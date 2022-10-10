ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
7 Celebrities You Will Be Shocked To Know Were Born In Texas!

There are certain celebrities that have so much pride being from Texas, they make it known on a regular basis. Matthew McConaughey, Eva Longoria, Beyonce born and raised in H-town. But there are a few that were born here that you may not realize. I was today years old when I realized that some of my very favorite actors hail from the Lone Star State. Let's play, born in Texas or not?
How big is Texas? These numbers tell the story of our huge state.

One thing is for sure, Texans love to brag on how huge our state is but with all the tall tales floating around, is there any truth to this famous claim?. Let’s get the technical stuff out of the way first... Texas has an area of 268,597 square miles or 171,902,080 acres. In comparison, Texas is about 1.65 times larger than California, at 163,696 square miles.
TCU football: 3 reasons Horned Frogs are most underrated team in nation after win over Kansas

The 2022 college football season has reached its halfway point, and the list of contenders is becoming clearer every week. Many of those contenders are the usual suspects such as Alabama, Ohio State and Georgia, but there are also some surprise teams hanging around. One of those surprise teams is 5-0 TCU football, which currently sits at 17th in the AP poll but is sure to rise once the new rankings come out.
Where Texas commits stand in the updated Top247 rankings

Earlier today 247Sports released its newest Top247 for the Class of 2023. The Top247 is 247Sports' ranking of the top 247 recruits across the country. It — along with the other rankings in the industry — help compile the 247Sports Composite, which takes into account the ranking of each player on each site.
Texans lose a close match with SA Davenport HS

By Albert Sanchez WIMBERLEY – On Friday, Oct. 7 (Homecoming night,) the Texans of Wimberley High School (24-10) hosted The Wolves from SA Davenport HS (30-5). The first loss of the match for the Texans came in game one with a score of 23-25. The Texans won the second game 25-21, but could not close [...]
Here are WFAA's top high school football games this week

DALLAS — Seven weeks of Texas high school football are in the books, and top-tier matchups continue to grace the schedule this weekend. Throughout the season, WFAA will stream broadcasts of local high school football games on Friday Night Football. WFAA sports anchor Mike Leslie will once again serve as the play-by play announcer all season. Former Lincoln High School and Kansas State linebacker Hek'ma Harrison will serve as color commentator.
Texas must be aware of a trap game against Iowa State

The perception of Texas’ football season has taken a complete turn over the past couple of weeks. Texas looked to be heading down the same rabbit hole of the past after blowing a double-digit second-half lead against Texas Tech in Lubbock. Outside panic began to sit in as the Longhorns held player-only meetings with the heart of the Big 12 schedule coming up.
