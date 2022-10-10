ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hartford, CT

19-year-old shot in Hartford

By Morgan Cunningham
WTIC News Talk 1080
WTIC News Talk 1080
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YDGjn_0iTNPAmO00

Download the Audacy App and listen to WTIC:

https://go.audacy.com/wtic/download

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTIC Radio) - Hartford Police are investigating a shooting that has left a 19-year-old man with injuries.

Police say the shooting happened in the area of 281 Barbour Street around 10:44 a.m. Monday.

While officers were responding, the victim was dropped off at the fire house on Main Street.

The victim was then transported to Saint Francis Hospital.

No condition update is available, but police say the victim was alert and concious.

Comments / 4

Related
Register Citizen

Man wounded in Hartford shooting on Enfield Street, police say

HARTFORD — Local police say a man was hospitalized Wednesday after a shooting. Hartford police said officers responded to a location in the 90 block of Enfield Street around 3:20 p.m. Wednesday for a ShotSpotter activation. While they were investigating, a shooting victim arrived at a local hospital, according to police.
HARTFORD, CT
FOX 61

2 charged with murder in Hartford beating death

HARTFORD, Conn. — Two Hartford men have been arrested in the beating death of a man Tuesday morning, according to police. Both 32-year-old Jaquan Devon Davis and 35-year-old Colin Campbell were charged with murder, criminal liability/murder and conspiracy to commit murder. Both are being held on a $1.5 million bond.
HARTFORD, CT
Register Citizen

Police ID Bridgeport man, 29, killed in triple shooting

BRIDGEPORT — Police identified the local man who was killed in a triple shooting early Saturday as Dominique Jones. The other two victims, a 27-year-old Bridgeport man and a 24-year-old Derby man, were both treated for their injuries and released from the hospital, Bridgeport Police Capt. Kevin Gilleran said Tuesday.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hartford, CT
Hartford, CT
Crime & Safety
Local
Connecticut Crime & Safety
Journal Inquirer

Police: man stabs himself during attempted robbery

MANCHESTER — Police say a man attempting to rob a home Tuesday night stabbed himself during a chase. The man, Michael Cunningham, 48, of East Hartford was in serious condition in Hartford Hospital early this morning following the incident. Police say a Delmont Street resident called police around 9:30...
EAST HARTFORD, CT
fox61.com

Manchester attempted burglary results in self-inflicted stabbing

MANCHESTER, Conn. — An East Hartford man is receiving treatment at Hartford Hospital after police said he stabbed himself after attempting to burglarize a home in Manchester Tuesday night. It started around 9:30 p.m. Whitney Stewart didn't see anything at first, but her children did. "They were like insisting,...
MANCHESTER, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Barbour#Police#Conn#Violent Crime#Audacy
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
FOX 61

Police investigating shooting in Hartford

HARTFORD, Conn. — Hartford police are investigating a shooting that occurred Monday morning. Police said they responded to the area of 281 Barbour St at 10:44 a.m. for a ShotSpotter activation. According to Mario Oquendo Jr., district chief for the Hartford Fire Department, a 19-year-old male victim was taken...
HARTFORD, CT
WTNH

Hartford man gets 10 years for trafficking guns that were used in homicides

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A Hartford man who trafficked guns from South Carolina to Connecticut will spend a decade in prison for his crimes, according to an announcement Tuesday from U.S. States Attorney Vanessa Roberts Avery. Alberto Vazquez, 39, will serve 10 years in prison, which will be followed by three years of supervised release. […]
HARTFORD, CT
NBC Connecticut

Man Injured in Hartford Shooting Dropped off at Firehouse

A shooting is under investigation in Hartford after an injured man was brought to a firehouse on Monday. Officers were called to 281 Barbour St. around 10:45 a.m. after getting a ShotSpotter activation. While police were responding, dispatchers said they were notified that a 19-year-old man had arrived at the...
HARTFORD, CT
WTNH

Man stabs himself while fleeing attempted burglary in Manchester: police

MANCHESTER, Conn. (WTNH) — Manchester police detained a man following an attempted burglary and a self-inflicted stabbing incident on Tuesday. Police stated that a burglary attempt occurred around 9:30 p.m. at a home on Delmont Street. Officers responded to the scene when a woman inside the home called 911, saying that she saw a man […]
MANCHESTER, CT
Eyewitness News

Wethersfield police arrest teens following school bus stop robbery

WETHERSFIELD, CT (WFSB) - Two 16-year-old suspects were arrested in connection with a school bus stop beating and robbery in Wethersfield. Police said they arrested the suspects this week for the incident that happened last month. They said they initially responded to an address on Maple Street the morning of...
WETHERSFIELD, CT
WTIC News Talk 1080

WTIC News Talk 1080

Hartford, CT
5K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from Hartford.

 https://www.audacy.com/wtic

Comments / 0

Community Policy