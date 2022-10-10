ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manhattan, KS

In Focus 10/12/22: Rob McKim, Suzanne Sprenkle, Joan Simoneau, Jim Genandt

On Wednesday’s edition of In Focus we spoke with Wamego USD 320 Superintendent Rob McKim and Honor Flight program flight coordinator Suzanne Sprenkle. Rock Creek USD 323 Superintendent Joan Simoneau also joined the program. In our final segments we spoke with Manhattan Area Technical College President Jim Genandt.
WAMEGO, KS
WIBW

Manhattan museum construction requires downtown street closure

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A new art museum in Manhattan will require some construction work first, which is set to close a downtown street. On Monday, Oct. 10, the City of Manhattan says Bayer Construction and the Law Company started to relocate utilities for the Museum of Art and Light project in downtown Manhattan.
MANHATTAN, KS
WIBW

Pizza Hut to open another location in Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A new Pizza Hut is on its way to the Capital City. 13 NEWS spoke Tuesday with a foreman at Burlingame Crossing, located at 37th and Burlingame. He said the former Little Caesar’s building at that address is being cleared out to become a delivery/carryout-only Pizza Hut location.
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Kansas emergency rental program enters hold phase as funds dwindle

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Emergency Rental Assistance program has entered the hold phase as funds dwindle. The Kansas Housing Resources Corporation says that on Wednesday, Oct. 12, the Kansas Emergency Rental Assistance program entered its hold phase as funds become less available. KHRC noted that it has now...
KANSAS STATE
Emporia gazette.com

50 cats expected for intake from local hoarding situation

Emporia police and volunteers removed 78 cats and two dogs from a house in Emporia Wednesday morning. Humane Society of the Flint Hills director Stephanie Achille told The Gazette today that Emporia Police Department personnel and volunteers were finding more cats in the walls and ducts of the home. The address has not been provided.
EMPORIA, KS
Kansas Reflector

‘It means community’: Kansas rural development director evangelizes small-town life

When I began driving around the state for the Kansas Reflector last year, I didn’t know what to expect. I was raised and educated in Kansas, yes, but I had spent nearly 15 years away. When I returned, I worked in Topeka and Lawrence. The rural areas of my youth weren’t just distant in memory […] The post ‘It means community’: Kansas rural development director evangelizes small-town life appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KANSAS STATE
Little Apple Post

🎥: Winner of Boys & Girls Club Duck Dash presented with truck

MANHATTAN - The Boys and Girls Club of Manhattan's annual Duck Dash Fundraiser raises money to support programming for the children who come to the club. "We generally raise about $35,000 with our Duck Dash event, which really helps us to put on our fall programming. We have about 1,800 kids coming every day and so that makes it possible to have great staff and supplies to implement some programs." Boys & Girls Club of Manhattan, CEO, Hannah Coash says.
MANHATTAN, KS
WIBW

Fatal Turnpike accident caused by attempted U-turn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - 13 NEWS has learned the crash that killed three Topeka children happened during a U-turn on the Kansas Turnpike. The Kansas Highway Patrol said Kylie Lund, 9, Laila El Azari, 9, and Brooklyn Peery, 8, all from Topeka were killed when a van they were in was struck by a semi-tractor trailer.
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

RCPD investigates after thousands in tools, guns stolen

OGDEN, Kan. (WIBW) - Riley Co. Police are investigating after thousands of dollars in tools and guns were stolen. The Riley Co. Police Dept. Activity Report indicates that around 7:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 11, officers were called to the 200 block of S Elm St. in Ogden with a burglary report.
OGDEN, KS
realtree.com

3 Brothers Tag Monster Bucks During Kansas Youth Season

What’s better than harvesting a monster buck on opening night? Well, having your brothers take their own monster bucks during the same hunt, of course. That’s how it happened for brothers Noah, Micah, and Westin McCauley during the Kansas youth season in September. Tevis McCauley, the boys’ father,...
KANSAS STATE
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Kansas

If you live in Kansas and you absolutely love burgers then this article is for you because below you will find a list of four amazing burger spots in Kansas that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for serving absolutely delicious burgers made with high-quality ingredients.
KANSAS STATE
WIBW

Grain truck spills after attempt to avoid Western Kansas collision

THOMAS CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A grain truck spilled in Western Kansas after it attempted to avoid a collision and hit an embankment instead. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 11 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 10, emergency crews were called to the area of U.S. Highway 83 and County Road 36 with reports of an injury accident.
HOLTON, KS
WIBW

Manhattan man arrested after woman’s door kicked in, property damaged

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A Manhattan man has been arrested after two alleged instances of domestic violence in just as many days. The Riley Co. Police Dept. Activity Report indicates that on Monday, Oct. 10, officers arrested Tobias Becker, 21, of Manhattan, after a domestic battery report. Officials said they...
MANHATTAN, KS

