New Prague Times
Rodney Busch, 63 - Death Notice
Rodney Busch, age 63, of New Prague, died Monday, October 10, 2022 at MCHS - St. Mary’s Campus in Rochester. Services are pending.
New Prague Times
Queen Jordan, King Jaxon
Waterville-Elysian-Morristown High School crowned its Homecoming King and Queen during a ceremony on Monday morning, Oct. 10. The new king and queen are Jaxon Hulsing and Jordan Green. Queen Jordan is the daughter of Kyle and Kristina Green. King Jaxon is the son of Cory and Mary Hulsing. To see...
mprnews.org
Giant pumpkins draw big crowds in Stillwater, Minn.
Competitive pumpkin growers gathered at the Stillwater Harvest Fest this weekend for its popular pumpkin weigh-off. Tanner Conway, from Austin, estimates his entry this year may be about 1,500 lbs. But getting the huge fruit there isn’t easy. He said other drivers can get really distracted as they pass him...
Minnesota breweries take home medals at prestigious American beer competition
DENVER — Six Minnesota craft breweries were honored for their beers at the nation's premier beer competition in Denver, Colorado over the weekend. The 2022 Great American Beer Festival (GABF) awarded medals to breweries from Duluth, Edina, Fridley, Minneapolis and St. Cloud for their "brewing excellence," the Minnesota Craft Brewers Guild said in a press release Monday.
Three Minnesota towns ranked among 'coziest in America'
Grand Marais, Minn. on July 13, 2022. Photo courtesy of Jan Ramstad. Minnesota small towns among the coziest places in the nation to avoid the winter blues. That's according to a new report from MyDatingAdviser.com, which compared data from well-known small towns across the county and ranked each spot based on "metrics of cozy town friendliness."
Full lineup for Winstock 2023 in Minnesota announced
Country music stars Miranda Lambert and Cody Johnson will headline the Winstock Country Music Festival in Winsted, Minnesota in 2023. The festival, located about an hour west of the Twin Cities, will take place for its 29th annual event on June 16-17. The headliners are Cody Johnson Friday night and Miranda Lambert Saturday.
What is the Charlemagne Institute, and why did Kim Crockett work there?
For nearly two decades, Bloomington has traced the political path of other inner-ring suburbs of the Twin Cities, its residents becoming more diverse and progressive, sending a stream of Democrats to the state Legislature. So residents of Bloomington might be surprised to learn that their city is also home to a highly influential right-wing think […] The post What is the Charlemagne Institute, and why did Kim Crockett work there? appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
Passenger Killed in SE Minnesota Deer-Motorcycle Crash
Hastings, MN (KROC-AM News)- A female passenger was killed and the driver was severely hurt after the motorcycle the two were driving struck a deer near Hastings Monday evening. The Dakota County Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded to the crash southeast of Hastings at Ravenna Trail and Polk Avenue around...
4 Great Burger Places in Minnesota
What is your favorite comfort food? If the answer is a really nice burger with some fries on the side then you are in the right because that is what this article is all about, because even though it is easy to prepare a nice burger at home, we all love to go out with our loved ones from time to time. With that in mind, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Minnesota that you should definitely visit if you love good burgers, because all of these restaurants are highly-praised by both travellers and local people.
Appeal made to find missing southern Minnesota man
Police have put out a public appeal to find a missing 28-year-old man in southern Minnesota. The Nicollet County Sheriff's Office said Jeffrey Andrew Abrahamsen, from Nicollet, hasn't been seen or heard from since Sept. 30. Jeffrey is described as 5-foot 9-inches tall, weighing 144 lbs. with brown hair and...
4 Awesome Indoor Water Parks In Minnesota
The Farmer's Almanac says Minnesota will be a "Hibernation Zone" this winter. They are calling for a brutal winter where it's so cold that you don't want to leave your house. I hope they're wrong with their long-term forecast because it doesn't look like much fun. One of the worst...
Woman on bicycle struck by vehicle on county road in Waconia
WACONIA, Minn. – The Carver County Sheriff's Office is investigating a crash in Waconia Saturday that injured a Bloomington bicyclist.A 67-year-old woman was biking in the southbound shoulder of County Road 10 when she was struck by a vehicle at about 4 p.m. at the intersection with Waconia Parkway North.The vehicle, driven by a 53-year-old Watertown man, hit the woman while he was turning west from the parkway onto C.R. 10. Authorities say he stopped at a stop sign before making the turn. He also stayed at the scene after the crash and "is fully cooperating with the investigation."The victim was taken to HCMC in Minneapolis, where she is in stable condition. Investigators say she was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.
Faribault Police Chief Proud of Officers Actions
John Sherwin, Faribault Police Chief confirmed a couple of incidents that happened in the community Tuesday night resulting in positive outcomes. Sherwin told KDHL the department was notified to be on the lookout for a stolen vehicle out of Austin, Mn. About 6:13 p.m. an officer on patrol observed the stolen vehicle and attempted to initiate a stop in the 500 block of 1st. Avenue NW, the vehicle fled.
No Place To Clean Out Your Car According To Minneapolis Police
I'm really starting to believe that people are getting crazier every day. Yeah, I know, I'm a slow learner. I have no idea what this lady was thinking at the time or if she was, indeed, thinking at all. We all get to that point where we decide that maybe...
Motorcycle crashes into deer; 1 dead, 1 injured
HASTINGS, Minn. — Police say one person died and another was injured after a motorcycle struck a deer near Hastings Monday night. The Dakota County Sheriff's Office told KARE 11 they received a call about the crash on Ravenna Trail and Polk Avenue shortly after 7 p.m. First responders...
Minnesota Man Arrested With Socks Full Of Something That Wasn't Feet
He was ordered out of a stolen vehicle when police made the discovery.
Charges: Burnsville man set Super 8 Hotel room on fire
A man is charged with allegedly setting a Bloomington Super 8 Hotel room on fire last week. Tony Dean Boos, 43, from Burnsville, is accused of starting the fire after covering sprinkler heads and smoke detectors in the room with plastic and towels. The fire inspector determined the bed sheet...
Minnesota Man Dies In Barefoot Water Skiing Accident
He was a world-record holding barefoot water skier.
This Super Sweet Southeast Minnesota Business Is For Sale
Have you ever thought about owning your own business? A survey conducted a few years ago shows that most Americans have, but are afraid to take the risk. It's certainly a gamble but can be rewarding in more ways than financially. If you're ready to take the leap there's a unique business here in southeast Minnesota for sale now.
