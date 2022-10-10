Read full article on original website
Related
WIBW
USD 501 staff members swing by popular restaurant as part of ‘I Love TPS Tour’
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A group of educators and administrators were at a popular Mexican eatery on Wednesday, and not just for the tacos. USD 501 staff members, including Superintendent Dr. Tiffany Anderson, were at Tacos El Sol Wednesday. The visit was part of the district’s “I Love TPS Tour,”...
10 new tenants open on KC’s Country Club Plaza, more on the way
Kansas City's Country Club Plaza has been steadily filling empty storefronts with a combination of local and national tenants.
WIBW
KDOT to host career fair in downtown Topeka parking lot
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Department of Transportation will host a career fair in a downtown Topeka parking lot on Wednesday. The Kansas Department of Transportation says that between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 12, it will host a career fair in Parking lot #8 at the corner of 6th and Van Buren in downtown Topeka.
WIBW
East Topeka day care holds ribbon cutting ceremony
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A day care facility is celebrating going on seven years in business in East Topeka. The Greater Topeka Partnership held a ribbon cutting for Rise N Shine Child Care, located at 1919 SE Indiana. Owner Sherise Alston said her own need for day care pushed her...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WIBW
Join the party! Fairlawn Plaza celebrates 60 years
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Many shopping areas come and go, but Topeka’s Fairlawn Plaza has been able to adapt and thrive for 60 years now. The community is invited to help them celebrate the milestone. Randy Austin, owner of Fairlawn Plaza, visited Eye on NE Kansas, to share details of the event. He also talked about how be believes a focus on relationships and being partners with the center’s tenants is a recipe for success.
WIBW
Downtown Topeka to host block party with Hy-Vee, Iron Rail in SW Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Downtown Topeka, Inc., will host a block party with Hy-Vee and Iron Rail in southwest Topeka. Downtown Topeka Inc. says through a partnership with Iron Rail Brewing and Hy-Vee, it will host a block party to celebrate the quality of downtown Topeka businesses and Hy-Vee products.
WIBW
Construction moves to next phase on 17th St. project in Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Part of 17th St. will reopen in Topeka while another part will close as construction continues. The City of Topeka says that on Thursday morning, Oct. 13, the SW 17th St. construction project will enter its second phase. The City noted that part of 17th St....
WIBW
Pizza Hut to open another location in Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A new Pizza Hut is on its way to the Capital City. 13 NEWS spoke Tuesday with a foreman at Burlingame Crossing, located at 37th and Burlingame. He said the former Little Caesar’s building at that address is being cleared out to become a delivery/carryout-only Pizza Hut location.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WIBW
Topeka City Council approves South Topeka Redevelopment Plan
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -The Topeka City Council voted to approve further business development in the South Topeka area. The area would include down south Topeka Boulevard as well as The Blind Tiger, the former White Lakes Mall and the former Gordmans’s building. Brett Kell, District 5 council member, said...
WIBW
FORK IN THE ROAD: One Topeka restaurant’s mission to bring their barbeque to south Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One restaurant with a specialty for barbeque first opened almost a year ago to bring their unique style of barbeque to the area. The Buffalo Grille can be found on the south-side of Topeka, at 5900 SW Topeka Blvd. Eric Alcantara’s father first found the space over a year ago and Eric was convinced to open a restaurant.
WIBW
Election 2022: Vicki Schmidt, (R) Incumbent Insurance Commissioner
The Buffalo Grille can be found on the south-side of Topeka, at 5900 SW Topeka Blvd. Fairlawn Plaza is holding a community anniversary celebration Oct. 15. It starts with a car show in the AM, free activities all day, and a concert at 7pm.
WIBW
Two new reasons to visit NOTO Arts and Entertainment District
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -The Norsemen Brewing Company created a spooky 21+ pop-up bar to give customers a fright. “You have to go from the world of the living to the undead. There is a maze involved to that spot, this year we did add some extras from last year, we made the maze a bit longer, we added a chicken exit for the scaredy cats out there and we also added a VIP room which offers more of a private experience,” said co-owner Jared Rudy.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WIBW
Harvesters food distribution set for Saturday at downtown Topeka church
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Free food will be available this coming weekend at a downtown Topeka church. St. John African Methodist Episcopal Church, 701 S.W. Topeka Blvd., will be the site of a Harvesters food giveaway starting at 9 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 15. Organizers said food items will be distributed...
Clay County plans to develop multi-billion dollar project near I-435, Route 152
The Clay County Economic Development Council has big plans in the works. The county, which holds nearly 250,000 people, could be seeing its landscape reimagined on the way south from the airport.
WIBW
Bond issues on ballots for many Northeast Kansas voters
LYNDON, Kan. (WIBW) - Big votes are on the ballot for voters in two Northeast Kansas school districts. Voters living in the Lyndon School District will vote on a two-part bond to fund heating and safety improvements to the district’s schools. The first proposal covers heating and electrical upgrades...
NYC mayor receives Kansas jersey from Big 12 after ‘brand’ comment
New York City Mayor Eric Adams has seemingly made amends with Kansas after saying the state "doesn’t have a brand."
WIBW
Committee gives first meeting discussing medical marijuana bill
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A special committee held their first of three meetings Wednesday, discussing ideas and recommendations for a medical marijuana bill if it passes. Testimonies in the meeting consisted of representatives from law enforcement, local government, the state agency and the Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority of Oklahoma. Former...
WIBW
After 10 years, a retired art teacher puts finishing touches on mural
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - 10 years and more than 4,600 hours of painting later, Andrew Valdivia’s 96 foot long mural is finally finished in the Marlo Cuevas-Balandran Activity Center. “I’m trying to get something that people like and see and they like the color and people on the outside...
WIBW
Manhattan museum construction requires downtown street closure
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A new art museum in Manhattan will require some construction work first, which is set to close a downtown street. On Monday, Oct. 10, the City of Manhattan says Bayer Construction and the Law Company started to relocate utilities for the Museum of Art and Light project in downtown Manhattan.
LJWORLD
Douglas County leaders to consider Plan 2040 amendment that could pave way for substantial development near Rock Chalk Park
Douglas County leaders are set to consider an amendment to Plan 2040 that could lead to substantial residential development between Kansas Highway 10 and East 902 Road just west of Lawrence. Plan 2040 is the long-term plan of the county and City of Lawrence that guides growth and land use.
Comments / 0