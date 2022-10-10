High-school golf teams in Virginia are boys and girls squads for now. That has been the case for years and likely will be so for many more to come. The majority of teams in Northern Virginia mostly consist of boys, with the number of girls on any one squad varying from none to more than a handful. There are a few teams that have enough female golfers to field full competing teams, and play other squads in non-official club matches.

VIRGINIA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO