 lbs Bill Faulkner – Helena, AL – 20.6 lbs
Senior – Wahoo Larry Fisher – Louisville, KY – 22.8 lbs Thomas Milliren – Destin, FL – 18.0 lbs
Half Hitch Offshore- Barracuda Jim Bernecker – Spring Valley, OH – 21.8 lbs Charles Burkholder – Snellville, GA – 19.4 lbs
Half Hitch Offshore – Bonito Russell Marshall – Tyler, TX – 17.0 lbs Kim Blackman – Harrodsburg, KY – 15.8 lbs
Half Hitch Offshore – Dolphin Houston Potter – SAnta Rosa Beach, FL – 11.2 lbs Robert Johnson – Shalimar, FL – 9.8 lbs
Billfish – Largest Sailfish Jamie Seamon – Prattville, AL – 50.4 lbs
Boathouse Oyster Bar Reef – Cobia Eric Chester – Tampa, FL – 34.2 lbs Becky Pemerton – Nashville, TN – 29.0 lbs
Boathouse Oyster Bar Reef – Lane Snapper Laynee Frost – Bozeman, MT – 2.4 lbs Lori Hatfield – Cynthiana, KY – 2.2 lbs
Fort Walton Machining Extended Voyage – Grouper Ryan Conlan – Tallahasse, FL – 42.6 lbs Brett Roland – Talking Rock, GA – 32.6 lbs
Fort Walton Machining Extended Voyage – Amberjack Garrett Nestor – Social Circle, GA – 63.4 lbs Todd McManus – Kennesaw, GA – 59.4 lbs
Fort Walton Machining Extended Voyage – Scamp Jon Baker – Marietta, GA – 16.6 lbs Donald Grayson – Ft. Walton Beach, FL – 16.6 lbs
Fort Walton Machining Extended Voyage – Yellowfin Tuna Bryan Simmons – Cartersville, GA – 159.6 lbs Aaron Bowner – DeFuniak Springs, FL – 97.6 lbs
Fort Walton Machining Extended Voyage – Big Eye Tuna Connor Clauson – Santa Rosa Beach, FL – 122.8 lbs
Fort Walton Machining Extended Voyage – Dolphin Kyle Conlan – Tallahassee, FL – 25.2 lbs Chris Lanier – Dallas, GA – 10.8 lbs
Fort Walton Machining Extended Voyage – Wahoo Diane Lewis – Destin, FL- 50.8 lbs Connor Clauson – Santa Rosa Beach, FL – 21.4 lbs
Fort Walton Machining Extended Voyage – Almaco Jack James Lawson – Statesboro, GA -16.4 lbs Darren Engelberger – Fort Walton Beach, FL – 6.2 lbs
Fort Walton Machining Extended Voyage – Snowy Grouper Jonelle Bell – Destin, FL- 23.6 lbs Paul Schoenberg – Navarre, FL – 18.6 lbs
Fort Walton Machining Extended Voyage – Yellowedge Grouper Kristen Sharp – Fort Walton Beach, FL – 19.6 lbs
The Ship’s Chandler and Shimano Inshore – Flounder Kevin (Mac) McDaniel – Shalimar, FL – 2.6 lbs Kevin MacDaniel – Shalimar, FL – 2.4 lbs
The Ship’s Chandler and Shimano Inshore – Redfish Kevin (Mac) McDaniel – Shalimar, FL – 7.6 lbs Brandon Hembree – StrawberryPlains, TN – 7.2 lbs
The Ship’s Chandler and Shimano Inshore – Sheepshead Derrick Dover – Mary Esther, FL – 3.6 lbs
The Ship’s Chandler and Shimano Inshore – Spanish Mackerel Barry Hardin – Memphis, TN – 6.0 lbs John Cathey – Needville, TX – 5.0 lbs
The Ship’s Chandler and Shimano Inshore – Speckled Trout Dave Bromley – Eagan, MN – 3.8 lbs Matt Johnson – Shalimar, FL – 3.0 lbs
Okaloosa Island Pier, Bridge, Jetty and Surf – Spanish Mackerel Matt Herbermann – Niceville, FL – 1.6 lbs
Okaloosa Island Pier, Bridge, Jetty and Surf – Pompano Jason Cameron – Navarre, FL – 3.2 lbs
Okaloosa Island Pier, Bridge, Jetty and Surf – Redfish Dylan Ellsworth – Mary Esther, FL – 6.0 lbs
Okaloosa Island Pier, Bridge, Jetty and Surf – Speckled Trout Jaycob Carino – Miramar Beach, FL – 2.8 lbs
Okaloosa Island Pier, Bridge, Jetty and Surf – Senior Any Species Charles Gleason – FWB, FL – 24.8 lbs
Okaloosa Island Pier, Bridge, Jetty and Surf – Junior Any Species Jaycob Carino – Miramar Beach, FL – 2.8 lbs
Kayak – Brum Sitcer Memorial – Flounder Ethan Dover – Mary Esther, FL – 1.8 lbs
Kayak – Brum Sitcer Memorial – Redfish Deandre Gantt – FWB, FL – 5.2 lbs
Kayak – Brum Sitcer Memorial – Sheepshead Julian Dover – Mary Esther, FL – 3.4 lbs
Kayak – Brum Sitcer Memorial – Spanish Mackerel David Brooks – Crestview, FL – 1.6 lbs
Mason Hupp Memorial Mako My Day Shark Joe Civiletto – Chandler, AZ – 305.4 lbs David Fox – St. Albans, MO – 198.4 lbs
BOTE Paddleboards Paddleboard – Any Species Albie Wheeler – Destin, FL – 4.0 lbs Chris Blumenthal – Destin, FL – 3.8 lbs
The Trophy Center FIRST FISH River Prater – Rockmart, GA – 8.4 lbs
The Wynsong Jim Wilson, Jr. Memorial Billfish Catch and Release Diane Lewis – Destin, FL – 3.0 lbs Aaron Bowner – DeFuniak Springs, FL – 2.0 lbs
Charter Boat Twilight Deep Drop – Barrel Fish Adam Meyer – Destin, FL – 19.0 lbs
Charter Boat Twilight Deep Drop – Tile Robert Johnson – Shalimar, FL – 12.8 lbs
Charter Boat Twilight Deep Drop – Kitty Mitchell Dan Doherty – Platte City, MO – 3.2 lbs
Charter Boat Twilight Deep Drop – Snowy Grouper Adam Meyer – Destin, FL – 9.2 lbs
Charter Boat Twilight Deep Drop – Warsaw Garrett Thornton – Blackshear, GA – 333. 8 lbs
Charter Boat Twilight Deep Drop – Largest Yellowedge Grouper Cliett Hudson – Childersburg, AL – 19.0 lbs
Stats last checked at 11:00 am Oct. 10

Not all divisions have been entered since some fish have not yet been caught. The full printout list can be found online.

Stolen gun, Fentanyl, other drugs found in Crestview home: Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office

The rodeo lasts until Oct. 31. The last day to register a boat and participate is Oct. 30.

Stay ahead of the biggest stories, breaking news and weather in Mobile , Pensacola and across the Gulf Coast and Alabama . Download the WKRG News 5 news app and be sure to turn on push alerts.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
hotelnewsresource.com

RADCO Acquires Three Courtyard by Marriott Hotels in Properties in Pensacola, St. Petersburg and Panama City Beach

The RADCO Companies (RADCO) has added three more properties to its fast-growing portfolio. Focused on growing Southeastern markets with strong business and tourist populations, RADCO has acquired three Courtyard by Marriott hotels along the Gulf Coast with over 300 rooms. Additional terms of the deal were not disclosed. Hunter Hotel...
PENSACOLA, FL
WMBB

Bay County Juvenile Courthouse will be for sale nationally

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Bay county officials are expanding their efforts to sell the Bay County Juvenile Courthouse on east 11th street. It’s been closed since Hurricane Michael heavily damaged it in 2018. County officials are launching a national effort to find a buyer. Before Hurricane Michael hit, Bay County officials were close to […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
WKRG News 5

Beach robot paves cleaner path on Okaloosa Island

FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — Everybody meet Bebot, the beach cleaning robot removing plastic and other trash from Florida beaches. Bebot made a stop on Okaloosa Island between Fort Walton Beach and Destin Tuesday on its state-wide tour. Non-profit Keep Florida Beautiful said Bebot is brand new technology donated by Surfing’s Evolution and Preservation […]
FORT WALTON BEACH, FL
WKRG News 5

Resident speaks out on Mid-Bay Bridge head-on crashes

DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — For the last 5 years, the Mid-Bay Bridge connecting Niceville to Destin reports at least 1 head-on collision every year. Most recently, 5 people were injured in a three-car crash Sunday, Oct. 9. Niceville resident David Vardaman said safety measures need to be put in place. “There is no indicator for […]
NICEVILLE, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Crestview, FL
City
Navarre, FL
City
Fort Walton Beach, FL
City
Memphis, FL
Destin, FL
Lifestyle
Local
Florida Lifestyle
City
Destin, FL
WKRG News 5

Boat left sinking in Destin Harbor removed

DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — Okaloosa County government stepped in to help after a boat was left sinking in Destin Harbor for 5 months. The boat took on the water just weeks before Memorial Day in May of 2022. City of Destin staff and the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission tied markers and buoys to […]
DESTIN, FL
navarrenewspaper.com

NAVARRE FISHING REPORT WEDNESDAY 10-12-22

SPECIAL NOTICE The Navarre pier is open from 5 am until 11 pm daily. Visit our You Tube channel Navarre Newspaper. You will find the weather and information videos about the emerald coast of Destin, Navarre, Gulf Breeze and Pensacola areas.This report is updated during the day. THE PIER WILL CHANGE HOURS OF OPERATION ON NOV 6. OPEN AT 6 AM AND CLOSE AT 9 PM.
NAVARRE, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Brooks
Person
Jason Aaron
click orlando

Pregnant Florida freediver spears pending world record fish

DESTIN, Fla. – It’s one thing to be 40 and freediving with a polespear, but to be eight months pregnant and nail a pending world record black drum is a whole other thing. Destin’s Julie Augustine did just that Oct. 1. “It was crazy, that’s not how...
DESTIN, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sports Fishing#Destin Fishing Rodeo#Az#Fl#Tn#Tx#Ct
boatingindustry.com

OneWater to acquire Harbor View Marine

OneWater Marine Inc. announced that it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Harbor View Marine, one of the Gulf Coast’s largest locally owned dealerships. The acquisition will further expand the Company’s footprint on the Gulf Coast and is expected to enhance new and pre-owned boat sales, finance, and parts and services offerings. The transaction is expected to close in the first quarter of fiscal 2023.
PENSACOLA, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
WJHG-TV

City of Crestview comes together to help Hurricane Ian victims

OKALOOSA, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The City of Crestview is hosting a donation drive for those impacted by Hurricane Ian at City Hall. “Crestview is a very giving community,” Mayor JB Whitten said. “So I knew if I called upon them, they would respond.”. Floridians are helping one another...
CRESTVIEW, FL
WKRG News 5

Father, son ‘seriously injured’ in ATV crash: Escambia Co.

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A father and son are in the hospital with “serious injuries” after their ATV hit a pole in the ground causing the two to be ejected from the vehicle after it rolled over, according to a release from the Florida Highway Patrol. The 33-year-old father and 11-year-old son from Pensacola […]
PENSACOLA, FL
waltonoutdoors.com

Grady Brown Park to close for phase two construction Oct. 17, 2022 – Spring 2023

Beginning Monday, October 17, 2022 through Spring 2023, Grady Brown Park is scheduled to be closed for Phase Two construction. The project will include a new, extended retaining wall, larger beach area, 80-foot lit flagpole, well-defined navigation for vessels, among other improvements. A reopening date will be announced when determined.
FREEPORT, FL
WKRG News 5

WKRG News 5

58K+
Followers
21K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

WKRG News 5 covers breaking news and weather across the entire Gulf Coast from Mobile to Baldwin County, Pensacola to Fort Walton Beach, and even two counties in Mississippi.

 https://WKRG.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy