Smoke 'so mad' at NASCAR even as Stewart-Haas drops 1 appeal
FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — With his team still appealing $200,000 in fines and allegations from NASCAR that Stewart-Haas Racing manipulated the finish of NASCAR’s most recent playoff race, co-owner Tony Stewart opted to not discuss that Wednesday. “I’m not going to talk about it,” Stewart said. “I’m so mad at NASCAR right now, I’m not talking about it.” NASCAR said Tuesday that a review of data and team communications showed that Stewart-Haas manipulated the results of the playoff elimination race at Charlotte. While still moving forward with the appeal in that case, Stewart-Haas on Wednesday dropped its appeal of earlier penalties, including $100,000 in fines, against Kevin Harvick and his crew chief after his Ford failed post-race inspection at Talladega.
fordauthority.com
1994 Ford Thunderbird Nascar Race Car Up For Auction
Every so often, cool old racers or cars owned by racers pop up for sale, giving fans the chance to own a truly unique and notable piece of motorsports history. In recent years, that list has included a 1991 Ford Thunderbird once owned by Nascar legend Jeff Gordon, as well as a 1993 Thunderbird that was driven in actual Nascar races by Jimmy Means, Brad Teague, and Jimmy Hensley, among others. Now, this 1994 Ford Thunderbird Nascar replica racer has popped up for sale at Bring a Trailer, and it’s nearly as good as the real thing, too.
Dodge Reportedly Has Cooled on a NASCAR Return, but Does It Matter?
Dodge reportedly talked to Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing but has now backed away from discussions with NASCAR about returning to the Cup Series. The post Dodge Reportedly Has Cooled on a NASCAR Return, but Does It Matter? appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
FOX Sports
From Chase Elliott to Chase Briscoe: Scouting the NASCAR semifinalists
Drivers who advanced to the NASCAR Cup Series semifinal playoff round enter with a feeling of relief and anticipation. After a round that included wild-card-type races at Talladega and the Charlotte road course, the Round of 8 includes three somewhat "normal" tracks at Las Vegas, Homestead and Martinsville. Or as...
Kyle Larson Reflects on Elimination From 2022 NASCAR Playoffs After Charlotte Roval
After Sunday’s race at the Roval, the 2021 NASCAR Cup Series champion was eliminated. Kyle Larson talked about what went wrong in 2022 after the finish. From the top of the sport to out before the Round of 8. It happens, but that won’t make the Hendrick Motorsports driver feel any better.
Kevin Harvick ‘Confused’ After NASCAR Hands Out Penalties to Cole Custer
Like a lot of NASCAR fans, Kevin Harvick is a little confused by all the Cole Custer penalties and decisions from the governing body. Of course, Harvick himself is still waiting to have his appeal heard from penalties handed down due to the modification of a single-source part. In the...
NASCAR World Wishes Dale Earnhardt Jr. a Happy 48th Birthday
You only get to appreciate a living legend so often in sports. The NASCAR world is wishing a happy birthday to Dale Earnhardt Jr. today! Who knows where NASCAR would be without all the hard work that Dale Jr. put into not just his own career but all of stock car racing?
NASCAR Visits Vegas: Record-setting history at Las Vegas Motor Speedway
This weekend's races at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway (LVMS) will mark the fifth year Las Vegas has hosted a fall race, and the 29th time the NASCAR Cup Series has raced here.
NBC Sports
NASCAR Power Rankings: Christopher Bell rises after clutch Charlotte win
Walk-off hits, buzzer-beaters and late scores are thrilling aspects of traditional sports. On Sunday, Christopher Bell delivered the racing equivalent. Facing a must-win situation to avoid elimination from the playoffs, Bell got the job done at the Charlotte Motor Speedway road course. He led the final two laps, taking the lead on the final restart, to score his third – and undoubtedly biggest – career win.
Kaulig Racing Welcomes Back SRS Distribution at Las Vegas Motor Speedway
Kaulig Racing is thrilled to welcome back SRS Distribution as a primary partner on board the No. 16 Chevrolet at Las Vegas Motor Speedway in the Alsco Uniforms 302. Kaulig Racing’s partnership began at the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) season-opener, with Heritage Pool Supply Group Inc. (Heritage), one of the nation’s leading family of independent pool and supply distributors and a division of SRS, with Daniel Hemric for the 64th-running of the Daytona 500.
