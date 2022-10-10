Wendi Richter was the victim of the Original Screwjob back in 1985, and she recently recalled her reaction to the moment and more. Richter was the WWE Women’s Champion when she faced “The Spider Lady” in November of 1985 in Madison Square Garden. Richter at that time had refused to sign a new WWE contract because she wanted more money in her new deal, and The Spider pinned an unaware Richter in a small package, with the referee counting the pin even though Richter kicked out at one. The Spider then unmasked and revealed herself to be Fabulous Moolah, something Richter was legitimately unaware of.

WWE ・ 6 HOURS AGO