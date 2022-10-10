Read full article on original website
Related
Study: Kentucky one of the unhappiest states in the country
(TOP DATA) – According to a recent study, people in Kentucky live in one of the unhappiest states in the country, as they have the lowest rate of physical activity per capita, sleep fewer hours, and quit more of their jobs. Top Data says the study was conducted by market research firm TOP Data that […]
Lab-raised hellbenders released into Kentucky wilderness for the first time
Officials from the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources (KDFWR) say they have released some hellbenders after raising them in a lab.
radionwtn.com
SW Kentucky Counties Remain Under Special Regulations For Deer Disease
Five counties in western Kentucky remain under special regulations for deer disease monitoring during the 2022-23 seasons. Last year, the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources established a special Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD) Surveillance Zone in Calloway, Marshall, Graves, Fulton and Hickman counties after a deer nearby in Tennessee tested positive for the disease. Chronic wasting disease is a disease fatal to deer and elk.
Parts of Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois Will Be Under a Red Flag Warning on October 13th
Parts of the Tri-State will be under a red flag warning on October 13th, but what exactly is a red flag warning?. I had a notification pop up on my phone saying that my area (Vanderburgh county) was going to be under a Red Flag Warning on October 13th. Now, typically when I see a weather warning for this area, it is for things like severe thunderstorms, tornados, or flooding, but to be totally honest with you, this is the first time I've ever heard of us being under a Red Flag Warning so I wasn't sure what that meant. The only time I've ever heard of a "red flag" in terms of warnings, is when I go to the beach, I know red flag means the water is too dangerous to swim.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wymt.com
FEMA disaster recovery centers closing due to weather
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - We have important news to pass along. A FEMA spokesperson told WYMT that disaster recovery centers in Eastern Kentucky are closing Wednesday at 2:00 p.m. due to inclement weather. The following locations are closing:. Breathitt County: Breathitt County Library – 1024 College Ave, Jackson, KY 41339...
wymt.com
Kentucky receives more than $4.4 million in grants to improve rural health care
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky received more than $4.4 million in federal funding to improve health care in rural communities. Kentucky is one of 43 states and Guam to receive the funding. “The COVID-19 pandemic had a tremendous impact on our rural health care providers,” USDA Rural Development Kentucky State...
wymt.com
Eastern Ky. flood victims attend Kentucky Rising benefit concert
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Tuesday night, Eastern Kentucky flood victims were set to take in a special benefit concert that will help people affected by the historic flooding. It’s called “Kentucky Rising” and it took place at Rupp Arena we were on the scene to talk to flood victims who were in attendance.
westkentuckystar.com
Five western Kentucky counties back under surveillance for deer disease
Five western Kentucky counties are back under surveillance for deer disease. The Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife established a Chronic Wasting Disease Surveillance Zone last year in Calloway, Marshall, Graves, Fulton, and Hickman counties after a deer in Tennessee had tested positive. Although the disease hasn't made an appearance...
IN THIS ARTICLE
East Kentucky remains identified as woman missing since July flooding
The remains of a woman that has been missing since the historic July flooding have now been located.
spectrumnews1.com
'It's baffling to us': Family of UK student who died last year to introduce hazing laws in Kentucky
LEXINGTON, Ky. — The family of a University of Kentucky freshman who died last October at a fraternity house is calling for hazing laws in the Commonwealth. One Kentucky family is hoping to make hazing a felony in the state. Their son, Thomas “Lofton” Hazelwood, died last year at...
fox56news.com
How long until we change the clocks in Lexington?
AUSTIN (KXAN) — As we work our way through October, you may be wondering when we “fall back” and get that extra hour of sleep. Nov. 6 is the magical date when daylight saving time ends, so this past Sunday marked four weeks away and counting down. The yearly occurrence acts as a time shift when we set our clocks one hour earlier as we head into standard time.
WKYT 27
Kentucky drivers warned to be on the lookout for deer
KENTUCKY (WKYT) - The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet issued its annual “Antler Alert” earlier this month. One in 88 crashes that happen in Kentucky from October to December is caused by deer, according to information from State Farm Insurance. In Kentucky, roughly 3,000 accidents were caused by deer in...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wdrb.com
Kentucky sees rush of independent voter registrations ahead of Tuesday's deadline
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The deadline to register to vote in Kentucky is 4 p.m. Tuesday. Kentucky's Secretary of State Michael Adams said there's always a last-minute push to get registered, and this year is no different. This year, Adams said Kentucky has seen a large increase in young people...
wymt.com
Lieutenant Gov. Coleman visits flood victims living in travel trailers
PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Lieutenant Governor Jacqueline Coleman stopped by the mountains on Monday to meet with displaced families, living in travel trailers. “We’re here to check on them and to listen to the concerns that they have or the challenges that they are still facing. And to let them know that we will be with them throughout this process,” she said.
Northern Kentucky Pro-Choice Demonstrators Ask Voters to Reject Amendment 2
Amendment 2 would remove constitutional protections to abortion care access in Kentucky.
wymt.com
Ky. police department welcomes new chief
WILLIAMSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - The Williamsburg Police Department is welcoming a new leader. On September 12, Jason Caddell was appointed by Williamsburg Mayor Roddy Harrison as interim chief following former Chief Wayne Bird’s retirement. On Monday, Caddell was officially appointed as chief.
wymt.com
Deputies undergo training to better handle situations involving people with autism
MADISON COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Deputies in Madison County are taking part in some unique training to better handle situations involving individuals with autism. In 2021, the CDC reported one in 44 children in the United States is diagnosed with an autism spectrum disorder. Officials say this kind of training is long overdue.
wymt.com
In-state punter commits to UK
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - The Wildcats have picked up another Yahtzee. Carter Schwartz, a punter out of Trinity High School in Louisville, announced on Monday that he is committed to play for Kentucky. Schwartz announced the commitment just 12 days after receiving the offer.
WAAY-TV
Athens woman accused of defrauding Tennessee government so she could keep receiving health benefits
An Athens woman is accused of continuing to receive benefits from a state Medicaid program years after she moved out of that state. The Tennessee Department of Finance and Administration on Monday announced the arrest of 35-year-old Brittney Leigh Hensley. Investigators say Hensley was a recipient of TennCare, a state-managed Medicaid program meant to provide health care benefits for low-income Tennessee residents.
Comments / 0