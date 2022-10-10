Vanderbilt football vs. Missouri on Oct. 22 game time, TV channel announced

Vanderbilt football will kick off against Missouri on Oct. 22 at 3 p.m. CT on SEC Network, the conference announced Monday.

It will be the third straight afternoon game for the Commodores (3-3, 0-2 SEC), who had a 3 p.m. kickoff against Ole Miss on Saturday and are scheduled for a 2:30 kickoff against Georgia this week.

The Tigers (2-4, 0-3) have gotten off to a poor start, with losses to Kansas State, Auburn, Georgia and Florida, though all three of their SEC games have been close. The contest is one of Vanderbilt's best shots of winning an SEC game, along with the following game against South Carolina on Nov. 7.

Missouri will be coming off an open week for the game, which will be held at Faurot Field in Columbia. It is also the Tigers' homecoming.

The Commodores are currently in a stretch of one home game in seven weeks. Saturday's game was the only one at home between a September matchup with Wake Forest and the Gamecocks tilt.