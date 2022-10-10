ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cleveland, OH
Sports
Local
Ohio Sports
City
Cleveland, OH
State
New York State
WKYC

Miscues, missed opportunities doom Cleveland Guardians in 4-1 loss to New York Yankees in Game 1 of ALDS

THE BRONX, N.Y. — It certainly wasn't the start anyone in Cleveland wanted. The Guardians found themselves overmatched Tuesday night, losing to the New York Yankees 4-1 in Game 1 of the American League Division Series. The underdogs unfortunately lived down to their billing, getting burned by miscues, missed opportunities, and the dreaded long ball.
CLEVELAND, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nick Sandlin
Person
Emmanuel Clase
WKYC

Cleveland Browns launch 'Chompions League' Esports league

CLEVELAND — As the popularity of Esports continues to rise, the Cleveland Browns have launched a gaming community dedicated to fans and gamers of all ages across the globe. "Chompions League" will kick off at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 18, with participants competing in Madden ’23 on both PS5 and XBOX One consoles. The two winners of the inaugural tournament -- one for each of the two platforms -- will win an autographed Myles Garrett jersey.
CLEVELAND, OH
Yardbarker

This Yankees Starter Could Close Games in ALDS Bullpen

Yankees starter Jameson Taillon might not be in New York's starting rotation for the American League Division Series against the Cleveland Guardians, but manager Aaron Boone sees the right-hander playing a crucial role out of the bullpen. "I think Jamo could fit in everywhere from giving us meaningful innings in...
BRONX, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yankees#Wild Card#Teres Major Muscle#Cleveland Guardians#The Al Division Series#Alds
WKYC

Cleveland Monsters to face Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins at FirstEnergy Stadium on March 4, 2023

CLEVELAND — As it turns out, 'The Faceoff on the Lake' between the Ohio State and Michigan men's hockey teams won't be the only hockey game to be played at Cleveland's FirstEnergy Stadium next year. On Tuesday, Haslam Sports Group announced that the Cleveland Monsters and Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins -- the top affiliates of the Columbus Blue Jackets and Pittsburgh Penguins, respectively -- will faceoff in the “Cleveland Monsters Outdoor Classic” at FirstEnergy Stadium at 1 p.m. ET on Saturday, March 4, 2023.
CLEVELAND, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
FOX Sports

Yankees reliever Scott Effross needs Tommy John surgery

NEW YORK (AP) — Rookie Yankees reliever Scott Effross needs Tommy John surgery to repair a torn ligament in his right elbow, an injury that will cause him to miss the playoffs and likely the entire 2023 season. New York manager Aaron Boone said before Tuesday's Division Series opener...
MLB

Comments / 0

Community Policy