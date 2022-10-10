ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Vanderbilt football vs. Missouri on Oct. 22 game time, TV channel announced

By Aria Gerson, Nashville Tennessean
The Tennessean
The Tennessean
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RR3fv_0iTNP7DS00

Vanderbilt football will kick off against Missouri on Oct. 22 at 3 p.m. CT on SEC Network, the conference announced Monday.

It will be the third straight afternoon game for the Commodores (3-3, 0-2 SEC), who had a 3 p.m. kickoff against Ole Miss on Saturday and are scheduled for a 2:30 kickoff against Georgia this week.

The Tigers (2-4, 0-3) have gotten off to a poor start, with losses to Kansas State, Auburn, Georgia and Florida, though all three of their SEC games have been close. The contest is one of Vanderbilt's best shots of winning an SEC game, along with the following game against South Carolina on Nov. 7.

VANDERBILT FOOTBALL MAILBAG:Is Nick Howell on the hot seat?

DEFENSIVE WOES:Vanderbilt football defense struggles with big plays. Why Clark Lea won't change play-callers

REPORT CARD VS. OLE MISS:High marks early, but how far did they fall?

Missouri will be coming off an open week for the game, which will be held at Faurot Field in Columbia. It is also the Tigers' homecoming.

The Commodores are currently in a stretch of one home game in seven weeks. Saturday's game was the only one at home between a September matchup with Wake Forest and the Gamecocks tilt.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
rockmnation.com

Looking at how MU’s five portal departures have fared in their new homes

This season, many transfer portal acquisitions for the Tigers have made an immediate impact. Guys like Ty’Ron Hopper, Nathaniel Peat, Cody Schrader, Dreyden Norwood, Joseph Charleston, and Kristian Williams have all made names for themselves this season. But, while the transfer portal does give, it also does take away. In total, Missouri lost 15 players to the transfer portal last offseason.
COLUMBIA, MO
rockmnation.com

Rock M Nation Reacts: Which QB Should Start Next Week?

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NCAA. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Missouri Tigers fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate. Mizzou Football’s season has been derailed each of the last three weeks with missed opportunities...
COLUMBIA, MO
kwos.com

Hand grenade found on a Missouri farm

An Air Force bomb squad had to be called in after a live hand grenade is found in a Saline County farm shed. The grenade was discovered in Blackburn. It was still functional. The team from Whiteman Air Force Base detonated the grenade in a farm field.
SALINE COUNTY, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Florida, MO
City
Columbia, MO
Nashville, TN
Football
Local
Tennessee Football
Nashville, TN
College Sports
Local
Tennessee College Sports
Local
Tennessee Sports
City
Columbia, TN
Columbia, MO
Sports
State
Georgia State
Local
Missouri Sports
Columbia, MO
Football
Local
Missouri College Sports
Columbia, MO
College Sports
City
Nashville, TN
missouribusinessalert.com

Missouri Minute: Kansas abortion clinic struggles to meet demand; Columbia car wash chain acquires new St. Louis locations

Missouri experienced the nation's second sharpest decline in WIC participants during the COVID-19 pandemic as the state battles with a burdensome disbursement system. WIC, which stands for Women, Infants and Children, is a federal nutrition program for low-income women and children. It lost roughly 20,000 Missouri participants in February from two years earlier. Meanwhile, an abortion clinic in Kansas City, Kansas, that opened days after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade earlier this year is struggling to keep up with demand. The clinic is only able to see 10-15% of patients requesting appointments. And, Club Car Wash acquired most of Tidal Wave's St. Louis-area locations, bringing the Columbia-based car wash to more than 100 locations across eight states. Start your Tuesday with the morning's business news below.
MISSOURI STATE
Awesome 92.3

What Foods Are Missouri Best Known For? Perhaps These 11 Items

When I first arrived in Sedalia, I was encouraged to try as many local restaurants as I could. That is usually a safe bet to gauge what foods are best and what a town is known for. It got me to thinking, what foods are Missouri known for? To compare, my own state of Illinois, I would say Deep Dish pizza, Italian beef, Polish sausage and Chicago Hot Dogs. From a little research, these 11 items would be mentioned for Missouri. See if you agree.
MISSOURI STATE
kwos.com

No CRT in JCMO schools

Many Jefferson City school parents were up in arms back last year when then Superintendent Larry Linthacum said a theoretical classroom discussion on current events could have included students talking about Critical Race Theory as a way to generate dialogue. Superintendent Bryan McGraw joined us on Wake Up Mid – Missouri …
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nick Howell
lakeexpo.com

Hansel E. Cain (January 9, 1960 - October 7, 2022)

Hansel E. Cain, 62 of Eldon, Missouri passed away Friday, October 7, 2022 at Jefferson City Nursing and Rehab in Jefferson City, Missouri. He was born January 9, 1960 in Tuscumbia, Missouri the son of the late Clyde E. and Mildred (Laughlin) Cain. Survivors include:. Son, Shaun Cain of Tuscumbia,...
ELDON, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vanderbilt Football#Missouri#South Carolina#Kansas State#American Football#College Football#College Sports#Sec Network#Tigers#Wake Forest#Gamecocks
Alina Andras

4 Affordable Weekend Getaways in Missouri

If you happen to live in Missouri and you are looking for new places to explore, I have put together a list of four amazing places in Missouri that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. All of these places are great choices for people of all ages, so no matter who you are traveling with, you are going to have a great time if you choose to spend a few days in any of these fantastic spots in Missouri.
MISSOURI STATE
KICK AM 1530

The Best Chinese Restaurant in Missouri is in a Small Town

Every town in America has its go-to spot for some delicious Chinese Food. So it should come as no surprise that the Best Chinses Food Restaurant in the State of Missouri is not in Kansas City or St. Louis, but it is in a small town in the heart of the Show-Me State.
krcgtv.com

Reopened Boone Health clinic could ease Missouri's healthcare crisis

Mexico — On Tuesday, the Boone Health Primary Care facility in Mexico, formerly known as Noble Health, opened for appointments. The practice will serve as an internal medicine clinic, which offers lab work, chronic disease management, and diabetes management for Mexico residents and the surrounding area. Diane Hagedorn, office...
MEXICO, MO
kttn.com

Missouri State Highway Patrol reports 3 arrests on Sunday, October 9, 2022

The Missouri State Highway Patrol Sunday night made separate arrests involving one resident of Unionville and one from Sedalia. The patrol has accused 24-year-old Austin Rouse of Unionville of driving while intoxicated – second offense, and failure to maintain to the right half of the road resulting in a crash. Rouse has been released from custody.
SEDALIA, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
Sports
Wake Forest University
kwos.com

Columbia getting its third ALDI grocery store in highly-visible location

One of America’s fastest-growing retailers is building its third Columbia grocery store near the Wal-Mart on Conley, close to Highway 63. Officials at the city familiar with the site tell 939 the Eagle that a new ALDI is what is being built in that highly-visible location. ALDI currently has two Columbia stores: on East Green Meadows road and on the Business Loop.
COLUMBIA, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Family loses home to fire in Columbia

BOONE COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) Just before 3 p.m. Saturday, firefighters were dispatched to a mobile home fire on Wyatt and Leisure Hills Road. Black smoke was visible from Highway 63 due to the size of the fire. Boone County Fire said no people were hurt, but the mobile home was completely destroyed. The total damage The post Family loses home to fire in Columbia appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
BOONE COUNTY, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Faulty wires result in family losing entire home

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ.) A Boone County family's mobile home was burnt down Saturday evening, and with it destroyed several irreplaceable items.  "I lost my mom's necklace that had ashes in it. My grandbaby's half-brother passed away in May, we lost his ashes," Tammy Crow said. The house fire on Saturday occurred on Wyatt Lane and The post Faulty wires result in family losing entire home appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
BOONE COUNTY, MO
The Tennessean

The Tennessean

7K+
Followers
8K+
Post
892K+
Views
ABOUT

Nashville news, weather, Predators, Titans, Vanderbilt, Vols, music, restaurant, things to do and investigations from the Tennessean and USA TODAY NETWORK staff.

 http://tennessean.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy