WKHM
Special Weather Statement for Jackson County
Jackson, Mich. (Wednesday, October 12, 2022) — Strong showers/thunderstorms could impact the area this afternoon. At 130 PM EDT, a line of strong to severe thunderstorms extending from mid-lake west of Big Sable Point to near Milwaukee. Movement was east at 45 mph. HAZARD…Wind gusts of 50 to 55...
wtvbam.com
Medical emergency leads to crash, MSP says Quincy woman seriously injured
ALGANSEE TOWNSHIP, MI (WTVB) – A 58-year-old Quincy woman was seriously injured Tuesday afternoon when the Michigan State Police say a medical emergency led to her vehicle crashing just east of Marble Lake. State Police from the Marshall post say the woman was trying to park at her daughters...
22 WSBT
Traffic Alert: Repairs on Elkhart's Johnson Street bridge
ELKHART, Ind. (WSBT) — There is a traffic alert in the City of Elkhart for drivers who take the Johnson Street Bridge at Beardsley. Crews have started repairs on the northbound lanes of the bridge. This has lead crews to shift northbound traffic over to the side that normally...
Driver injured in semi collision near Jackson
JACKSON COUNTY, MI -- A collision between two semitrucks shut down a Jackson County highway Monday, and sent one driver to the hospital. At about 10:56 a.m. Oct. 10, deputies from the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office responded to a crash involving two semitrucks on westbound I-94 just west of Blackman Road in Sandstone Township, western Jackson County.
Jackson could spend $6.8 million resurfacing three roads next year
JACKSON, MI – Road construction projects totaling $6.3 million could be coming to Jackson next year. At a regular meeting Sept. 27, Jackson City Council unanimously approved requests to establish public hearings on three local street construction projects. Potentially parts of Wildwood Avenue, Wisner Street and Pearl Street could see improvements, according to a memo to city council.
shelbycountypost.com
State health department issuing warnings in northern Indiana for EEE virus
State public health and animal health officials are urging northern Indiana residents to protect themselves from mosquito bites and to monitor their horses for illness in response to the detection of Eastern equine encephalitis (EEE) virus activity in multiple northern Indiana counties. As of October 4, two horses in LaGrange...
WANE-TV
ISP: semitruck crash near Columbia City leaves man in critical condition
WHITLEY COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — Police responded to a crash south of Columbia City Monday morning that involved a semitruck and left a man in critical condition. Police say the crash took place at approximately 10:00 a.m. at the intersection of state Route 9 and state Route 14, which is south of Columbia City and east of South Whitley.
wtvbam.com
Three injured in Wednesday Amish buggy crash, BCSD investigating
California Township, MI (WTVB) – Three occupants of an Amish buggy were injured on Wednesday when a 2016 BMW hit their buggy from behind on Copeland Road west of Legg Road. The Branch County Sheriff’s Department says the crash happened at about 516 p.m. when the BMV driven by 24-year-old Samuel Barke of Hillsdale crested a hill and struck the Amish buggy driven by 20-year- old John Girod of Coldwater. The driver of the Buggy as well as both passengers, 15-year-old Noah Girod and 33-year-old Chris Swartz were thrown from the buggy. John Girod and Noah Girod suffered head injuries. Both were transported to ProMedica Coldwater Regional Hospital by Life-Care Ambulance to be treated for their injuries. Swartz had a possible leg injury and was transported by Life-Care Ambulance to Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne. Barke did not suffer any injuries.
13 people hospitalized in van crash near Jackson
JACKSON COUNTY, MI - A crash near Jackson hospitalized 13 people early Sunday, as one of the vehicles was a van holding 10 people, officials said. Firefighters responded to a two-vehicle crash at 4:15 a.m., Oct. 9 to Lee and South Portage roads in Leoni Township east of Jackson, said Mike Jester, director of Blackman-Leoni Township Department of Public Safety.
Battle Creek first responders remove pickup truck from river
Firefighters in Battle Creek helped the Battle Creek Police Department remove a pickup truck from a river Saturday.
1 injured in house explosion: Cass County Sheriff
The Sheriff says that the fire triggered an explosion. Daniel Held, 53, was found injured outside of the house
wfft.com
Man dead after vehicle drives off Maplecrest Road
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - A man has died after driving off Maplecrest Road early Tuesday morning. Around 4 a.m., a New Haven police officer on patrol found a vehicle off the road and in a tree line in the 6100 block of SR 930. Police say the man driving...
Man steals fuel from truck at Jiffy Mix plant by drilling hole into gas tank, police say
CHELSEA, MI – Police are investigating the theft of gasoline from a truck at the Jiffy Mix plant in Chelsea. Officers were called at 1:17 p.m., Oct. 5, to the plant located in the 200 block of W. North Street in Chelsea for a report of damage to a parked vehicle and a theft of gasoline, according to the Chelsea Police Department.
abc57.com
Michigan State Police investigating larceny of vehicle from White Pigeon Township
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Mich. - Michigan State troopers are investigating the larceny of a motor vehicle from the 16000 block of Fawn River Road. According to the investigation, on October 2, an unknown male used a fraudulent cashier's check to buy a light green 2020 Chevrolet Camaro. If you have...
WWMTCw
Battle Creek man swerves, runs red lights in high-speed chase, video shows
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — A 32-year-old Battle Creek man is in the Calhoun County Jail following a high-speed chase Sunday morning. Jacob Westover was charged with four counts of assault with intent to murder, criminal sexual conduct, and fleeing police, according to police. These charges come after the suspect,...
Farm owner pushes back on state’s claim produce was tainted by untreated human waste
HOMER, MI -- The operators of a Michigan farm are pushing back on the state’s claim it used raw, untreated human waste on growing fields. Andy Stutzman, the owner of Kuntry Gardens near Homer in Calhoun County, issued a newsletter to his vendors recently that says what happened is “quite different as to what the media is putting out.”
Airdropped threat sends Lansing school into lockdown
LANSING, MI -- A threat delivered through an iPhone’s “AirDrop” feature caused a temporary lockdown at a Lansing high school Wednesday, police said. Deputies from the Eaton County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to Waverly High School in Lansing for a threat made to the school, police announced in a news release Wednesday afternoon.
abc57.com
Woman, two children injured when car strikes cow crossing CR 46
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. -- A woman and two children were injured when their vehicle struck a cow crossing CR 46 Monday evening, according to the Elkhart County Sheriff's Office. Deputies said the Saturn was traveling westbound on CR 46 just east of CR7 when it struck a cow crossing CR 46.
What is the Longest River in Michigan?
The longest river in Michigan is the Grand River. It's the mother of all rivers in Michigan as it runs 252 miles from its source to the mouth. The Grand River flows north from Jackson and hooks west toward Grand Rapids and into its eventual destination, Lake Michigan. The Grand...
wtvbam.com
Coldwater’s Haunted Forest being held Friday and Saturday night at Rotary Park
COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – The City of Coldwater’s annual celebration of Halloween takes place this weekend. The Haunted Forest will be held Friday and Saturday evening at Rotary Park. The Coldwater Recreation Department will once again put on the event. City of Coldwater Community Enrichment Director Julie Santure...
