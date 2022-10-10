Read full article on original website
Mia Yim Departs Impact Wrestling After End of Contract
Fightful Select reports that Mia Yim has officially ended her run with Impact Wrestling now that her contract has expired. Yim chose not to extend the deal and is now a free agent. She made her return to Impact in the spring, singing a short-term deal that ran through Bound...
IRS Reacts To The Return of Bray Wyatt
In a post on Twitter, IRS (Mike Rotunda) reacted to the recent WWE return of Bray Wyatt at the Extreme Rules PPV. He wrote: “Great to see my son back in WWE, but nobody is safe come April,” Rotunda wrote. “Better have those taxes in order Bray! #PayUp.”
Various News: 30 WWE Superstars Gone Bad, Executive Speaks on The Metaverse, Full WOW Match Videos
– WWE released a compilation video showcasing 30 Superstars Gone Bad:. – WWE Senior Vice President, Head of Revenue Strategy and Development Scott Zanghellini took part in a panel titled “Hollywood’s Guide to the Metaverse,” which you can see below:. 64 views Premiered 21 hours ago How...
Karrion Kross Says Roman Reigns Is a Modern Day Bruno Sammartino, Wants ‘Big Fight Feel’ Matches
Karrion Kross is looking for a match with Roman Reigns, and he recently compared Reigns to Bruno Sammartino in a new interview. Kross spoke with The Ringer following Extreme Rules and weighed in on a match with Reigns and more. You can check out some highlights below:. On wanting a...
Nick Aldis vs. Odinson Added To NWA Hard Times 3
The NWA has announced a match between Nick Aldis and Odinson for Hard Times 3 on November 12. The event happens at the Frederick J. Sigur Civic Center in Chalmette, Louisiana. Odinson previously attacked Aldis at NWA 74.
Brock Lesnar Returns On WWE Raw, Costs Bobby Lashley US Title
Brock Lesnar made his return to WWE TV on tonight’s Raw, attacking Bobby Lashley and costing him the United States Championship. The Beast came out on tonight’s episode of Raw while Lashley was awaiting his title defense against Seth Rollins and attacked the champion, hitting him with an F5 before hitting suplexes and locking in a Kimura Lock. Rollins came out after the commercial break and defeated Lashley to win the title.
Ronda Rousey on How WWE Is Booking Her as a Heel
– During a recent gameplay livestream on her YouTube channel, Ronda Rousey critiqued the segment on WWE SmackDown on Sept. 30 where Liv Morgan attacked her from behind after her match. Rousey stated on the segment (via WrestlingInc.com), “I feel like that’s a double standard that everybody else gets to...
WWE News: Candice LeRae Beats Bayley on Raw, Johnny Gargano Defeats Austin Theory
– Candice LeRae picked up a huge win on WWE Raw, defeating Bayley on the season premiere. LeRae faced the Damage CTRL leader on tonight’s show and countered a Rose Plant into an inside cradle for the win. Damage CTRL attacked LeRae after and then assaulted Bianca Belair when she came out for the save.
The Good Brothers Make WWE Return on Raw, Reunite With AJ Styles
The Good Brothers are back on WWE TV, making their return on Raw to reunite with AJ Styles. Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson returned on tonight’s show after AJ Styles came out to tease joining The Judgment Day. Styles said that he needed family and hugged Finn Balor, but then revealed that he was actually talking about Gallows and Anderson who came out and attacked the heel group.
PROGRESS Wrestling Deadly Viper Tour – Codename Sidewinder Results: Natural Progression Series 8 Bouts, More
PROGRESS Wrestling held its Deadly Viper Tour – Codename Sidewinder show on Sunday, and the results are online. You can see the full results below from the show, per Wrestling-News.net:. * Millie McKenzie defeated Alexxis Falcon. * ELIJAH defeated Tom Dawkins. * Natural Progression Series 8 First Round Match:...
