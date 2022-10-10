Read full article on original website
Related
kicdam.com
Katherin Prentice, 81 of Spirit Lake
Memorial services for 81-year-old Katherin Prentice of Spirit Lake will be Monday, October 17th, at 9 a.m. at Warner Chapel in Spencer. Warner Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
kicdam.com
Gordon Espelund, 88, of Spirit Lake
Funeral services for 88-year-old Gordon Espelund of Spirit Lake will be Monday, October 17th, at 11 a.m. at First Presbyterian Church in Spirit Lake with a private family burial taking place at a later date at Matlock Cemetery in Matlock. Visitation will Sunday from 4-6 p.m. at the funeral home and continue one hour prior to the service at the church. A Masonic service will also be held following the Sunday visitation.
kicdam.com
Doug Cook, 74, of Pocahontas
Funeral services for 74-year-old of Doug Cook of Pocahontas will be Saturday, October 15th, at 10:30 a.m. at Hope United Methodist Church in Havelock with burial at Washington Cemetery. Visitation will be Friday from 4-6 p.m. at the funeral home. Powers Funeral Home in Pocahontas is in charge of the...
kicdam.com
Phyllis Stap, 97, of Ft. Collins, Colorado Formerly of May City
Funeral services for 97-year-old Phyllis Stap of Ft. Collins, Colorado, formerly of May City, will be Monday, October 17th, at 10 a.m. at St. John’s Lutheran Church in May City with burial at Harrison Cemetery. Warner Funeral Home in Spencer is in charge of the arrangements.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kicdam.com
Joe Froiland, 69, Spencer
Memorial services for 69-year-old Joe Froiland of Spencer will be Friday, October 14th, at 1:30 p.m. at Warner Chapel in Spencer. Warner Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
kicdam.com
Shannon Nehman, 48, of Spirit Lake
Graveside services for 48-year-old Shannon Nehman of Spirit Lake will be Saturday, October 15th, at 1 p.m. at Crown Hill Cemetery in Ruthven. Martin-Mattice Funeral Home in Ruthven is in charge of the arrangements.
kicdam.com
John Bogen, 101, of Emmetsburg
A Celebration of Life for 101-year-old John Bogen of Emmetsburg will be Thursday, October 13th, at 5 p.m. at Martin-Mattice Funeral Home in Emmetsburg. Visitation will be Thursday from 3-5 p.m. at the funeral home. Martin-Mattice Funeral Home in Emmetsburg is in charge of the arrangements.
kicdam.com
City of Spencer Welcomes Bob Fullhart As Parks and Recreation Director
Spencer, IA (KICD)– The City of Spencer has officially welcomed its new Parks and Recreation Director after going the last couple of months without someone formally filling the position. Bob Fullhart was hired back in September and started his new job on Monday, but he is no stranger to...
RELATED PEOPLE
kicdam.com
Spirit Lake and Spencer Marching Bands Earn Honors in Weekend Competitions
Orange City, IA (KICD)– The Spirit Lake Force Marching Band wound up their competitive season by pretty much sweeping the Dutchman Field Championship in Orange City Saturday. They finished first place in Class 3a, and were also honored for best hornline, best colorguard, and gest general effect. Their show this year was the Wizard of Oz backstory – “Becoming the Tin Man.”
kicdam.com
Spencer Swimming Sweeps at Perry
Perry, Ia (KICD) – The Spencer Swim Team competed at Perry on Tuesday afternoon against Atlantic and Perry. In the Relays, Quanbeck, Gross, Miller, and Ferguson teamed up to win the 200-yard medley relay with a time of 2:01.47. The same group won the 200-yard free relay with a time of 2:12.57, and the 400-yard free relay with a time of 4:00.55.
kicdam.com
kicdam.com
Dickinson County Approves Snow Removal Contracts With Local Communities
Spirit Lake, IA (KICD)– An official plan is place for how snow will be removed from Dickinson County roads that share jurisdiction with three local communities. Assistant County Engineer Cole Budach says the plans approved Tuesday with the cities of Arnolds Park, Lake Park and Okoboji basically take the place of overall maintenance agreements only giving responsibility to the county during the winter months.
