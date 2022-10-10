ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Branch County, MI

WKHM

Special Weather Statement for Jackson County

Jackson, Mich. (Wednesday, October 12, 2022) — Strong showers/thunderstorms could impact the area this afternoon. At 130 PM EDT, a line of strong to severe thunderstorms extending from mid-lake west of Big Sable Point to near Milwaukee. Movement was east at 45 mph. HAZARD…Wind gusts of 50 to 55...
JACKSON COUNTY, MI
wtvbam.com

Medical emergency leads to crash, MSP says Quincy woman seriously injured

ALGANSEE TOWNSHIP, MI (WTVB) – A 58-year-old Quincy woman was seriously injured Tuesday afternoon when the Michigan State Police say a medical emergency led to her vehicle crashing just east of Marble Lake. State Police from the Marshall post say the woman was trying to park at her daughters...
QUINCY, MI
22 WSBT

Traffic Alert: Repairs on Elkhart's Johnson Street bridge

ELKHART, Ind. (WSBT) — There is a traffic alert in the City of Elkhart for drivers who take the Johnson Street Bridge at Beardsley. Crews have started repairs on the northbound lanes of the bridge. This has lead crews to shift northbound traffic over to the side that normally...
ELKHART, IN
Jackson Citizen Patriot

Driver injured in semi collision near Jackson

JACKSON COUNTY, MI -- A collision between two semitrucks shut down a Jackson County highway Monday, and sent one driver to the hospital. At about 10:56 a.m. Oct. 10, deputies from the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office responded to a crash involving two semitrucks on westbound I-94 just west of Blackman Road in Sandstone Township, western Jackson County.
JACKSON COUNTY, MI
County
Branch County, MI
Jackson Citizen Patriot

Jackson could spend $6.8 million resurfacing three roads next year

JACKSON, MI – Road construction projects totaling $6.3 million could be coming to Jackson next year. At a regular meeting Sept. 27, Jackson City Council unanimously approved requests to establish public hearings on three local street construction projects. Potentially parts of Wildwood Avenue, Wisner Street and Pearl Street could see improvements, according to a memo to city council.
JACKSON, MI
shelbycountypost.com

State health department issuing warnings in northern Indiana for EEE virus

State public health and animal health officials are urging northern Indiana residents to protect themselves from mosquito bites and to monitor their horses for illness in response to the detection of Eastern equine encephalitis (EEE) virus activity in multiple northern Indiana counties. As of October 4, two horses in LaGrange...
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, IN
WANE-TV

ISP: semitruck crash near Columbia City leaves man in critical condition

WHITLEY COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — Police responded to a crash south of Columbia City Monday morning that involved a semitruck and left a man in critical condition. Police say the crash took place at approximately 10:00 a.m. at the intersection of state Route 9 and state Route 14, which is south of Columbia City and east of South Whitley.
COLUMBIA CITY, IN
wtvbam.com

Three injured in Wednesday Amish buggy crash, BCSD investigating

California Township, MI (WTVB) – Three occupants of an Amish buggy were injured on Wednesday when a 2016 BMW hit their buggy from behind on Copeland Road west of Legg Road. The Branch County Sheriff’s Department says the crash happened at about 516 p.m. when the BMV driven by 24-year-old Samuel Barke of Hillsdale crested a hill and struck the Amish buggy driven by 20-year- old John Girod of Coldwater. The driver of the Buggy as well as both passengers, 15-year-old Noah Girod and 33-year-old Chris Swartz were thrown from the buggy. John Girod and Noah Girod suffered head injuries. Both were transported to ProMedica Coldwater Regional Hospital by Life-Care Ambulance to be treated for their injuries. Swartz had a possible leg injury and was transported by Life-Care Ambulance to Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne. Barke did not suffer any injuries.
BRANCH COUNTY, MI
Jackson Citizen Patriot

13 people hospitalized in van crash near Jackson

JACKSON COUNTY, MI - A crash near Jackson hospitalized 13 people early Sunday, as one of the vehicles was a van holding 10 people, officials said. Firefighters responded to a two-vehicle crash at 4:15 a.m., Oct. 9 to Lee and South Portage roads in Leoni Township east of Jackson, said Mike Jester, director of Blackman-Leoni Township Department of Public Safety.
JACKSON, MI
wfft.com

Man dead after vehicle drives off Maplecrest Road

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - A man has died after driving off Maplecrest Road early Tuesday morning. Around 4 a.m., a New Haven police officer on patrol found a vehicle off the road and in a tree line in the 6100 block of SR 930. Police say the man driving...
FORT WAYNE, IN
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
The Ann Arbor News

Airdropped threat sends Lansing school into lockdown

LANSING, MI -- A threat delivered through an iPhone’s “AirDrop” feature caused a temporary lockdown at a Lansing high school Wednesday, police said. Deputies from the Eaton County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to Waverly High School in Lansing for a threat made to the school, police announced in a news release Wednesday afternoon.
LANSING, MI
1470 WFNT

What is the Longest River in Michigan?

The longest river in Michigan is the Grand River. It's the mother of all rivers in Michigan as it runs 252 miles from its source to the mouth. The Grand River flows north from Jackson and hooks west toward Grand Rapids and into its eventual destination, Lake Michigan. The Grand...
MICHIGAN STATE

