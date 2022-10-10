Read full article on original website
Yankees Announce 26-Man Roster For ALDS: Who Was Left Off?
New York made an official announcement, revealing who made their roster for the ALDS against the Guardians, leaving a few key pieces off
Mets Broadcaster Rips Call to Search Padres’ Joe Musgrove
New York’s broadcast voice said of manager Buck Showalter, “If you’re going to pull a stunt like that, you better be right.”
Guardians announce roster for ALDS against Yankees; Myles Straw returns to New York
The Guardians bullpen has been among baseball's best in 2022, and it put together its best performance of the year in a 15-inning, Game 2 win over the Tampa Bay Rays in the American League Wild Card Series. But it will be down one member for the rest of the...
Yankees Place Ex-Red Sox On Postseason Roster To Aid World Series Pursuit
A former member of the Boston Red Sox jumped ship to the New York Yankees and will be a key cog in their pursuit of a World Series championship.
Cleveland Guardians Set Playoff Roster vs. New York Yankees
As the A.L.D.S. prepares to open tonight at Yankee Stadium, here's the official roster for the Guardians.
Yankees V Guardians Game 2 facing potential postponement due to inclement weather
The New York Yankees are gearing up to face off against the Cleveland Guardians in Game 2 of the ALDS on Thursday night. For some odd reason, the MLB scheduled an off day between Game 1 and Game 2, an odd phenomenon given the weather forecast for Thursday. While Wednesday...
Miscues, missed opportunities doom Cleveland Guardians in 4-1 loss to New York Yankees in Game 1 of ALDS
THE BRONX, N.Y. — It certainly wasn't the start anyone in Cleveland wanted. The Guardians found themselves overmatched Tuesday night, losing to the New York Yankees 4-1 in Game 1 of the American League Division Series. The underdogs unfortunately lived down to their billing, getting burned by miscues, missed opportunities, and the dreaded long ball.
Can the Cleveland Guardians upset the Yankees in the ALDS? Can the Browns break the Belichick curse?
What a sports day in Cleveland it is! The Cleveland Guardians open up the ALDS against the New York Yankees while the Cleveland Browns get ready to try and snap...
Cleveland Browns RB Nick Chubb releases 2nd edition of 'Chubb Crunch' cereal
CLEVELAND — After making its debut on a limited-time basis last year, Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb's cereal is back. On Tuesday, PLB Sports and Entertainment announced that the second edition of "Chubb Crunch" is now available for purchase at area Heinen’s Grocery Stores, as well as PLBSE.com.
YouTube star Adam the Woo visits Cleveland, where to get Cleveland Browns' Nick Chubb’s ‘Chubb Crunch’ cereal for charity, and more: 3News Daily
CLEVELAND — New on 3, get the latest information on what's happening and impacting you across Northeast Ohio on Tuesday, October 11, 2022, on 3News Daily with Stephanie Haney. Find out where YouTube star Adam the Woo hung out in Cleveland during the Wild Card Series, what general manager...
Cleveland Browns launch 'Chompions League' Esports league
CLEVELAND — As the popularity of Esports continues to rise, the Cleveland Browns have launched a gaming community dedicated to fans and gamers of all ages across the globe. "Chompions League" will kick off at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 18, with participants competing in Madden ’23 on both PS5 and XBOX One consoles. The two winners of the inaugural tournament -- one for each of the two platforms -- will win an autographed Myles Garrett jersey.
This Yankees Starter Could Close Games in ALDS Bullpen
Yankees starter Jameson Taillon might not be in New York's starting rotation for the American League Division Series against the Cleveland Guardians, but manager Aaron Boone sees the right-hander playing a crucial role out of the bullpen. "I think Jamo could fit in everywhere from giving us meaningful innings in...
Cleveland Guardians vs. New York Yankees American League Division Series Game 1: Preview, probable pitchers, how to watch
THE BRONX, N.Y. — Coming off their two-game sweep of the Tampa Bay Rays in the American League Wild Card Series, the Cleveland Guardians will face the New York Yankees in the American League Division Series. What follows is everything you need to know about Game 1 of the...
Cleveland Guardians prepare for Game 1 of ALDS on 74th anniversary of team's last World Series title
The Cleveland Indians secured a championship victory over the Boston Braves on Oct. 11, 1948. The team has not won it all since.
Cleveland Monsters to face Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins at FirstEnergy Stadium on March 4, 2023
CLEVELAND — As it turns out, 'The Faceoff on the Lake' between the Ohio State and Michigan men's hockey teams won't be the only hockey game to be played at Cleveland's FirstEnergy Stadium next year. On Tuesday, Haslam Sports Group announced that the Cleveland Monsters and Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins -- the top affiliates of the Columbus Blue Jackets and Pittsburgh Penguins, respectively -- will faceoff in the “Cleveland Monsters Outdoor Classic” at FirstEnergy Stadium at 1 p.m. ET on Saturday, March 4, 2023.
Takeaways From The Guardians Game One Loss To New York In ALDS
Cleveland falls to the Yankees in the first game of the American League Division Series.
Yankees reliever Scott Effross needs Tommy John surgery
NEW YORK (AP) — Rookie Yankees reliever Scott Effross needs Tommy John surgery to repair a torn ligament in his right elbow, an injury that will cause him to miss the playoffs and likely the entire 2023 season. New York manager Aaron Boone said before Tuesday's Division Series opener...
Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson returns to team meetings, what to expect from gas prices this week, and more: 3News Daily with Stephanie Haney
CLEVELAND — New on 3, get the latest information on what's happening and impacting you across Northeast Ohio on Monday, October 10, 2022, on 3News Daily with Stephanie Haney. Get the latest on Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson returning to team meetings. Plus, find out why people are marching in...
