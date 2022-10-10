Binghamton raises Italian flag in honor of Columbus

BINGHAMTON, NY – The City of Binghamton is using the Columbus Day holiday to celebrate the contributions of Italian-Americans in our community.

Mayor Jared Kraham held a flag raising ceremony outside of City Hall Monday morning.



Speakers noted the profound impact Italian Christopher Columbus’s voyage had on world history.



And they spoke of the Italian-Americans who settled in our area to work at Endicott-Johnson and other industries.



City Councilman Giovanni Scaringi was selected to serve as Grand Marshal for Monday’s Columbus Day Pararde in the city.



Scaringi’s parents immigrated to the U-S from Italy and he came to Binghamton to attend Binghamton University.

“Binghamton is really kind of a microcosm of America. It’s a place that for practically its entire existence has allowed people from all over the world to come here and carve out their piece of the American pie, so to speak.”



Tri-Cities Opera resident artist Kyrie Laybourn entertained the crowd.



The soprano performed an aria from La Boheme.



Members of the local Sons of Italy lodges and other fraternal organizations participated in the event.



Kraham also thanked attorney Carman Garufi for sponsoring the parade.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WIVT - NewsChannel 34.