CLEVELAND — As the popularity of Esports continues to rise, the Cleveland Browns have launched a gaming community dedicated to fans and gamers of all ages across the globe. "Chompions League" will kick off at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 18, with participants competing in Madden ’23 on both PS5 and XBOX One consoles. The two winners of the inaugural tournament -- one for each of the two platforms -- will win an autographed Myles Garrett jersey.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 18 HOURS AGO