Sumter County, SC

WRDW-TV

Man charged with manslaughter during arrest for drug charges

BARNWELL, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - As a result of a three-month investigation by the Barnwell County Sheriff’s Office, investigators were able to obtain a warrant for manslaughter. According to Barnwell County Sheriff’s Office, Angelo Maxwell Grant, 48, of Windsor is accused of selling fentanyl to a citizen of Williston, resulting...
BARNWELL COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

Coroner: Man’s body found in Florence County had ‘gunshot wounds,’ and ‘thermal injuries’

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — An autopsy showed that a man found dead on Saturday near Timmonsville suffered “multiple gunshot wounds, as well as thermal injuries to his body,” according to Florence County Coroner Keith von Lutcken. Von Lutcken said authorities are still trying to identify the man, whose body was found off Victor White […]
FLORENCE COUNTY, SC
wach.com

Two arrested in two separate Orangeburg County shootings

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WACH) — Orangeburg County deputies have arrested two men for two separate shooting incidents, charging a combined total of 12 counts of attempted murder. Officials have charged 25-year-old Traquan Shivers and 40-year-old Damien Elmore with multiple attempted murder charges after two incidents back in late September, where both men shot into separate houses on Branchdale Highway in Holly Hill.
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, SC
City
Vance, SC
City
Santee, SC
County
Sumter County, SC
City
Holly Hill, SC
City
Orangeburg, SC
Sumter County, SC
Crime & Safety
abccolumbia.com

SC Highway Patrol searching for fatal hit and run suspect

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The South Carolina Highway Patrol (SCHP) is investigating a hit and run collision that killed a pedestrian. The incident happened on Oct. 11 at approximately 9:49 pm. Investigators say the victim succumbed to their fatal injuries after an unknown vehicle struck them while traveling south on...
COLUMBIA, SC
wach.com

Charges upgraded to Murder in Camden motel incident

KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — Kershaw County officials says a suspect originally charged with assault for an incident at a Camden motel earlier this month will now be charged with murder. Over this past weekend, 50-year-old Horace McLeod died from injuries sustained from an altercation with 51-year-old Michael Gray...
CAMDEN, SC
wach.com

Sheriff: 'Catch and release is for fishing, not criminals'

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Sheriff Leon Lott of the Richland County Sheriff's Department joined SC lawmakers to discuss the "catch and release" issue in our court systems. RCSD, lawmakers discuss "catch and release" issue in SC court systems. Senator Brian Adams of Charleston and Senator Dick Harpootlian of Richland...
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
wach.com

Orangeburg deputies searching for woman who stole from discount store

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — The Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office is searching for a woman who walked out of a discount store with more than $600 worth of goods. Officials said around 3:30 p.m. on Monday, October 10, Orangeburg County Sheriff’s investigators were called to the Neeses Highway Dollar General for a shoplifting incident.
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, SC
WIS-TV

Two men arrested after multiple shootings near Vance

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WIS) - Sheriff Leroy Ravenell has announced two male suspects were arrested early Tuesday morning in connection with two separate shootings near Vance. The sheriff believes the shootings were retaliatory. “These two think it’s fine and nothing wrong to do the cowardly act of shooting into a house...
VANCE, SC
WBTW News13

Coroner IDs man killed in Darlington County stabbing

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Darlington County Coroner Todd Hardee has identified a man killed Monday night in a stabbing. Odell McClain, 69, of Lamar, was pronounced dead at Carolina Pines Regional Medical Center after he was stabbed, Hardee said. Deputies responded on Monday to a home on West Lynches River Road after getting a […]
DARLINGTON COUNTY, SC
abccolumbia.com

UPDATE: Overnight shooting at Prescott Road under investigation

RICHLAND CO., S.C. (WOLO) – Richland County deputies are investigating an overnight shooting Tuesday. It happened after 2 a.m. at the 1000 block of Prescott Road. Deputies say they found a victim with a gunshot wound when they arrived on the scene. The victim was transported to a local hospital by EMS.
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
Newberry Observer

Coroner identifies Oct. 4 wreck fatality

NEWBERRY — Newberry County Coroner Laura Kneece has identified 25-year-old Ulysses Angeles, of Blythewood, as the decedent in a vehicular wreck on October 4. Master Trooper Brandon Bolt ,of the S.C. Highway Patrol, said the accident took place around 9:13 a.m. on I-26. Angeles was the driver of a...
NEWBERRY COUNTY, SC
wach.com

SC Sheriff teams up with lawmakers to help fix 'crack in the criminal justice system'

RICHLAND COUNTY, SC (WACH) -- Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott said he, state lawmakers, and the Midlands community have had enough. During a joint conference on Oct. 12 with (D) Senator Dick Harpootlian AND (R) Senator Brian Adams, Lott addressed the issue with 'catch and release' -- criminals who go to jail, and quickly bond out no matter how severe the charge is.
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC

