California Township, MI (WTVB) – Three occupants of an Amish buggy were injured on Wednesday when a 2016 BMW hit their buggy from behind on Copeland Road west of Legg Road. The Branch County Sheriff’s Department says the crash happened at about 516 p.m. when the BMV driven by 24-year-old Samuel Barke of Hillsdale crested a hill and struck the Amish buggy driven by 20-year- old John Girod of Coldwater. The driver of the Buggy as well as both passengers, 15-year-old Noah Girod and 33-year-old Chris Swartz were thrown from the buggy. John Girod and Noah Girod suffered head injuries. Both were transported to ProMedica Coldwater Regional Hospital by Life-Care Ambulance to be treated for their injuries. Swartz had a possible leg injury and was transported by Life-Care Ambulance to Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne. Barke did not suffer any injuries.

BRANCH COUNTY, MI ・ 8 HOURS AGO