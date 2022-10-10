The 2022 college football season has reached its halfway point, and the list of contenders is becoming clearer every week. Many of those contenders are the usual suspects such as Alabama, Ohio State and Georgia, but there are also some surprise teams hanging around. One of those surprise teams is 5-0 TCU football, which currently sits at 17th in the AP poll but is sure to rise once the new rankings come out.

FORT WORTH, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO