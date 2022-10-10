Read full article on original website
Related
Inside Nova
Letter: Independent's support of election reform merits backing him
Editor: I’m a small-d democrat and a capital-D Democrat. Generally, there is no conflict and I don’t have to choose. When I do have to choose, though, I pick the small d. That’s why I’m voting for Adam Theo for Arlington County Board. Theo has expressed...
Inside Nova
Letter: Only Arlington development community stands to win with Missing Middle
Editor: The following is an open letter to the Arlington development community:. In responding to the Arlington County Board gift to you that is known as Missing Middle, please be sure to build first on all sides of board members’ homes. Please be sure to build eightplexes on all...
fox5dc.com
DC deputy mayor resigns following assault controversy, residency questions
WASHINGTON (FOX 5 DC) - D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser has announced that Deputy Mayor Chris Geldart has resigned from his position following an assault controversy that was caught on video and questions about his residency. "We agreed that the needs of the District are what we should be focused on,"...
WTOP
Former teacher wins Democratic nomination for Fairfax Co. delegate
Holly Seibold nabbed the Democratic Party nomination Saturday, now she’s focused on January’s special election for Virginia’s 35th House District. Seibold aims to take the solidly blue house seat that was held by Del. Mark Keam, until he resigned to serve in the Biden administration last month. She edged out Fairfax County School Board member Karl Frisch narrowly, getting 51% of caucus votes.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Inside Nova
Loudoun school board to weigh name changes for 10 schools
The Loudoun County School Board has heard from local researchers, who believe 10 current school names should be looked at more closely for Confederate or segregationist associations. The board heard from Stephen Hammond and Larry Branch from the Black History Committee of the Friends of Thomas Balch Library Tuesday night....
Inside Nova
Letter: Opponents of Missing Middle need to see the forest for the trees
Editor: I love the many beautiful trees around Arlington and want to grow our tree canopy, yet there’s an obsession among some about our trees that misses the big picture about protecting our world from climate change. Based on travel-survey data from the Metropolitan Washington Council of Governments, the...
NBC Washington
Prince William Registrar Retiring After Election, Says Officials Are Under Attack
Prince William County's top election official surprised the community when he suddenly announced plans to retire after the election in November less than a year after he took the job. Prince William County Registrar Eric Olsen said election officials are under attack for trying to do the right thing. He...
At This Alexandria Community, The Challenges Of Mobile Home Ownership Are Thrown Into Sharp Relief
When Amilcar Benitez bought a mobile home at Harmony Place in Alexandria, it needed a lot of work. The flooring, insulation and plumbing in the two-bedroom home he shares with his wife and two children were damaged, prompting Benitez to invest late-night hours — and money — into home improvements. Since making the purchase in 2015, he’s put about as much cash into the property as he did to buy it, some $24,000.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Fairfax County chairman wants new Virginia background check system expedited
FAIRFAX, Va. — Officials in Fairfax County hope the Commonwealth will expedite the process to improve how arrests of school employees are reported. Chairman Jeff McKay drafted a letter for Gov. Glenn Youngkin and Virginia Secretary of Education Aimee Guidera to request several changes to the system months after Fairfax County Public Schools learned a middle school counselor remained on the job despite his sex conviction and arrest.
WJLA
Loudoun Co. School Board candidate Tiffany Polifko blasts LCPS' curriculum, superintendent
LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. (7News) — The November general election is less than one month away and early voting has already begun. There are several local races on the ballot this year, including two seats on the Loudoun County School Board. There are three candidates running in each race. 7News invited all six candidates for school boards to participate in interviews to discuss the issues on the minds of voters.
Inside Nova
16-year odyssey of Arlington 'Lustron home' takes another twist
Here’s one from the “what a long, strange trip it’s been” file, coupled with a dash of “thanks much, but no thanks.”. That latter phrase is, effectively, the response of the Arlington County government to an offer by the Ohio History Collection museum, offering to return to Arlington pieces of a “Lustron Home” that once was located in the county.
Inside Nova
Two Fairfax schools lauded for commitment to environment
Two Fairfax County public schools have been recognized by the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources (DWR) as “Naturally Schools,” the official environmental-education school-recognition program of the commonwealth. Daniels Run and Providence elementary schools were among 35 schools statewide recently honored for their achievements during the 2021-22 school year....
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Inside Nova
Collaborative efforts seen as way to combat opioid-related woes in Arlington
It may be a case of swimming upstream against a national tsunami, but Arlington officials said collaborative efforts are paying dividends in trying to stem the impact of opioid addiction in the community. “This is in fact a crisis, but we as a community are addressing it,” said Suzanne Somerville...
WAMU
Without COVID-era protections, evictions in the region are ticking up
As the pandemic waned, Vivian Tatabod, a nurse in Prince George’s County, says she noticed many of her neighbors in her apartment building getting evicted. “When people were going through so much,” she says. “Stuff outside, thrown out, families, struggling to find a place.”. Rent in her...
ffxnow.com
Chairman McKay calls Springfield a ‘no-brainer’ choice for FBI HQ
Fairfax County Board of Supervisors Chairman Jeff McKay says Springfield would be an ideal choice for a new FBI headquarters — or would be if another agency wasn’t involved in an underhanded attempt to play favorites. While it’s not exactly shocking that the county’s top elected official thinks...
Josh Kurtz: When will Alsobrooks start ‘bustin’ loose’ politically?
For all her accomplishments, a hallmark of the Prince George's County executive's tenure has been political caution. The post Josh Kurtz: When will Alsobrooks start ‘bustin’ loose’ politically? appeared first on Maryland Matters.
Inside Nova
Prince William Planning Commission opposes increased rural density
Prince William County planners have recommended further limitations on residential density in the proposed Comprehensive Plan update. The Planning Commission last week voted 5-2 to recommend approval of the land-use and electrical services chapters of the Comprehensive Plan with nearly a dozen changes. Commissioners Joseph Fontanella Jr. (Coles) and Tom...
24 families refused to comply with DCPS immunization requirement
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Tuesday was the deadline for students, between Pre-K3 and the fifth grade, who are missing routine immunizations. 90 percent of students met the deadline, according to DCPS. “We continue our commitment, to putting our full weight to ensuring that our youth are immunized against preventable infectious diseases,” Deputy Mayor for […]
restonnow.com
Fairfax County School Board commits to supporting transgender students, as community speaks out
The Fairfax County School Board reaffirmed its support for transgender students last week as community members spoke out against policies proposed by the state that would limit their rights. At a meeting on Thursday (Oct. 6), members issued a statement reiterating Fairfax County Public School’s commitment to policies that “will...
DC Attorney General calls for overhaul of DC Housing Agency after federal audit
WASHINGTON D.C., DC — Serious allegations of collusion and corruption are aimed at a D.C. agency meant to house the most vulnerable D.C. residents. WUSA9 continues to dig into a scathing federal audit by the Department of Housing and Urban Development which revealed systemic failures in the DC Housing Authority.
Comments / 0