IN THIS ARTICLE
nwestiowa.com
Hartley man cited for trespassing on farm
ROCK RAPIDS—A 30-year-old Hartley man was cited about 3:15 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 11, on a charge of first-offense trespassing in Lyon County. The citing of Michael William Stofferan stemmed from him parking a vehicle on farm property along Kingbird Avenue without having permission from the owner to do so, according to the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office.
Sioux City Journal
55.56 acres of Plymouth County farmland sells for record $26,250 per acre
REMSEN, Iowa -- A plot of rich farmland in Plymouth County this week sold for what is believed to be a state record of $26,250 per acre. The land, between Remsen and Marcus, Iowa, went up for auction Monday. Bidding took 15 or 20 minutes, auctioneer Bruce R. Brock said. Three bidders pushed the price to $25,000, then two bidders jockeying for the land pushed the price up to $26,250 in a matter of one or two minutes before the hammer fell.
kiwaradio.com
Orange City Woman Taken To Hospital After Rear-Ending Manure Spreader
Sioux Center, Iowa — An Orange City woman was taken to the hospital after an accident east of Sioux Center on Monday, October 10th, 2022. According to the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office, shortly after 8:45 p.m., 19-year-old Joshua Schelling of Orange City was driving a 1979 John Deere farm tractor pulling a manure spreader westbound on 400th Street, or B40, three miles east of Sioux Center. They report that 59-year-old Tina Timmerman of Orange City was driving a 2017 Ford Escape westbound on 400 Street behind Schelling.
kicdam.com
Two Empty Farm Buildings Burn Near Lake Park
Lake Park, IA (KICD) — Two empty farm buildings North of Lake Park have been claimed by fire. Chief Brandon Ehret says the first went Sunday night, and the second Monday morning. Ehret says neighboring departments were dispatched as backup. Rural fires are especially dangerous right now because of...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
kicdam.com
Cross Country Results: 10/10/22
Estherville, Ia (KICD) – The Lakes Conference Cross Country Meet was Monday afternoon in Estherville. The Spencer Girls had a successful day, placing all five scoring runners in the top 12. Peyton Morey was 1st with a time of 19:20.69, she was happy with the way the team handled the hills despite them not having a lot of experience with them this year.
kiwaradio.com
Ashton Woman Taken To Hospital After Accident North Of Little Rock
Little Rock, Iowa– An Ashton woman was taken to the hospital after an accident near Little Rock on Sunday, October 9, 2022. The Iowa State Patrol reports that at about 3:30 p.m., 58-year-old Michelle Boone of Ashton was driving a 2016 Chevy SUV southbound on Marsh Avenue or L26, three miles north of Little Rock, and less than a mile from the state line.
kicdam.com
Tigers go 1-1 at Home Double Dual
Spencer, Ia (KICD) – The Spencer Swim team hosted a home double dual against Sioux City Metro and Algona Monday. Top finishers included Spencer’s 200 yard Medley Relay of Quanbeck, Gross, Miller, and Ferguson who placed 1st with a time of 1:59.12. Emma Storms was 2nd in the 200 yard free with a time of 2:16.05. Brooklyn Ferguson was 2nd in the 50 yard free with a time of 26.25. Emily Quanbeck took 2nd in the 100 yard backstroke, clocking 1:07.9. Ferguson was also 2nd in the 100 yard free with a time of 58.43. Erikka Duhn was 2nd in teh 100 yard Breaststroke with a time of 1:16.69. Spencer would beat Algona 79-15, and fall to Sioux City Metro 59-35.
kicdam.com
City of Okoboji Adopts Vicious Animal Ordinance
Okoboji, IA (KICD) — The City of Okoboji has formally adopted an ordinance pertaining to labelling and handling vicious animals at their meeting on Tuesday night. Police Chief Jason Peterson told Mayor Mary VanderWoude he was confident in the guidelines he had worked out with City Administrator Michael Meyers and Attorney David Stein.
Comments / 0