The recent issues between Daniel Garcia and Chris Jericho now appear to be water under the bridge. During the title match between Ring of Honor World Champion Chris Jericho and Bryan Danielson this past Wednesday on "AEW Dynamite", Jericho looked to cheat his way to another win by hitting Danielson with his title belt while the referee was down. Garcia ran to the ring and grabbed the belt out of Jericho's hands before clocking Danielson himself, allowing Jericho to pin Danielson for the win.

