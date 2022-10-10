ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arlington County, VA

WTOP

Former teacher wins Democratic nomination for Fairfax Co. delegate

Holly Seibold nabbed the Democratic Party nomination Saturday, now she’s focused on January’s special election for Virginia’s 35th House District. Seibold aims to take the solidly blue house seat that was held by Del. Mark Keam, until he resigned to serve in the Biden administration last month. She edged out Fairfax County School Board member Karl Frisch narrowly, getting 51% of caucus votes.
Inside Nova

Loudoun school board to weigh name changes for 10 schools

The Loudoun County School Board has heard from local researchers, who believe 10 current school names should be looked at more closely for Confederate or segregationist associations. The board heard from Stephen Hammond and Larry Branch from the Black History Committee of the Friends of Thomas Balch Library Tuesday night....
DCist

At This Alexandria Community, The Challenges Of Mobile Home Ownership Are Thrown Into Sharp Relief

When Amilcar Benitez bought a mobile home at Harmony Place in Alexandria, it needed a lot of work. The flooring, insulation and plumbing in the two-bedroom home he shares with his wife and two children were damaged, prompting Benitez to invest late-night hours — and money — into home improvements. Since making the purchase in 2015, he’s put about as much cash into the property as he did to buy it, some $24,000.
WUSA9

Fairfax County chairman wants new Virginia background check system expedited

FAIRFAX, Va. — Officials in Fairfax County hope the Commonwealth will expedite the process to improve how arrests of school employees are reported. Chairman Jeff McKay drafted a letter for Gov. Glenn Youngkin and Virginia Secretary of Education Aimee Guidera to request several changes to the system months after Fairfax County Public Schools learned a middle school counselor remained on the job despite his sex conviction and arrest.
WJLA

Loudoun Co. School Board candidate Tiffany Polifko blasts LCPS' curriculum, superintendent

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. (7News) — The November general election is less than one month away and early voting has already begun. There are several local races on the ballot this year, including two seats on the Loudoun County School Board. There are three candidates running in each race. 7News invited all six candidates for school boards to participate in interviews to discuss the issues on the minds of voters.
Inside Nova

16-year odyssey of Arlington 'Lustron home' takes another twist

Here’s one from the “what a long, strange trip it’s been” file, coupled with a dash of “thanks much, but no thanks.”. That latter phrase is, effectively, the response of the Arlington County government to an offer by the Ohio History Collection museum, offering to return to Arlington pieces of a “Lustron Home” that once was located in the county.
Inside Nova

Two Fairfax schools lauded for commitment to environment

Two Fairfax County public schools have been recognized by the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources (DWR) as “Naturally Schools,” the official environmental-education school-recognition program of the commonwealth. Daniels Run and Providence elementary schools were among 35 schools statewide recently honored for their achievements during the 2021-22 school year....
ffxnow.com

Chairman McKay calls Springfield a ‘no-brainer’ choice for FBI HQ

Fairfax County Board of Supervisors Chairman Jeff McKay says Springfield would be an ideal choice for a new FBI headquarters — or would be if another agency wasn’t involved in an underhanded attempt to play favorites. While it’s not exactly shocking that the county’s top elected official thinks...
Inside Nova

Prince William Planning Commission opposes increased rural density

Prince William County planners have recommended further limitations on residential density in the proposed Comprehensive Plan update. The Planning Commission last week voted 5-2 to recommend approval of the land-use and electrical services chapters of the Comprehensive Plan with nearly a dozen changes. Commissioners Joseph Fontanella Jr. (Coles) and Tom...
DC News Now

24 families refused to comply with DCPS immunization requirement

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Tuesday was the deadline for students, between Pre-K3 and the fifth grade, who are missing routine immunizations. 90 percent of students met the deadline, according to DCPS. “We continue our commitment, to putting our full weight to ensuring that our youth are immunized against preventable infectious diseases,” Deputy Mayor for […]
