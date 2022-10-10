ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut boys soccer state coaches polls (Oct. 11)

Trumbull and Ellington lead this week's Connecticut high school coaches boys soccer state polls. Others receiving votes: Newington (16), Fairfield Warde (11) Newtown (8), Masuk (4), Danbury (3), Pomperaug (2) Farmington (2), Wilbur Cross (1) Coaches Voting: Dave Zlatin, Avon; Chris Laughton, Norwalk; Joe Mancini, Pomperaug; Tony Fernandes, Bethel; Zeke...
TRUMBULL, CT
Darien volleyball No. 1 in first CT Coaches Poll of 2022

Darien is the No. 1 team in the first Connecticut High School girls volleyball poll for the 2022 season. The Wave, which was 9-0 entering the week, has not dropped a set this season and earned seven of the 11 first-place votes this week. Greenwich, the defending FCIAC and Class...
DARIEN, CT

