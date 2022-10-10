ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Topeka, KS

KDOT to host career fair in downtown Topeka parking lot

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Department of Transportation will host a career fair in a downtown Topeka parking lot on Wednesday. The Kansas Department of Transportation says that between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 12, it will host a career fair in Parking lot #8 at the corner of 6th and Van Buren in downtown Topeka.
TOPEKA, KS
East Topeka day care holds ribbon cutting ceremony

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A day care facility is celebrating going on seven years in business in East Topeka. The Greater Topeka Partnership held a ribbon cutting for Rise N Shine Child Care, located at 1919 SE Indiana. Owner Sherise Alston said her own need for day care pushed her...
TOPEKA, KS
Topeka, KS
Topeka, KS
Manhattan, KS
Kansas City, KS
Join the party! Fairlawn Plaza celebrates 60 years

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Many shopping areas come and go, but Topeka’s Fairlawn Plaza has been able to adapt and thrive for 60 years now. The community is invited to help them celebrate the milestone. Randy Austin, owner of Fairlawn Plaza, visited Eye on NE Kansas, to share details of the event. He also talked about how be believes a focus on relationships and being partners with the center’s tenants is a recipe for success.
TOPEKA, KS
Downtown Topeka to host block party with Hy-Vee, Iron Rail in SW Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Downtown Topeka, Inc., will host a block party with Hy-Vee and Iron Rail in southwest Topeka. Downtown Topeka Inc. says through a partnership with Iron Rail Brewing and Hy-Vee, it will host a block party to celebrate the quality of downtown Topeka businesses and Hy-Vee products.
TOPEKA, KS
Construction moves to next phase on 17th St. project in Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Part of 17th St. will reopen in Topeka while another part will close as construction continues. The City of Topeka says that on Thursday morning, Oct. 13, the SW 17th St. construction project will enter its second phase. The City noted that part of 17th St....
TOPEKA, KS
Pizza Hut to open another location in Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A new Pizza Hut is on its way to the Capital City. 13 NEWS spoke Tuesday with a foreman at Burlingame Crossing, located at 37th and Burlingame. He said the former Little Caesar’s building at that address is being cleared out to become a delivery/carryout-only Pizza Hut location.
TOPEKA, KS
Topeka City Council approves South Topeka Redevelopment Plan

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -The Topeka City Council voted to approve further business development in the South Topeka area. The area would include down south Topeka Boulevard as well as The Blind Tiger, the former White Lakes Mall and the former Gordmans’s building. Brett Kell, District 5 council member, said...
TOPEKA, KS
Two new reasons to visit NOTO Arts and Entertainment District

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -The Norsemen Brewing Company created a spooky 21+ pop-up bar to give customers a fright. “You have to go from the world of the living to the undead. There is a maze involved to that spot, this year we did add some extras from last year, we made the maze a bit longer, we added a chicken exit for the scaredy cats out there and we also added a VIP room which offers more of a private experience,” said co-owner Jared Rudy.
TOPEKA, KS
Harvesters food distribution set for Saturday at downtown Topeka church

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Free food will be available this coming weekend at a downtown Topeka church. St. John African Methodist Episcopal Church, 701 S.W. Topeka Blvd., will be the site of a Harvesters food giveaway starting at 9 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 15. Organizers said food items will be distributed...
TOPEKA, KS
Bond issues on ballots for many Northeast Kansas voters

LYNDON, Kan. (WIBW) - Big votes are on the ballot for voters in two Northeast Kansas school districts. Voters living in the Lyndon School District will vote on a two-part bond to fund heating and safety improvements to the district’s schools. The first proposal covers heating and electrical upgrades...
WABAUNSEE COUNTY, KS
Committee gives first meeting discussing medical marijuana bill

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A special committee held their first of three meetings Wednesday, discussing ideas and recommendations for a medical marijuana bill if it passes. Testimonies in the meeting consisted of representatives from law enforcement, local government, the state agency and the Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority of Oklahoma. Former...
TOPEKA, KS
After 10 years, a retired art teacher puts finishing touches on mural

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - 10 years and more than 4,600 hours of painting later, Andrew Valdivia’s 96 foot long mural is finally finished in the Marlo Cuevas-Balandran Activity Center. “I’m trying to get something that people like and see and they like the color and people on the outside...
TOPEKA, KS
Manhattan museum construction requires downtown street closure

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A new art museum in Manhattan will require some construction work first, which is set to close a downtown street. On Monday, Oct. 10, the City of Manhattan says Bayer Construction and the Law Company started to relocate utilities for the Museum of Art and Light project in downtown Manhattan.
MANHATTAN, KS