WWE News: Sheamus’ Celtic Warrior Workouts Return This Week, Dakota Kai on Out of Character, Kofi Kingston and Matt Riddle Play Street Fighter 6
– WWE Superstar Sheamus is finally reviving his Celtic Warrior Workouts YouTube channel with new episodes starting Friday, October 14. This week’s episode will feature Bobby Lashley:. – WWE Superstar Dakota Kai joined Ryan Satin on Out of Character this week:. – Matt Riddle and Kofi Kingston played the...
Orange Cassidy Addresses Crowd Following AEW Dynamite
Orange Cassidy spoke to the crowd following his All-Atlantic Championship win that closed tonight’s episode of AEW Dynamite. PWInsider reports that Cassidy got a “You Deserve It” chant and a big ovation after the cameras turned off, then proceeded to address the crowd. Cassidy reportedly said, “Hey...
Josh Alexander To Kick Off This Week’s Impact Wrestling
Josh Alexander will appear in the opening segment of this week’s episode of Impact Wrestling. Impact announced on Tuesday that the Impact World Champion will kick off this week’s show, as you can see below. Also announced was a match between Matt Cardona and Bhupinder Gujjar. Impact airs...
Various News: Dax Harwood Lists Bryan Danielson & Jon Moxley as Dream Opponents, Dog in Wrestling Match Goes Viral
– When asked by a fan on Twitter on who his dream opponents that he hasn’t wrestled yet were, FTR’s Dax Harwood listed AEW World Champion Jon Moxley and Bryan Danielson:. – In a clip that’s gone viral on social media, an actual dog beat wrestler Psycho Mike at an indie wrestling event. you can watch a clip of the match and Psycho Mike’s comments below:
Wendi Richter Recalls Her Reaction To ‘Original Screwjob’ Pin By Fabulous Moolah
Wendi Richter was the victim of the Original Screwjob back in 1985, and she recently recalled her reaction to the moment and more. Richter was the WWE Women’s Champion when she faced “The Spider Lady” in November of 1985 in Madison Square Garden. Richter at that time had refused to sign a new WWE contract because she wanted more money in her new deal, and The Spider pinned an unaware Richter in a small package, with the referee counting the pin even though Richter kicked out at one. The Spider then unmasked and revealed herself to be Fabulous Moolah, something Richter was legitimately unaware of.
NJPW News: NJPW Introduces New World TV Title, Oleg Boltin Joins Company, Titan Joins Los Ingobernables de Japon
– During their Declaration of Power event this morning, NJPW announced the creation of the World TV title. All matches for the title will have a fifteen minute time limit. The tournament for the first champion will begin this weekend and ends at Wrestle Kingdom 17 on January 4, 2023.
Backstage Rumor of More Wrestlers Returning To WWE Soon
PWInsider reports that two wrestlers released from WWE are set to make their return soon, according to several different sources in the company. It was noted that Doc Gallows and Karl Anderson are believed to be on their way back after being released in 2020. They will likely be hitting the RAW brand as soon as this month for a reunion of the OC with AJ Styles.
WWE Files Trademarks on ‘Uncle Howdy’ & ‘Uncle Harper’
– Fightful reports that WWE filed trademarks last week for the terms “UNCLE HOWDY” and “UNCLE HARPER” with the United States Patent & Trademark Office (USPTO). The trademark applications were filed on Saturday, October 8. They had the following descriptions:. Mark For: UNCLE HOWDY trademark registration...
MLW Announces Pro Wrestling TV as New Streaming Partner
– Speaking to Sports Illustrated’s Justin Barrasso, MLW CEO Court Bauer announced that Major League Wrestling has signed a streaming television deal with Pro Wrestling TV. Pro Wrestling TV will begin its streaming partnership with MLW starting on November 3. Speaking on the news, Bauer stated, “Pro Wrestling TV...
Nate Diaz Posts Photo With WWE’s Triple H & Stephanie McMahon
– In a post on his Instagram account, UFC fighter Nate Diaz shared a photo of him together with WWE Chairwoman Stephanie McMahon and her husband, WWE Chief Creative Officer Triple H. In the caption, he wrote, “We’ll see what’s bout to happen next,” possibly teasing some future involvement with WWE. You can see his Instagram post below.