Martin Truex Jr. – No. 19 Bass Pro Shops Toyota Camry TRD Preview – South Point 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway
No. 19 Bass Pro Shops Toyota Camry TRD News and Notes. TRUEX AT LAS VEGAS: Martin Truex Jr. is a two-time NASCAR Cup Series winner at Las Vegas Motor Speedway after visiting victory lane in 2017 and 2019. Dating back to 2017, Truex has finished eighth or better in nine of the last 10 Las Vegas races. Earlier this year, the Mayetta, New Jersey native was battling teammate Kyle Busch for the win in the closing laps before a late caution brought teams to pit road. The No. 19 team opted for four fresh tires while several other teams changed right-side tires only and Truex was unable to maneuver his way back to the front on an overtime restart before ultimately finishing eighth.
Daniel Suárez Trackhouse Racing Las Vegas Advance
No. 99 Trackhouse Chevrolet driver Daniel Suárez has a clear mission for the final four races of the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season. He wants to win races and have some fun along the way. Winning might seem like an obvious goal every weekend for the 30-year-old Monterrey, Mexico...
ARCA Menards Series West Advance: The Bullring at LVMS
Taylor Gray has concluded his ARCA Menards Series and ARCA East seasons for 2022 and will venture west for the final two ARCA West events of the year at The Bullring at Las Vegas Motor Speedway and Phoenix Raceway. Last Saturday afternoon, the No. 17 team brought home a fourth-place...
Early-Season Success Spurs Kyle Barnes to Pursue, Win South Boston Speedway Limited Sportsman Division Title
It took awhile before the possibility of competing for the 2022 South Boston Speedway Budweiser Limited Sportsman Division championship surfaced on Kyle Barnes’ radar. Initially, Barnes was looking no further than competing in a couple of early-season events. “We had always planned to run the first two weekends,” Barnes...
Hendrick Motorsports statement - Alex Bowman
Alex Bowman will not compete in the next three NASCAR Cup Series races as he recovers from a concussion suffered in a Sept. 25 accident at Texas Motor Speedway. Bowman, driver of the No. 48 Ally Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 for Hendrick Motorsports, was evaluated this morning in Pittsburgh by Dr. Michael “Micky” Collins, clinical director of the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center Sports Medicine Concussion Program.
NTT INDYCAR SERIES To Host Open Test at The Thermal Club
INDYCAR will conduct three Open Tests for 2023 in preparation for key moments during the 2023 NTT INDYCAR SERIES season. The first Open Test of 2023 will feature the series’ initial trip to The Thermal Club for a season preview Thursday and Friday, Feb. 2-3. The private, world-class facility, located just outside of Palm Springs, California, opened its 470-acre property in 2012 and is known as a premier circuit for club racers and sports car enthusiasts.
This Week in Motorsports: October 11-17, 2022
The Round of 8 kicks off at Las Vegas Motor Speedway for both the NASCAR Cup Series and NASCAR Xfinity Series, while the NHRA continues their Countdown in Texas. Bell has momentum heading to Vegas… Christopher Bell proved to be clutch in Charlotte with a late-race pass on Kevin Harvick to score his second win of the season and advance to the Round of 8 for the first time in his career. Bell scored his first of a series-leading four poles this season at Las Vegas Motor Speedway in the spring and earned a top-10 finish. The Oklahoma-native is looking for his first win at Las Vegas but has runner-up finishes at the track in both the NASCAR Xfinity Series and NASCAR Truck Series.
NASCAR National Series News & Notes - Las Vegas Motor Speedway
Radio: PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR (Channel 90) Distance: 400.5 miles (267 Laps); Stage 1 (Ends on Lap 80),. Stage 2 (Ends on Lap 165), Final Stage (Ends on Lap 267) Radio: PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR (Channel 90) Distance: 301.5 miles (201 Laps); Stage 1 (Ends on Lap 45),. Stage 2 (Ends on...
Goodyear Fast Facts -- Las Vegas
NASCAR Cup Series -- Race No. 33 – 267 laps / 400.5 miles. Las Vegas Motor Speedway (1.5-mile oval) – Las Vegas, Nev. Set limits: Cup: 1 set for practice, 1 set for qualifying and 9 sets for the race. (8 race sets plus 1 set transferred from...
RFK Weekly Advance | Las Vegas II
RFK hit the Vegas jackpot right off the bat, winning the inaugural Cup event at Las Vegas in 1998. Mark Martin led 82 laps in the victory that served as a banner day for RFK. RFK placed all five of its Cup entries inside the top 10 of that inaugural Las Vegas Cup race in 1998, including three inside the top five, four inside the top six, one in the winners circle and the runner up (6 – 1st, 99 – 2nd, 26 – 4th, 16 – 6th and 97 – 10th).
Speedway Digest
