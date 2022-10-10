19-year-old shot in Hartford

Download the Audacy App and listen to WTIC:

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTIC Radio) - Hartford Police are investigating a shooting that has left a 19-year-old man with injuries.

Police say the shooting happened in the area of 281 Barbour Street around 10:44 a.m. Monday.

While officers were responding, the victim was dropped off at the fire house on Main Street.

The victim was then transported to Saint Francis Hospital.

No condition update is available, but police say the victim was alert and concious.