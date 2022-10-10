Read full article on original website
Loudoun school board to weigh name changes for 10 schools
The Loudoun County School Board has heard from local researchers, who believe 10 current school names should be looked at more closely for Confederate or segregationist associations. The board heard from Stephen Hammond and Larry Branch from the Black History Committee of the Friends of Thomas Balch Library Tuesday night....
Two Fairfax schools lauded for commitment to environment
Two Fairfax County public schools have been recognized by the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources (DWR) as “Naturally Schools,” the official environmental-education school-recognition program of the commonwealth. Daniels Run and Providence elementary schools were among 35 schools statewide recently honored for their achievements during the 2021-22 school year....
For now, high-school golf remains for boys and girls
High-school golf teams in Virginia are boys and girls squads for now. That has been the case for years and likely will be so for many more to come. The majority of teams in Northern Virginia mostly consist of boys, with the number of girls on any one squad varying from none to more than a handful. There are a few teams that have enough female golfers to field full competing teams, and play other squads in non-official club matches.
Letter: Only Arlington development community stands to win with Missing Middle
Editor: The following is an open letter to the Arlington development community:. In responding to the Arlington County Board gift to you that is known as Missing Middle, please be sure to build first on all sides of board members’ homes. Please be sure to build eightplexes on all...
Letter: Independent's backing of Missing Middle makes him worthy of support
Editor: Adam Theo has my endorsement for the Arlington County Board. He drew me in because of his dedication towards Missing Middle. I’ve personally become interested in that sort of urban planning since college, and now seeing him share my passion about it gave me hope that we can end homelessness in Arlington.
Langley High junior golfer wins Class 6 state title
By playing well in a practice round the day before on the same course, Alina Ho realized she might be able to do something special the next afternoon when every stroke counted. She certainly did. The Langley High School junior played even better than in practice by shooting a 3-under-par...
16-year odyssey of Arlington 'Lustron home' takes another twist
Here’s one from the “what a long, strange trip it’s been” file, coupled with a dash of “thanks much, but no thanks.”. That latter phrase is, effectively, the response of the Arlington County government to an offer by the Ohio History Collection museum, offering to return to Arlington pieces of a “Lustron Home” that once was located in the county.
More than 90% of schools in Prince William, Manassas, Manassas Park fully accredited
With Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s administration looking to tighten accreditation standards for the state’s public schools, 98 of 107 schools in Prince William County, Manassas and Manassas Park met full state accreditation requirements for the 2022-23 school year. The remaining 8.4% of the area’s public schools were accredited with...
Letter: Opponents of Missing Middle need to see the forest for the trees
Editor: I love the many beautiful trees around Arlington and want to grow our tree canopy, yet there’s an obsession among some about our trees that misses the big picture about protecting our world from climate change. Based on travel-survey data from the Metropolitan Washington Council of Governments, the...
N.Va. homes market likely to end 2022 with fewer sales but higher prices
Completed home-sale transactions across Northern Virginia’s inner suburbs could end 2022 at the lowest level since 2016, although that’s unlikely to prevent the market from setting another new record average sales price. Home sales in the region covered by the Northern Virginia Association of Realtors have been down...
Collaborative efforts seen as way to combat opioid-related woes in Arlington
It may be a case of swimming upstream against a national tsunami, but Arlington officials said collaborative efforts are paying dividends in trying to stem the impact of opioid addiction in the community. “This is in fact a crisis, but we as a community are addressing it,” said Suzanne Somerville...
Jeff Bezos' ex-wife MacKenzie Scott donates $15 million to PATH Foundation
Philanthropist MacKenzie Scott, the ex-wife of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, is awarding the Warrenton-based PATH Foundation a $15 million grant, according to a news release from the organization. “We were so excited to learn that Ms. Scott selected the PATH Foundation for this generous contribution,” said PATH Foundation president and...
InFive: Top election official resigns, school accreditation and a sunny day
Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia and beyond. Prince William County’s top election official announced Friday that he’s quitting his job later this year due to stress and called out what he described as a “bullshit” ploy by local Republicans to try to undermine his office by installing their own people in jobs overseeing polling places.
McLean body wants Fairfax to offer retention bonuses for county police
Fairfax County should give its police officers retention bonuses to ensure the department remains properly staffed, McLean Citizens Association (MCA) board members agreed Oct. 6. The MCA board unanimously passed a resolution encouraging Fairfax County supervisors, during their Oct. 11 public hearing on the fiscal year 2022 budget-carryover package, to...
Letter: Independent's support of election reform merits backing him
Editor: I’m a small-d democrat and a capital-D Democrat. Generally, there is no conflict and I don’t have to choose. When I do have to choose, though, I pick the small d. That’s why I’m voting for Adam Theo for Arlington County Board. Theo has expressed...
Local Alzheimer's Association 'Walk to End Alzheimer's' is this Saturday
More than 500 residents of Prince William and Fauquier counties and the surrounding area are expected to participate in the Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s Virginia Tri-Counties at the Harris Pavilion in Manassas Oct. 15. Among this year’s participants will be Warrenton resident Tracy Boothe, captain of...
8 Great Tips for Attracting Talent
Talent attraction is the hottest and toughest game in town. With the unemployment rates back to pre-pandemic levels of around 2.5% in the region, how do you up your game to secure the most talented team members? The Northern Virginia Chamber of Commerce Foundation, which I chair, is intensely focused on workforce issues and dedicated to providing businesses in the region access to the latest information and tools that will help them achieve their goals.
National Park Service staffer gets top job at Wolf Trap
It’s a promotion for the deputy superintendent of Wolf Trap National Park for the Performing Arts, as Ken Bigley has been tapped to the top post. The announcement was made Oct. 3. Bigley succeeds George Liffert, who was named superintendent at Prince William Forest Park in 2021. “Ken brings...
Ashburn group developing 21 acres near Dumfries
An Ashburn real estate group is planning to bring a self-storage facility and either a data center or distribution center to the Dumfries area. Interstate Dr LLC, a subsidiary of DSP Real Estate Capital, is seeking a rezoning from Prince William County to support the project at 16781 Interstate Drive.
Commentary: Vienna needst to catch up, address nighttime light pollution
As the Vienna town government begins the process of updating its town codes and ordinances, last written in 1969, outdoor lighting is on the agenda. Vienna is surrounded by Fairfax County, whose leaders have made light pollution one of their environmental goals for years and are currently in the public-hearing stage of creating a new and environmentally sounder zone around the observatory at Turner Farm Park in Great Falls.
