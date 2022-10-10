Read full article on original website
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Homeless outreach hindering housing efforts, Milwaukee BID says
MILWAUKEE - The number of tents in Milwaukee's MacArthur Square is growing. Milwaukee's downtown business district said one nonprofit is partly to blame for the growing homeless population. Milwaukee's Downtown Business Improvement District and the Street Angels say they have the same goal: Eradicating homelessness in Milwaukee. However, they disagree...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee infant nearly drowns at residence near 30th and Mitchell
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police responded on Monday, Oct. 10 to a near-drowning that happened near 30th and Mitchell on the city's south side. Officials tell FOX6 News the victim is an 11-month-old Milwaukee boy. He was taken to a hospital for treatment shortly after noon. Police are investigating what led...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
New twist on classic kuchen dessert
MILWAUKEE - Fall is the perfect time to dust off the recipe for a popular German dessert. Jennifer Goldbeck from Delicately Delicious shares her twist on kuchen by using cherries.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
20K+ without power in SE Wisconsin following storms
MILWAUKEE - Severe storms pushed through southeast Wisconsin Wednesday, Oct. 12, knocking out power for thousands of We Energies customers. As of 1 p.m. Wednesday, the We Energies Outage Map showed more than 20,000 outages in southeast Wisconsin. If your power is out, you should avoid any downed wires. We...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee County Zoo: New animals welcomed to family
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee County Zoo has added three female scimitar-horned oryx and a group of six black-tailed prairie dogs to the Milwaukee County Zoo family. The oryx family are from The Wilds in Cumberland, Ohio. They are one of five species of oryx, a type of antelope. Two of the three oryx are half-sisters named Moza and Zahara. They’re young and still growing at just 1-year-old. The third, Babe, is 6 years old. Their new home is in the former elephant yard, where they’ve settled in with very healthy appetites.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Wisconsin's Most Wanted Kenneth Twyman guilty, 86 days in jail
MILWAUKEE - Kenneth Twyman, who has been on the list of Wisconsin's Most Wanted more than once, a man U.S. Marshals called a "menace," reached a plea deal Wednesday, Oct. 12 in one of four open cases filed against him since 2018. Twyman pleaded guilty Wednesday to a charge of...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Pop’s Marketplace: Gourmet foods, comfortable shopping experience
The cold weather has officially arrived and if you need to update your Fall and Winter wear Pop’s Marketplace can help. Brian Kramp is in Muskego with a woman that makes some wickedly warm wool mittens created from recycled sweaters!
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee pastor killed, 10th and Wells crash, speeding driver arrested
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee pastor was killed when a speeding driver blew a red light and crashed into the pastor's car near 10th and Wells Wednesday morning, Oct. 12. The pastor's church, Grace Lutheran in downtown Milwaukee, identified the victim as Pastor Aaron Strong. Police said the speeding driver who...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Pregnant woman fatally shot in Milwaukee
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee woman, 32, who was pregnant, was fatally shot Wednesday morning near Silver Spring and Lovers Lane; the 43rd homicide of a female in Milwaukee County in 2022. It happened around 5:30 a.m. on Lovers Lane Road just south of Silver Spring Drive. I. Police said the...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Police: 2 Milwaukee men shot, wounded near 52nd and Wright
MILWAUKEE - Two Milwaukee men were shot and wounded on the city's north side Wednesday morning, Oct. 11. According to police, the shooting happened near 52nd and Wright around 4:10 a.m. The victims, ages 20 and 21, were taken to the hospital for treatment of non-fatal gunshot wounds. Police are...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Brookfield police pursuit ends in Milwaukee, 2 arrested
BROOKFIELD, Wis. - Two people were arrested Monday morning, Oct. 10 after leading Brookfield police on a pursuit. According to police, officers attempted to stop a vehicle in the area of Moorland Road and I-94. The vehicle fled from officers on I-94. Eventually, the vehicle stopped on 35th Street in...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Southeast Wisconsin severe weather: 6 tornadoes reported
MILWAUKEE - Severe storms prompted tornado warnings, multiple reports of possible tornadoes and a 73mph (near hurricane force) wind gust in Milwaukee Wednesday afternoon, Oct. 12. Preliminary reports from the National Weather Service indicate possible tornadoes reported in:. Whitewater -- Walworth County. Elkhorn -- Walworth County. Pewaukee -- Waukesha County.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
2 shot near Fond du Lac and Bourbon in Milwaukee
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that happened Monday night, Oct. 10 near Fond du Lac and Bourbon. Two people, a man and a woman, were wounded. Police said the shots were fired around 9:30 p.m. A 20-year-old Milwaukee woman was taken to the hospital and is expected...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Shooting outside Milwaukee James Madison High School
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee fire officials were called to a report of a shooting Monday, Oct. 10 outside James Madison High School near 83rd and Florist. MFD officials said the person injured refused transport to the hospital. A Milwaukee Public Schools' spokeswoman issued this statement to FOX6 News:. "This afternoon some...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Armor Correctional convicted, Terrill Thomas jail death
MILWAUKEE - Armor Correctional Health Services, Inc. was convicted on all counts Tuesday, Oct. 11 in the 2016 Milwaukee County Jail death of Terrill Thomas. Thomas, 38, was jailed in connection with a shooting inside the Potawatomi Hotel & Casino in April 2016. He faced felony charges in the case, but on April 24, 2016, he was found dead from dehydration inside his cell after spending a week without water -- his death ruled a homicide.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee 12-year-old fatally shot, mother recovering
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee 12-year-old was fatally shot Monday night, Oct. 10 on the city's north side. The girl, identified as Olivia Schultz, was shot near 37th and Rohr. She died at the hospital, police said. A 46-year-old Milwaukee woman, identified as the girl's mother, Celeste Wilson, was also shot....
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee suspicious death near 22nd and Locust
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee County medical examiner was called to a death investigation Monday night, Oct. 10 near 22nd and Locust. The medical examiner called this a suspicious death involving a woman, identifying the victim Tuesday as 40-year-old Kenita Sanders. Milwaukee police said the victim was discovered shortly before 5...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Severe weather moves into Milwaukee Wednesday, Oct. 12
Severe storms prompted several tornado warnings and multiple tornado reports Wednesday afternoon, Oct. 12. FOX6's Estabrook Park tower camera showed an ominous scene around 12:30 p.m.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Band director takes stand for state in Darrell Brooks trial
Sarah Wehmeier-Aparicio, Waukesha South band director in November 2021, took the stand for the state in the Darrell Brooks trial. This was part of her testimony.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee police: Monday shootings leave girl dead, 4 wounded
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police Department on Monday, Oct. 10 responded to at least three separate shootings. A 12-year-old girl was killed and four other people, including a 17-year-old boy, were wounded in the incidents. 83rd and Florist. A 17-year-old boy went to the hospital after he was shot around...
