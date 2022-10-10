ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Frederick, MD

Comments / 1

Related
WTOP

Montgomery Co.’s entire Planning Board resigns amid controversy

Montgomery County, Maryland, needs a new Planning Board. On Wednesday, the County Council announced that it had accepted the resignations of the entire board: Chair Casey Anderson; Vice Chair Partap Verma, and commissioners Gerald Cichy, Tina Patterson and Carol Rubin. “The council has lost confidence in the Montgomery County Planning...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Frederick, MD
Entertainment
City
Frederick, MD
Local
Maryland Entertainment
WJLA

Montgomery Council accepts resignations of entire Planning Board, including Casey Anderson

ROCKVILLE, Md. (7News) — The Montgomery County Council has accepted the immediate resignations of the five-member Montgomery Planning Board, the council confirmed in a press release Wednesday afternoon. The surprise announcement — considered to be unprecedented in Montgomery County history — followed weeks of leaked documents that revealed scandals...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
DC News Now

DC deputy mayor under fire resigns from position

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Mayor Muriel Bowser said a deputy mayor who faced an charge in Virginia and who had questions raised about his residency in the District resigned from his position. Bowser held a news conference Wednesday afternoon and said Christopher Geldart’s departure was a mutual decision. Geldart, who served as the city’s […]
WASHINGTON, DC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Frederick News Post
DCist

Longtime Montgomery County Planning Director Fired Amid Controversy

The Montgomery County Planning Board voted to remove Gwen Wright as Planning Director, an unglorified but essential position to local commercial and residential development, on Friday afternoon during a closed meeting. The removal, which came just three months before Wright was poised to retire, is the latest controversy disrupting the board and Planning Department writ large.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
wypr.org

How Baltimore County is betting big on the Security Square Mall site

Baltimore County officials are placing a $10 million bet down on the future of rundown Security Square Mall. For decades it was an economic driver in Woodlawn on the county’s west side. On Wednesday, officials will begin reaching out to residents to hear what they think the future should hold for the aging retail center.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
CBS Baltimore

Republican Allan Kittleman fighting to get old job back as Howard County Executive

ELLICOTT CITY, Md. – This November, a rematch is set in the race for Howard County Executive.Republican candidate Allan Kittleman will fight for his old job back against Democrat incumbent Calvin Ball in the General Election.Kittleman was Howard County Executive from 2014 to 2018. He ran again after the term was up but lost to Calvin Ball during the 2018 election. Now, four years later, he's geared up to once again face off with the same opponent. "I'm running because I care about Howard County," Kittleman said. "I'm running because I've lived here all my life. I see the challenges that...
HOWARD COUNTY, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Photography
NewsBreak
Zoom
NewsBreak
Visual Art
downtownfrederick.org

Downtown Frederick’s Top 5, October 14-16

Mid-October is glorious time of year here in Downtown Frederick, and this weekend will be no exception. Kick-off your weekend with a historic ghost tour right in the heart of downtown (be sure to get those tickets early!), then choose your favorite live music option from one of our venues, restaurants or breweries. You can take in Hocus Pocus at Carroll Creek Amphitheater and snag a beer (included with your ticket) or participate in karaoke while raising money for a great cause. No matter what your plans, there’s always something fun happening in Downtown Frederick!
FREDERICK, MD
WBOC

The Future Of The Chesapeake Bay Decided

WASHINGTON, D.C. - A hearing today decided whether to extend the 2025 bay clean-up or not. The 2025 cleanup deadline has been in place since 2010. The request, by the Chesapeake Bay Foundation (CBF), to extend that was a possibility. But, it did not happen. The hearing included governors from...
WASHINGTON, DC
WJLA

Loudoun Co. School Board candidate Tiffany Polifko blasts LCPS' curriculum, superintendent

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. (7News) — The November general election is less than one month away and early voting has already begun. There are several local races on the ballot this year, including two seats on the Loudoun County School Board. There are three candidates running in each race. 7News invited all six candidates for school boards to participate in interviews to discuss the issues on the minds of voters.
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA
mocoshow.com

Beyond MoCo: Big Greek Cafe Now Open in Urbana

$6 gyros are now available on Wednesdays in Frederick County as Big Greek Cafe has officially opened its new Urbana location in Village Square at Urbana– joining the likes of Chipotle, Jersey Mike’s, Tropical Smoothie Cafe, and Domino’s at the new retail development (3290 Bennett Creek Ave). After a few delays with supplies and kitchen equipment the restaurant officially opened on Monday, October 10th.
URBANA, MD
WTOP

Md. commission hears testimony on lynchings in Anne Arundel Co.

On Saturday, the Maryland Lynching Truth and Reconciliation Commission heard from experts and historians about social conditions that allowed mobs to lynch five Black men across four decades. The hearing focused on the fates of five men: Henry Davis, King Johnson, George Briscoe, John Simms and Wright Smith. All had...
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
wypr.org

Del. Neil Parrott (2A), Republican candidate for US Congress (MD 6)

On this Indigenous People’s Day holiday, it’s another installment in our series of Conversations with the Candidates: 2022. Today, Tom's guest is Del. Neil Parrott. He is a Republican candidate for the 6th US congressional district, which includes Frederick, Hagerstown, Cumberland and the area stretching to the western border of the state. He is running against incumbent Congressman David Trone, a Democrat.
MARYLAND STATE
wfmd.com

Stronghold Says It Will Close Sugarloaf Mt. To The Public If Treasured Landscape Management Plan, Overlay Are Adopted

A decision on the plan by the Frederick County Council is expected next week. Sugarloaf Mountain. (Photo from Stronghold Corporation) Frederick, Md (KM) Apparently, the Stronghold Corporation will be making good on its threat to close Sugarloaf Mountain to the public. During a public hearing Tuesday night before the Frederick County Council, Attorney Noel Manello, who represents Stronghold, said his client will close the mountain to the public if the Sugarloaf Landscape Management Plan and the rural overlay are adopted. “And I understand from our general counsel, Mr. Clay Martz, that he’s in discussion with the County Sheriff’s Office as to the optimal locations to posting no trespassing on the property and enforcement of same,”: he said.
FREDERICK COUNTY, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy