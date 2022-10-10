333-pound Grouper added to Destin Fishing Rodeo leaderboard

DESTIN, Fla. ( WKRG ) — Destin Fishing Rodeo staff said the Oct. 8-9 weekend was tremendous. The biggest catch over the weekend was a massive 333.8-pound Warsaw Grouper that was weighed in at the docks Sunday, Oct. 9.

With one week of competition in the bag, here are the current leaderboard standings.

Oct. 10 Standings:

Division and species 1st 2nd 3rd AJs Seafood & Oyster Bar AJ’s Bonus Awards – Amberjack Jackson Goodwin – Fort Smith, AR- 108.8 lbs Bart Wagner – Lake Havasu, AZ – 96.2 lbs Travis Brock – Mary Esther, FL – 83.8 lbs Charter Boat – King Mackerel Mitch Meroyman – Gallatin, TN 25.6 lbs Dustin Rains – Henderson, TX – 19.0 lbs Charter Boat – Grouper William B Haley – Eagleville, TN – 49.0 lbs Tom Cooper – DeFuniak Springs, FL – 44.6 lbs Charter Boat – Amberjack Jackson Goodwin – Fort Smith, AR – 108.8 lbs Bart Wagner – Lake Havasu, AZ – 96.2 lbs Charter Boat – Blackfin Tuna Jason Aaron – Lacassas, TN- 28.0 lbs Cole Fisher – Sansberry, IN – 25.2 lbs Charter Boat – Mingo Snapper Justin Brent Mullins – Kingsport, TN – 4.8 lbs Austin Hill – Hunington, TN – 4.6 lbs Charter Boat – Scamp Brad Cowles – Tolland, CT – 14.2 lbs Rob Smith – Fort Walton Beach, FL – 12.6 lbs Charter Boat – Wahoo Joseph Mattingly – Cox Creek, KY – 39.8 lbs Isaac Haley – Unionville, TN – 39.8 lbs Charter Boat – Almaco Jack Stephen Oldenburg – Birmingham, AL – 21.4 lbs Dana Birdwell – Maryville, TN – 21.2 lbs Charter Boat – Black Snapper Angela McInturff – Blountsville, TN – 10.6 lbs Joe Barnett – Frankfort, KY – 9.0 lbs Charter Boat – Triggerfish Miranda Williams – Bon Air, AL – 8.6 lbs Houston Wheller – Mt.Julliet, TN – 7.4 lbs Party Boat – King Mackerel Joshua Appleman – Destin, FL – 15.0 lbs Party Boat – Grouper Terry Wingard – Hamilton, GA – 13.2 lbs Party Boat – Amberjack Patrick Pennington – Miramar Beach, FL – 27.0 lbs Jack Wallin – Destin, FL – 26.4 lbs Party Boat – Mingo Snapper Edward Seger – Mary Esther, FL – 5.0 lbs Anna Garland – Fort Walton Beach, FL – 4.4 lbs Party Boat – Scamp Edward Seger – Mary Esther, FL – 8.4 lbs Edward Seger – Mary Esther, FL – 7.4 lbs Party Boat – Wahoo Lyman Kerkhof – Gulf Breeze, FL – 43.2 lbs Josh Sofield – Birchwood, TN – 32.8 lbs Party Boat – Almaco Jack Mike Blose – Crestview, FL – 20.4 lbs Shawn Sconiers – FWB, FL – 16.8 lbs Party Boat – Black Snapper Jack Wallin – Destin, FL – 12.6 lbs Farah “Freddy” Khoury – Vestavia, AL – 9.8 lbs Party Boat – Triggerfish Ashleigh Boldin – Lebanon, TN – 8.8 lbs Samuel McIntire – Crestview, FL – 8.4 lbs Ocean Reef Vacation Rentals and Real Estate 25′ & Under – King Mackerel Charlie Harbin – New Hope, AL – 11.0 lbs Robert Pfeil – Justin, TX – 10.6 lbs Ocean Reef Vacation Rentals and Real Estate 25′ & Under – Grouper Nicholai Dimeglio – Knoxville, TN – 14.4 lbs Mike Kelly – Goodletsville, TN – 12.6 lbs Ocean Reef Vacation Rentals and Real Estate 25′ & Under – Amberjack Tiana Farnsworth – Mary Esther, FL – 30.2 lbs John French – Knoxville, TN – 26.8 lbs Ocean Reef Vacation Rentals and Real Estate 25′ & Under – Blackfin Tuna David McKinley – Alabaster, AL – 23.4 lbs Ocean Reef Vacation Rentals and Real Estate 25′ & Under – Mingo Snapper Ross Setters – Shreveport, LA – 3.2 lbs James Dimeglio – Memphis, TN – 2.8 lbs Ocean Reef Vacation Rentals and Real Estate 25′ & Under – Scamp Nicholai Dimeglio – Knoxville, TN – 3.8 lbs Stephen Dimeglio – Memphis, TN – 2.8 lbs Ocean Reef Vacation Rentals and Real Estate 25′ & Under – Almaco Jack Sean Martin – Matthews, NC – 18.6 lbs Thomas Martin – Austin, TX – 17.4 lbs Ocean Reef Vacation Rentals and Real Estate 25′ & Under – Black Snapper Dave Bromley – Eagan, MN – 8.4 lbs Dave Bromley – Eagan, MN – 7.0 lbs Ocean Reef Vacation Rentals and Real Estate 25′ & Under – Triggerfish Jace Diamond – Gulf Breeze, FL – 6.2 lbs Dan Uebelhor – Chicago, IL – 3.8 lbs Boshamps Seafood & Oyster House Private Boat – King Mackerel Greg Jarvis – Bartlett, TN – 26.4 lbs William Sexton – Destin, FL – 20.6 lbs Boshamps Seafood & Oyster House Private Boat – Grouper Chris Taylor – Miramar Beach, FL – 50.4 lbs Doyle Taylor – Destin, FL 45.8 lbs Boshamps Seafood & Oyster House Private Boat – Amberjack Will Wilson – Piperoad, AL – 64.4 lbs Pickett Reese – Piperoad, AL – 57.0 lbs Boshamps Seafood & Oyster House Private Boat – Blackfin Tuna Alex Betancourt – Fort Walton Beach, FL – 19.0 lbs George Ghiorse – Destin, FL – 18.4 lbs Boshamps Seafood & Oyster House Private Boat – Mingo Snapper David Tijerina – Fort Walton Beach, FL – 4.2 lbs Andrew Dover – Destin, FL – 4.0 lbs Boshamps Seafood & Oyster House Private Boat – Scamp Adam Meyer – Destin, FL – 10.6 lbs Don Hearn – Destin, FL – 7.2 lbs Boshamps Seafood & Oyster House Private Boat – Wahoo Derrick Dover – Mary Esther, FL – 101.0 lbs Travis House – Rocksboro, NC – 97.6 lbs Boshamps Seafood & Oyster House Private Boat – Almaco Jack Eric Sappenfield – Miramar Beach, FL – 23.2 lbs Eric Sappenfield – Miramar Beach, FL – 22.6 lbs Boshamps Seafood & Oyster House Private Boat – Black Snapper Judson Upshaw – Banks, AL – 10.2 lbs Milton Harris – Shalimar, FL – 5.4 lbs Boshamps Seafood & Oyster House Private Boat – Triggerfish Robby Rush – Destin, FL – 10.2 lbs Mike Breon – Banks, AL – 9.2 lbs Community Bank 25′ & Under Private Boat – King Mackerel Steve Arrowsmith – Fort Walton Beach, FL – 12.8 lbs Lance Stokes – Santa Rosa Beach, FL – 12.4 lbs Community Bank 25′ & Under Private Boat – Grouper Guy Santucci – Destin, FL – 29.8 lbs Justin Gibson – Dothan, AL – 28.6 lbs Community Bank 25′ & Under Private Boat – Amberjack Aaron Saunders – Williamsburg, Ohio – 21.6 lbs J. Todd Hicks – Richmond Hill, GA – 21.2 lbs Community Bank 25′ & Under Private Boat – Blackfin Tuna Mike Mahaffey – Mt. Orab, OH – 23.0 lbs Chris Adams – Isabella, MO- 19.6 lbs Community Bank 25′ & Under Private Boat – Mingo Snapper Bruce Brandewie – FWB, FL – 3.0 lbs David Arrowsmith – MaryEsther, FL – 2.4 lbs Community Bank 25′ & Under Private Boat – Scamp Tana Varner – Navarre, FL – 3.8 lbs Bruce Brandewie – FWB, FL – 2.2 lbs Community Bank 25′ & Under Private Boat- Almaco Jack Betsy Kinsinger – Santa Rosa Beach, FL – 2.4 lbs John Hitsos – Mary Esther, FL – 2.4 lbs Community Bank 25′ & Under Private Boat – Black Snapper Alex Davidson – Fort Walton Beach, FL – 7.2 lbs Chelsi Taylor – Fort Walton Beach, FL – 5.2 lbs Community Bank 25′ & Under Private Boat – Triggerfish Billy Zumwalt – Fayetteville, NC – 7.4 lbs Tim Vaughan – Bowling Green, KY – 3.6 lbs Ladies – King Mackerel Kate Pelarski – Aitkin, MN – 11.2 lbs Jennifer Braun – Belvue, KS – 10.6 lbs Ladies – Grouper Michelle Simpson – Eastland, TX – 21.0 lbs Tori Thornton – Blackshear, GA – 19.2 lbs Ladies – Amberjack Katlyn Selph – Benson, SC – 68.8 lbs Deanna Williams – Sylacauga, AL – 67.4 lbs Ladies – Blackfin Tuna Denise Lentz – Tatersville, KY – 23.6 lbs Cassie Cox – Louisville, KY – 23.6 lbs Ladies – Wahoo Carly Caudill – Nicklesville, KY – 26.4 lbs Lisa Nott – Cypress, TX – 18.4 lbs Langer’s Juice Company Junior Angler – King Mackerel Gabriel Jarvis – Bartlett, TN – 25.4 lbs Kelsey Pearson – Johnson City, TN – 13.6 lbs Langer’s Juice Company Junior Angler – Grouper Fisher Parker – Destin, FL – 41.6 lbs Thomas Birdwell – Maryville, TN – 20.6 lbs Langer’s Juice Company Junior Angler – Amberjack Brody Williams – Manchester, TN – 71.4 lbs Elios Borne – New Liberty, KY – 63.8 lbs Langer’s Juice Company Junior Angler – Blackfin Tuna Bubba Berry – Shreveport, LA – 24.2 lbs Jacob Duncan – Ruidoso, NM – 21.6 lbs Langer’s Juice Company Junior Angler – Wahoo Noah Jung – Chelsea, AL – 27.8 lbs Mason Ashe – Waynesville, MO – 26.6 lbs Senior – King Mackerel Barry Hardin – Memphis, TN – 17.4 lbs Kent Hardin – Memphis, TN – 12.6 lbs Senior – Grouper Charlie Kornegay – Childersburg, AL – 28.8 lbs Fred Williams – Sylacauga, AL – 18.0 lbs Senior – Amberjack Rob Webster – Memphis, TN – 70.8 lbs Cactus Schroeder – Abilene, TX – 66.8 lbs Senior – Blackfin Tuna Bill Faulkner – Helena, AL – 23.2 lbs Bill Faulkner – Helena, AL – 20.6 lbs Senior – Wahoo Larry Fisher – Louisville, KY – 22.8 lbs Thomas Milliren – Destin, FL – 18.0 lbs Half Hitch Offshore- Barracuda Jim Bernecker – Spring Valley, OH – 21.8 lbs Charles Burkholder – Snellville, GA – 19.4 lbs Half Hitch Offshore – Bonito Russell Marshall – Tyler, TX – 17.0 lbs Kim Blackman – Harrodsburg, KY – 15.8 lbs Half Hitch Offshore – Dolphin Houston Potter – SAnta Rosa Beach, FL – 11.2 lbs Robert Johnson – Shalimar, FL – 9.8 lbs Billfish – Largest Sailfish Jamie Seamon – Prattville, AL – 50.4 lbs Boathouse Oyster Bar Reef – Cobia Eric Chester – Tampa, FL – 34.2 lbs Becky Pemerton – Nashville, TN – 29.0 lbs Boathouse Oyster Bar Reef – Lane Snapper Laynee Frost – Bozeman, MT – 2.4 lbs Lori Hatfield – Cynthiana, KY – 2.2 lbs Fort Walton Machining Extended Voyage – Grouper Ryan Conlan – Tallahasse, FL – 42.6 lbs Brett Roland – Talking Rock, GA – 32.6 lbs Fort Walton Machining Extended Voyage – Amberjack Garrett Nestor – Social Circle, GA – 63.4 lbs Todd McManus – Kennesaw, GA – 59.4 lbs Fort Walton Machining Extended Voyage – Scamp Jon Baker – Marietta, GA – 16.6 lbs Donald Grayson – Ft. Walton Beach, FL – 16.6 lbs Fort Walton Machining Extended Voyage – Yellowfin Tuna Bryan Simmons – Cartersville, GA – 159.6 lbs Aaron Bowner – DeFuniak Springs, FL – 97.6 lbs Fort Walton Machining Extended Voyage – Big Eye Tuna Connor Clauson – Santa Rosa Beach, FL – 122.8 lbs Fort Walton Machining Extended Voyage – Dolphin Kyle Conlan – Tallahassee, FL – 25.2 lbs Chris Lanier – Dallas, GA – 10.8 lbs Fort Walton Machining Extended Voyage – Wahoo Diane Lewis – Destin, FL- 50.8 lbs Connor Clauson – Santa Rosa Beach, FL – 21.4 lbs Fort Walton Machining Extended Voyage – Almaco Jack James Lawson – Statesboro, GA -16.4 lbs Darren Engelberger – Fort Walton Beach, FL – 6.2 lbs Fort Walton Machining Extended Voyage – Snowy Grouper Jonelle Bell – Destin, FL- 23.6 lbs Paul Schoenberg – Navarre, FL – 18.6 lbs Fort Walton Machining Extended Voyage – Yellowedge Grouper Kristen Sharp – Fort Walton Beach, FL – 19.6 lbs The Ship’s Chandler and Shimano Inshore – Flounder Kevin (Mac) McDaniel – Shalimar, FL – 2.6 lbs Kevin MacDaniel – Shalimar, FL – 2.4 lbs The Ship’s Chandler and Shimano Inshore – Redfish Kevin (Mac) McDaniel – Shalimar, FL – 7.6 lbs Brandon Hembree – StrawberryPlains, TN – 7.2 lbs The Ship’s Chandler and Shimano Inshore – Sheepshead Derrick Dover – Mary Esther, FL – 3.6 lbs The Ship’s Chandler and Shimano Inshore – Spanish Mackerel Barry Hardin – Memphis, TN – 6.0 lbs John Cathey – Needville, TX – 5.0 lbs The Ship’s Chandler and Shimano Inshore – Speckled Trout Dave Bromley – Eagan, MN – 3.8 lbs Matt Johnson – Shalimar, FL – 3.0 lbs Okaloosa Island Pier, Bridge, Jetty and Surf – Spanish Mackerel Matt Herbermann – Niceville, FL – 1.6 lbs Okaloosa Island Pier, Bridge, Jetty and Surf – Pompano Jason Cameron – Navarre, FL – 3.2 lbs Okaloosa Island Pier, Bridge, Jetty and Surf – Redfish Dylan Ellsworth – Mary Esther, FL – 6.0 lbs Okaloosa Island Pier, Bridge, Jetty and Surf – Speckled Trout Jaycob Carino – Miramar Beach, FL – 2.8 lbs Okaloosa Island Pier, Bridge, Jetty and Surf – Senior Any Species Charles Gleason – FWB, FL – 24.8 lbs Okaloosa Island Pier, Bridge, Jetty and Surf – Junior Any Species Jaycob Carino – Miramar Beach, FL – 2.8 lbs Kayak – Brum Sitcer Memorial – Flounder Ethan Dover – Mary Esther, FL – 1.8 lbs Kayak – Brum Sitcer Memorial – Redfish Deandre Gantt – FWB, FL – 5.2 lbs Kayak – Brum Sitcer Memorial – Sheepshead Julian Dover – Mary Esther, FL – 3.4 lbs Kayak – Brum Sitcer Memorial – Spanish Mackerel David Brooks – Crestview, FL – 1.6 lbs Mason Hupp Memorial Mako My Day Shark Joe Civiletto – Chandler, AZ – 305.4 lbs David Fox – St. Albans, MO – 198.4 lbs BOTE Paddleboards Paddleboard – Any Species Albie Wheeler – Destin, FL – 4.0 lbs Chris Blumenthal – Destin, FL – 3.8 lbs The Trophy Center FIRST FISH River Prater – Rockmart, GA – 8.4 lbs The Wynsong Jim Wilson, Jr. Memorial Billfish Catch and Release Diane Lewis – Destin, FL – 3.0 lbs Aaron Bowner – DeFuniak Springs, FL – 2.0 lbs Charter Boat Twilight Deep Drop – Barrel Fish Adam Meyer – Destin, FL – 19.0 lbs Charter Boat Twilight Deep Drop – Tile Robert Johnson – Shalimar, FL – 12.8 lbs Charter Boat Twilight Deep Drop – Kitty Mitchell Dan Doherty – Platte City, MO – 3.2 lbs Charter Boat Twilight Deep Drop – Snowy Grouper Adam Meyer – Destin, FL – 9.2 lbs Charter Boat Twilight Deep Drop – Warsaw Garrett Thornton – Blackshear, GA – 333. 8 lbs Charter Boat Twilight Deep Drop – Largest Yellowedge Grouper Cliett Hudson – Childersburg, AL – 19.0 lbs Stats last checked at 11:00 am Oct. 10

Not all divisions have been entered since some fish have not yet been caught. The full printout list can be found online.

The rodeo lasts until Oct. 31. The last day to register a boat and participate is Oct. 30.

