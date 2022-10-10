Kevin Harvick just can't understand why NASCAR keeps hitting Stewart-Haas Racing with massive penalty after massive penalty. Last week, Harvick and SHR were docked 100 points each, while crew chief Rodney Childers was fined $100,000 and suspended for four races after NASCAR officials found that Harvick's team had allegedly performed illegal modifications on his No. 4 Ford Mustang ahead of the Talladega playoff race. Harvick thought that the timing of the doled-out infractions seemed "strange" given that it came after his criticisms of NASCAR's Next Gen car.

MOTORSPORTS ・ 17 HOURS AGO