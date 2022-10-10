ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Texas Voter Registration Outpacing 2018 Midterms

It was down to the wire for people wanting to register to vote. Election workers in Dallas County stayed up late to help people complete the task. At the Dallas County Elections office, a drive-thru registration event remained open until 11:59 p.m. Tuesday night. Laura Varela said people appreciated the...
Abbott endorses candidates for Cameron and Starr County Judge

AUSTIN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced Tuesday that he is endorsing two individuals running for county judges. A news release sent from Texans for Greg Abbott, stated Abbott is endorsing Carlos Cascos for Cameron County Judge.  “Carlos has consistently fought for the values that make Texas the best place to live, work, […]
Beto O’Rourke: Texas economy is successful but not because of Greg Abbott

DALLAS — The Texas economy is humming, but it’s not because of Gov. Greg Abbott — it’s in spite of him, Beto O’Rourke said Monday. “It’s not doing well because of any politician — Democrat, independents or otherwise,” the Democratic nominee for governor said of the Texas economy during a meeting with The Dallas Morning News’ editorial board. “It’s doing well because of entrepreneurs and risk takers, the workers who provide the value day in and day out.
No, Texas Shouldn’t Legalize Marijuana & Here’s the Reason Why

As is the norm around every election cycle, we hear the cries of various causes being championed that are not on the ballot yet are important to someone, somewhere. Things like legalization of casino gambling, breeding iguanas in your basement, and even hunting of bald eagles. However, one very polarizing issue remains that it seems everyone has an opinion on either way.
Texas AG Ken Paxton, new coalition announce launch of pilot program to combat opioid epidemic

AUSTIN, Texas — Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton announced on Wednesday the launch of a new pilot program aimed at combatting the opioid epidemic. Paxton and the new "Friday Night Lights Against Opioids" Coalition announced the launch of the program aimed at combating the opioid epidemic, especially among student-athletes. The coalition will do that by distributing over 3.5 million at-home medication/drug disposal packets during high school football games.
Beto O’Rourke Doesn’t Want to Cancel the STAAR Test

Democratic challenger for Texas governor, Beto O’Rourke has mentioned he wanted to get rid of the STAAR (State of Texas Assessments of Academic Readiness) test. The annual test for most Texas students is administered by the Texas Education Agency to help determine a student’s knowledge of basic subjects learned in school.
Do you want Abbott to win reelection?

With 30 days to go before the mid-term election, Texans have a big decision to make over who they want as Texas Governor. Will it be Greg Abbott winning a third term as Governor? Or will Democrat Beto O'Rourke finally win an election and become the next Texas Governor?
