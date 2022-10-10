Read full article on original website
Related
1350kman.com
In Focus 10/12/22: Rob McKim, Suzanne Sprenkle, Joan Simoneau, Jim Genandt
On Wednesday’s edition of In Focus we spoke with Wamego USD 320 Superintendent Rob McKim and Honor Flight program flight coordinator Suzanne Sprenkle. Rock Creek USD 323 Superintendent Joan Simoneau also joined the program. In our final segments we spoke with Manhattan Area Technical College President Jim Genandt.
WIBW
Manhattan museum construction requires downtown street closure
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A new art museum in Manhattan will require some construction work first, which is set to close a downtown street. On Monday, Oct. 10, the City of Manhattan says Bayer Construction and the Law Company started to relocate utilities for the Museum of Art and Light project in downtown Manhattan.
WIBW
FORK IN THE ROAD: One Topeka restaurant’s mission to bring their barbeque to south Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One restaurant with a specialty for barbeque first opened almost a year ago to bring their unique style of barbeque to the area. The Buffalo Grille can be found on the south-side of Topeka, at 5900 SW Topeka Blvd. Eric Alcantara’s father first found the space over a year ago and Eric was convinced to open a restaurant.
1350kman.com
In Focus 10/11/22: Kathryn Focke, Jake Powell
On Tuesday’s edition of In Focus we spoke with Riley County Commissioner Kathryn Focke. We also spoke with Manhattan Fire Department Fire Marshall Jake Powell.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WIBW
Pizza Hut to open another location in Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A new Pizza Hut is on its way to the Capital City. 13 NEWS spoke Tuesday with a foreman at Burlingame Crossing, located at 37th and Burlingame. He said the former Little Caesar’s building at that address is being cleared out to become a delivery/carryout-only Pizza Hut location.
WIBW
Kansas emergency rental program enters hold phase as funds dwindle
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Emergency Rental Assistance program has entered the hold phase as funds dwindle. The Kansas Housing Resources Corporation says that on Wednesday, Oct. 12, the Kansas Emergency Rental Assistance program entered its hold phase as funds become less available. KHRC noted that it has now...
Emporia gazette.com
50 cats expected for intake from local hoarding situation
Emporia police and volunteers removed 78 cats and two dogs from a house in Emporia Wednesday morning. Humane Society of the Flint Hills director Stephanie Achille told The Gazette today that Emporia Police Department personnel and volunteers were finding more cats in the walls and ducts of the home. The address has not been provided.
WIBW
Red Flag Warning issued for several KS counties as risk of extreme fire increases
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The National Weather Service has issued a Red Flag Warning for Shawnee County and more than 20 other counties throughout eastern Kansas on Wednesday afternoon. The Red Flag Warning was issued just after 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday, October 12 and is currently set to expire Thursday,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KVOE
PET RESCUE: Humane Society to be closed to public Thursday as emergency intake effort continues
After over 80 pets were removed from a central Emporia home Wednesday, Humane Society of the Flint Hills Director Stephanie Achille says the vast majority will need homes or other forms of assistance. Achille tells KVOE News the final total of removed pets was 85 — 83 cats and two...
Kansas coronavirus cases increase, so do vaccinations
Kansans continue to roll up their sleeves to get vaccinated against COVID-19. In the past week, health workers administered almost 40,000 doses.
‘It means community’: Kansas rural development director evangelizes small-town life
When I began driving around the state for the Kansas Reflector last year, I didn’t know what to expect. I was raised and educated in Kansas, yes, but I had spent nearly 15 years away. When I returned, I worked in Topeka and Lawrence. The rural areas of my youth weren’t just distant in memory […] The post ‘It means community’: Kansas rural development director evangelizes small-town life appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
Kansas man performs on ‘The Voice,’ shares message of hope
A Junction City high school paraprofessional is working to prove he has what it takes to be the next big name in the music industry.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NYC mayor receives Kansas jersey from Big 12 after ‘brand’ comment
New York City Mayor Eric Adams has seemingly made amends with Kansas after saying the state "doesn’t have a brand."
🎥: Winner of Boys & Girls Club Duck Dash presented with truck
MANHATTAN - The Boys and Girls Club of Manhattan's annual Duck Dash Fundraiser raises money to support programming for the children who come to the club. "We generally raise about $35,000 with our Duck Dash event, which really helps us to put on our fall programming. We have about 1,800 kids coming every day and so that makes it possible to have great staff and supplies to implement some programs." Boys & Girls Club of Manhattan, CEO, Hannah Coash says.
WIBW
Fatal Turnpike accident caused by attempted U-turn
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - 13 NEWS has learned the crash that killed three Topeka children happened during a U-turn on the Kansas Turnpike. The Kansas Highway Patrol said Kylie Lund, 9, Laila El Azari, 9, and Brooklyn Peery, 8, all from Topeka were killed when a van they were in was struck by a semi-tractor trailer.
WIBW
RCPD investigates after thousands in tools, guns stolen
OGDEN, Kan. (WIBW) - Riley Co. Police are investigating after thousands of dollars in tools and guns were stolen. The Riley Co. Police Dept. Activity Report indicates that around 7:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 11, officers were called to the 200 block of S Elm St. in Ogden with a burglary report.
realtree.com
3 Brothers Tag Monster Bucks During Kansas Youth Season
What’s better than harvesting a monster buck on opening night? Well, having your brothers take their own monster bucks during the same hunt, of course. That’s how it happened for brothers Noah, Micah, and Westin McCauley during the Kansas youth season in September. Tevis McCauley, the boys’ father,...
4 Great Burger Places in Kansas
If you live in Kansas and you absolutely love burgers then this article is for you because below you will find a list of four amazing burger spots in Kansas that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for serving absolutely delicious burgers made with high-quality ingredients.
WIBW
Grain truck spills after attempt to avoid Western Kansas collision
THOMAS CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A grain truck spilled in Western Kansas after it attempted to avoid a collision and hit an embankment instead. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 11 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 10, emergency crews were called to the area of U.S. Highway 83 and County Road 36 with reports of an injury accident.
WIBW
Manhattan man arrested after woman’s door kicked in, property damaged
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A Manhattan man has been arrested after two alleged instances of domestic violence in just as many days. The Riley Co. Police Dept. Activity Report indicates that on Monday, Oct. 10, officers arrested Tobias Becker, 21, of Manhattan, after a domestic battery report. Officials said they...
Comments / 0