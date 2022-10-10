Read full article on original website
WRDW-TV
Man charged with manslaughter during arrest for drug charges
BARNWELL, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - As a result of a three-month investigation by the Barnwell County Sheriff’s Office, investigators were able to obtain a warrant for manslaughter. According to Barnwell County Sheriff’s Office, Angelo Maxwell Grant, 48, of Windsor is accused of selling fentanyl to a citizen of Williston, resulting...
Coroner: Man’s body found in Florence County had ‘gunshot wounds,’ and ‘thermal injuries’
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — An autopsy showed that a man found dead on Saturday near Timmonsville suffered “multiple gunshot wounds, as well as thermal injuries to his body,” according to Florence County Coroner Keith von Lutcken. Von Lutcken said authorities are still trying to identify the man, whose body was found off Victor White […]
wach.com
Two arrested in two separate Orangeburg County shootings
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WACH) — Orangeburg County deputies have arrested two men for two separate shooting incidents, charging a combined total of 12 counts of attempted murder. Officials have charged 25-year-old Traquan Shivers and 40-year-old Damien Elmore with multiple attempted murder charges after two incidents back in late September, where both men shot into separate houses on Branchdale Highway in Holly Hill.
wach.com
Bond hearing goes to circuit court for man accused of killing councilman, 2 relatives
ATLANTIC BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — The man accused of killing an Atlantic Beach councilman and two of his family members appeared in bond court Wednesday morning. The court has no jurisdiction to set bond and Matthew DeWitt, 25, will go before a circuit court judge. His court date is...
abccolumbia.com
SC Highway Patrol searching for fatal hit and run suspect
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The South Carolina Highway Patrol (SCHP) is investigating a hit and run collision that killed a pedestrian. The incident happened on Oct. 11 at approximately 9:49 pm. Investigators say the victim succumbed to their fatal injuries after an unknown vehicle struck them while traveling south on...
wach.com
OCSO reveal earlier shooting happened just hours before shooting near SCSU campus
ORANGEBURG, SC — Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office confirmed another shooting just hours earlier Tuesday also miles away from campus on Bleakley Street. A woman was shot in each shooting- one a student at the university. WACH FOX News talked to students demanding stronger security be put into place. As...
wach.com
Charges upgraded to Murder in Camden motel incident
KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — Kershaw County officials says a suspect originally charged with assault for an incident at a Camden motel earlier this month will now be charged with murder. Over this past weekend, 50-year-old Horace McLeod died from injuries sustained from an altercation with 51-year-old Michael Gray...
wach.com
Sheriff: 'Catch and release is for fishing, not criminals'
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Sheriff Leon Lott of the Richland County Sheriff's Department joined SC lawmakers to discuss the "catch and release" issue in our court systems. RCSD, lawmakers discuss "catch and release" issue in SC court systems. Senator Brian Adams of Charleston and Senator Dick Harpootlian of Richland...
wach.com
Orangeburg deputies searching for woman who stole from discount store
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — The Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office is searching for a woman who walked out of a discount store with more than $600 worth of goods. Officials said around 3:30 p.m. on Monday, October 10, Orangeburg County Sheriff’s investigators were called to the Neeses Highway Dollar General for a shoplifting incident.
WIS-TV
Two men arrested after multiple shootings near Vance
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WIS) - Sheriff Leroy Ravenell has announced two male suspects were arrested early Tuesday morning in connection with two separate shootings near Vance. The sheriff believes the shootings were retaliatory. “These two think it’s fine and nothing wrong to do the cowardly act of shooting into a house...
Coroner IDs man killed in Darlington County stabbing
DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Darlington County Coroner Todd Hardee has identified a man killed Monday night in a stabbing. Odell McClain, 69, of Lamar, was pronounced dead at Carolina Pines Regional Medical Center after he was stabbed, Hardee said. Deputies responded on Monday to a home on West Lynches River Road after getting a […]
SC State student injured in off-campus shooting early Wednesday morning
ORANGEBURG, S.C. — Orangeburg law enforcement is investigating after an off-campus shooting led to a brief shelter-in-place at South Carolina State University Wednesday morning. According to spokesperson for the school, the incident took place on Buckley Street which is one of the streets near the university. One female SC...
WLTX.com
Assault charge upgraded to murder after victim dies, says Kershaw County Sheriff
CAMDEN, S.C. — An assault charge against a 51-year-old man has been upgraded to murder after the 50-year-old victim died from injuries sustained in the fight. Michael Todd Gray had initially been charged with assault after an October 3 incident at Parkview Motel in Camden. A. ccording to reports...
WIS-TV
Deputies: Charges upgraded after Camden assault victim dies from injuries
CAMDEN, S.C. (WIS) - The Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office announced Tuesday that a suspect’s charges have been upgraded after the victim of an assault died from his injuries. The incident happened on October 3 at around 10 a.m. at the Parkview Motel in Camden. Michael Todd Gray, 51,...
live5news.com
Coroner identifies boy who stopped breathing at unlicensed childcare facility
LADSON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has identified a 6-month-old boy who died last month. Micah Boyd died after being transported to Summerville Medical Center from Titi’s House of Care in Ladson, Charleston County Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal said. The cause of death is still under investigation.
abccolumbia.com
UPDATE: Overnight shooting at Prescott Road under investigation
RICHLAND CO., S.C. (WOLO) – Richland County deputies are investigating an overnight shooting Tuesday. It happened after 2 a.m. at the 1000 block of Prescott Road. Deputies say they found a victim with a gunshot wound when they arrived on the scene. The victim was transported to a local hospital by EMS.
Florence County deputies looking for ‘person of interest’ in investigation of Oct. 1 incident at CVS
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Florence County authorities are looking for a man in connection with an Oct. 1 incident at the CVS drug store on Second Loop Road in Florence. The Florence County Sheriff’s Office on Monday released a photo of the man and referred to him as a “person of interest” in the […]
Coroner identifies Oct. 4 wreck fatality
NEWBERRY — Newberry County Coroner Laura Kneece has identified 25-year-old Ulysses Angeles, of Blythewood, as the decedent in a vehicular wreck on October 4. Master Trooper Brandon Bolt ,of the S.C. Highway Patrol, said the accident took place around 9:13 a.m. on I-26. Angeles was the driver of a...
wach.com
SC Sheriff teams up with lawmakers to help fix 'crack in the criminal justice system'
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC (WACH) -- Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott said he, state lawmakers, and the Midlands community have had enough. During a joint conference on Oct. 12 with (D) Senator Dick Harpootlian AND (R) Senator Brian Adams, Lott addressed the issue with 'catch and release' -- criminals who go to jail, and quickly bond out no matter how severe the charge is.
wach.com
Former Richland One employee indicted; accused of embezzling school district funds
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — A state grand jury has charged a former Richland School District One employee after he allegedly stole thousands of dollars from the district, according to SC Attorney General's Office (SCAGO). The district's former Procurement Manager, 43-year-old Travis Braddy, faces 12 counts related to stolen...
