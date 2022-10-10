ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

MRI confirms Emmanuel Moseley tore his ACL: Report

By Alex Espinoza, Josh Clark
 2 days ago

49ers cornerback Emmanuel Moseley will miss the rest of the season after an MRI confirmed that he suffered a torn ACL in the team's dominating 37-15 win over the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported on Monday. He'll undergo season-ending surgery at a later date.

Moseley was one of four players to exit the game on Sunday, joining safety Jimmie Ward (broken hand), defensive end Nick Bosa ( groin tightness) , and kicker Robbie Gould (knee contusion) on the sidelines.

After the game, coach Kyle Shanahan admitted the luster of the win was lost a bit with all the injuries.

"It was tough there at the end," Shanahan said. "It was a weird feeling watching E-Man. Lots of guys got hurt in the game but it didn’t look good. That definitely took away from a little bit of the excitement at the end. We know the deal. It’s part of this league. Everybody goes through it. That was a tough one to do."

Moseley’s injury seems like it stings the most, given that his season has probably been cut short after just five weeks. The veteran had shined as CB2 alongside Charvarius Ward this season while helping San Francisco emerge as arguably the top defense in the league this year. Moseley, 26, was in the midst of his final season of his current contract, so we'll have to see how this affects his free agency next year.

Moseley's injury occurred in the fourth quarter Sunday, but he at least he rattled off a 41-yard interception return for a touchdown shortly before halftime.

