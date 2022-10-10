The Round of 8 kicks off at Las Vegas Motor Speedway for both the NASCAR Cup Series and NASCAR Xfinity Series, while the NHRA continues their Countdown in Texas. Bell has momentum heading to Vegas… Christopher Bell proved to be clutch in Charlotte with a late-race pass on Kevin Harvick to score his second win of the season and advance to the Round of 8 for the first time in his career. Bell scored his first of a series-leading four poles this season at Las Vegas Motor Speedway in the spring and earned a top-10 finish. The Oklahoma-native is looking for his first win at Las Vegas but has runner-up finishes at the track in both the NASCAR Xfinity Series and NASCAR Truck Series.

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 17 HOURS AGO