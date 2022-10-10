Read full article on original website
Related
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Texas Voter Registration Outpacing 2018 Midterms
It was down to the wire for people wanting to register to vote. Election workers in Dallas County stayed up late to help people complete the task. At the Dallas County Elections office, a drive-thru registration event remained open until 11:59 p.m. Tuesday night. Laura Varela said people appreciated the...
How to check your voter registration status
Many people have gone to check their voter registration status online before elections, but some voters are seeing an issue.
Candidates for Texas' Congressional District 1 receive major endorsements
TYLER, Texas — Two endorsements came out from major political figures for both candidates running for Congressional District 1 here in East Texas. On Monday former President Donald Trump endorsed Smith County Judge Nathaniel Moran. Then on Tuesday democratic gubernatorial candidate Beto O'Rourke endorsed Moran's challenger Jrmar "JJ" Jefferson.
Abbott endorses candidates for Cameron and Starr County Judge
AUSTIN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced Tuesday that he is endorsing two individuals running for county judges. A news release sent from Texans for Greg Abbott, stated Abbott is endorsing Carlos Cascos for Cameron County Judge. “Carlos has consistently fought for the values that make Texas the best place to live, work, […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KWTX
Deadline to register to vote in November election in Texas is October 11th
AUSTIN, Texas (KWTX) - Texas citizens who wish to participate in the November 8, 2022 midterm election, which includes the gubernatorial race, have until Tuesday, October 11, to register to vote so they are eligible to cast a ballot. Voting rights advocates are also urging all Texans take time now...
REAL ID deadline in less than 1 year: What Texans need to know
While the deadline may be about six months away, many officials have recommended starting the process sooner rather than later.
KSAT 12
The Texas voter registration deadline is Tuesday, Oct. 11. Here’s how to check your status and register.
Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. This story includes information that originally ran with our voter guide earlier this year. Tuesday, Oct. 11, is the deadline in Texas to register to vote to be able to...
Click2Houston.com
Texas Democrats fume over national counterparts for insufficient support in South Texas battleground
Editor’s note: This story contains explicit language. Some prominent Texas Democrats are up in arms at what they see as a withdrawal of serious national investment in a South Texas congressional district that is the linchpin of Republicans’ drive to take over the region. With less than a...
RELATED PEOPLE
KVUE
Hispanic vote could play important role in Texas November midterms
AUSTIN, Texas — Tuesday, Oct. 11, is the last day to register to vote if you plan on going to the polls in November. This election, there could be a large voter turnout among the state's Hispanic population. "Latinos make up such a big percentage of the population here...
Beto O’Rourke edges past Gov. Greg Abbott in latest campaign finance cycle
With four weeks to go until Election Day, new campaign finance figures released by Texas gubernatorial candidates Tuesday show Democratic candidate Beto O'Rourke collecting slightly more campaign donations in the latest finance period.
Houston Chronicle
Beto O’Rourke: Texas economy is successful but not because of Greg Abbott
DALLAS — The Texas economy is humming, but it’s not because of Gov. Greg Abbott — it’s in spite of him, Beto O’Rourke said Monday. “It’s not doing well because of any politician — Democrat, independents or otherwise,” the Democratic nominee for governor said of the Texas economy during a meeting with The Dallas Morning News’ editorial board. “It’s doing well because of entrepreneurs and risk takers, the workers who provide the value day in and day out.
No, Texas Shouldn’t Legalize Marijuana & Here’s the Reason Why
As is the norm around every election cycle, we hear the cries of various causes being championed that are not on the ballot yet are important to someone, somewhere. Things like legalization of casino gambling, breeding iguanas in your basement, and even hunting of bald eagles. However, one very polarizing issue remains that it seems everyone has an opinion on either way.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Texas AG Ken Paxton, new coalition announce launch of pilot program to combat opioid epidemic
AUSTIN, Texas — Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton announced on Wednesday the launch of a new pilot program aimed at combatting the opioid epidemic. Paxton and the new "Friday Night Lights Against Opioids" Coalition announced the launch of the program aimed at combating the opioid epidemic, especially among student-athletes. The coalition will do that by distributing over 3.5 million at-home medication/drug disposal packets during high school football games.
Beto O’Rourke Doesn’t Want to Cancel the STAAR Test
Democratic challenger for Texas governor, Beto O’Rourke has mentioned he wanted to get rid of the STAAR (State of Texas Assessments of Academic Readiness) test. The annual test for most Texas students is administered by the Texas Education Agency to help determine a student’s knowledge of basic subjects learned in school.
Texas moms team up with Texas filmmaker Richard Linklater for anti-Greg Abbott ad campaign
The Mothers Against Greg Abbott PAC released a new series of videos disparaging the Republican leader in the form of an advent calendar.
GOP makes push to weaken Democrats’ grip on Texas border
Just weeks before Election Day in Texas, once again there is big money, new signs of shifting voters and bold predictions of an upset that will turn heads across the U.S.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Do you want Abbott to win reelection?
With 30 days to go before the mid-term election, Texans have a big decision to make over who they want as Texas Governor. Will it be Greg Abbott winning a third term as Governor? Or will Democrat Beto O'Rourke finally win an election and become the next Texas Governor?
Gov. Abbott’s spokesperson releases statement on marijuana pardons in Texas
Editor’s Note: This story has been updated to correct factual information. The original story is on file with our news director. AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The office of Texas Governor Greg Abbott released a statement on Thursday to KUT, an Austin media outlet, commenting on the recent decision by President Biden to pardon prior federal […]
MySanAntonio
At Houston youth summit, young conservatives weary of GOP infighting
HOUSTON — U.S. Rep. Dan Crenshaw wants a new Reagan revolution — a return to the 1980s-era Republican Party pillars of small government, low taxes and less welfare that he says have been crowded out by infighting in recent years. The yearning for an earlier era was made...
This Is The Cheapest Place To Live In Texas
Here are the cheapest places to live in the state.
Chron.com
Houston, TX
5K+
Followers
1K+
Post
936K+
Views
ABOUT
Chron.com is committed to covering state, national and international news with an emphasis on providing news and entertainment articles that is of special interest to residents of Houston and Texas.https://www.chron.com/
Comments / 1