WTOP
Montgomery Co.’s entire Planning Board resigns amid controversy
Montgomery County, Maryland, needs a new Planning Board. On Wednesday, the County Council announced that it had accepted the resignations of the entire board: Chair Casey Anderson; Vice Chair Partap Verma, and commissioners Gerald Cichy, Tina Patterson and Carol Rubin. “The council has lost confidence in the Montgomery County Planning...
Hogan administration pulls hospital privatization item from Bd. of Public Works agenda — for now
State will go through the normal procurement process to find a private contractor to provide medical services in Western Maryland. The post Hogan administration pulls hospital privatization item from Bd. of Public Works agenda — for now appeared first on Maryland Matters.
Critics warn expedited procurement for Western Maryland Hospital Center is veiled attempt at privatization
Supporters of Western Maryland Hospital Center once again battle to keep the 65-year-old facility open. The post Critics warn expedited procurement for Western Maryland Hospital Center is veiled attempt at privatization appeared first on Maryland Matters.
Did you feel it? Small earthquake reported in Carroll County
The United State Geological Survey reported a magnitude 2.0 earthquake around midnight Wednesday. The agency reports the epicenter in the Sykesville area of Carroll County.
WJLA
Montgomery Council accepts resignations of entire Planning Board, including Casey Anderson
ROCKVILLE, Md. (7News) — The Montgomery County Council has accepted the immediate resignations of the five-member Montgomery Planning Board, the council confirmed in a press release Wednesday afternoon. The surprise announcement — considered to be unprecedented in Montgomery County history — followed weeks of leaked documents that revealed scandals...
River Hill HS receives another threat, police trace call to outside of U.S.
According to Howard County Police, the threat received originated from the same number that called in last week.
DC deputy mayor under fire resigns from position
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Mayor Muriel Bowser said a deputy mayor who faced an charge in Virginia and who had questions raised about his residency in the District resigned from his position. Bowser held a news conference Wednesday afternoon and said Christopher Geldart’s departure was a mutual decision. Geldart, who served as the city’s […]
Wbaltv.com
Maryland school systems deciding the future of snow days for students
Taking a snow day off from school is a dream for most students, but thanks to virtual learning made popular during the coronavirus pandemic, at least some of those days may not be as fun after all. The first day of winter is more than two months away, but it...
Longtime Montgomery County Planning Director Fired Amid Controversy
The Montgomery County Planning Board voted to remove Gwen Wright as Planning Director, an unglorified but essential position to local commercial and residential development, on Friday afternoon during a closed meeting. The removal, which came just three months before Wright was poised to retire, is the latest controversy disrupting the board and Planning Department writ large.
wypr.org
How Baltimore County is betting big on the Security Square Mall site
Baltimore County officials are placing a $10 million bet down on the future of rundown Security Square Mall. For decades it was an economic driver in Woodlawn on the county’s west side. On Wednesday, officials will begin reaching out to residents to hear what they think the future should hold for the aging retail center.
mocoshow.com
Muddy Branch Square Giant Temporarily Evacuated for Investigation of Fuel Odor
Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services are on the scene at Giant in Muddy Branch Square (Gaithersburg) investigating a fuel odor in the store., according to MCFRS Chief Spokesperson Pete Piringer. The store, located at 842 Muddy Branch Rd., has been temporarily evacuated during the investigation. We’ll have an update...
Republican Allan Kittleman fighting to get old job back as Howard County Executive
ELLICOTT CITY, Md. – This November, a rematch is set in the race for Howard County Executive.Republican candidate Allan Kittleman will fight for his old job back against Democrat incumbent Calvin Ball in the General Election.Kittleman was Howard County Executive from 2014 to 2018. He ran again after the term was up but lost to Calvin Ball during the 2018 election. Now, four years later, he's geared up to once again face off with the same opponent. "I'm running because I care about Howard County," Kittleman said. "I'm running because I've lived here all my life. I see the challenges that...
downtownfrederick.org
Downtown Frederick’s Top 5, October 14-16
Mid-October is glorious time of year here in Downtown Frederick, and this weekend will be no exception. Kick-off your weekend with a historic ghost tour right in the heart of downtown (be sure to get those tickets early!), then choose your favorite live music option from one of our venues, restaurants or breweries. You can take in Hocus Pocus at Carroll Creek Amphitheater and snag a beer (included with your ticket) or participate in karaoke while raising money for a great cause. No matter what your plans, there’s always something fun happening in Downtown Frederick!
WBOC
The Future Of The Chesapeake Bay Decided
WASHINGTON, D.C. - A hearing today decided whether to extend the 2025 bay clean-up or not. The 2025 cleanup deadline has been in place since 2010. The request, by the Chesapeake Bay Foundation (CBF), to extend that was a possibility. But, it did not happen. The hearing included governors from...
WJLA
Loudoun Co. School Board candidate Tiffany Polifko blasts LCPS' curriculum, superintendent
LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. (7News) — The November general election is less than one month away and early voting has already begun. There are several local races on the ballot this year, including two seats on the Loudoun County School Board. There are three candidates running in each race. 7News invited all six candidates for school boards to participate in interviews to discuss the issues on the minds of voters.
mocoshow.com
Beyond MoCo: Big Greek Cafe Now Open in Urbana
$6 gyros are now available on Wednesdays in Frederick County as Big Greek Cafe has officially opened its new Urbana location in Village Square at Urbana– joining the likes of Chipotle, Jersey Mike’s, Tropical Smoothie Cafe, and Domino’s at the new retail development (3290 Bennett Creek Ave). After a few delays with supplies and kitchen equipment the restaurant officially opened on Monday, October 10th.
NBC Washington
Youngest Beltway Sniper Survivor Reflects on ‘Precious' Life
The youngest survivor of the Beltway sniper shootings that terrorized the D.C. region 20 years ago was a middle school student in Prince George’s County when he was shot. “I’m very thankful and blessed to still be alive,” Iran Brown said. “And I definitely look at life as more precious than before.”
WTOP
Md. commission hears testimony on lynchings in Anne Arundel Co.
On Saturday, the Maryland Lynching Truth and Reconciliation Commission heard from experts and historians about social conditions that allowed mobs to lynch five Black men across four decades. The hearing focused on the fates of five men: Henry Davis, King Johnson, George Briscoe, John Simms and Wright Smith. All had...
wypr.org
Del. Neil Parrott (2A), Republican candidate for US Congress (MD 6)
On this Indigenous People’s Day holiday, it’s another installment in our series of Conversations with the Candidates: 2022. Today, Tom's guest is Del. Neil Parrott. He is a Republican candidate for the 6th US congressional district, which includes Frederick, Hagerstown, Cumberland and the area stretching to the western border of the state. He is running against incumbent Congressman David Trone, a Democrat.
wfmd.com
Stronghold Says It Will Close Sugarloaf Mt. To The Public If Treasured Landscape Management Plan, Overlay Are Adopted
A decision on the plan by the Frederick County Council is expected next week. Sugarloaf Mountain. (Photo from Stronghold Corporation) Frederick, Md (KM) Apparently, the Stronghold Corporation will be making good on its threat to close Sugarloaf Mountain to the public. During a public hearing Tuesday night before the Frederick County Council, Attorney Noel Manello, who represents Stronghold, said his client will close the mountain to the public if the Sugarloaf Landscape Management Plan and the rural overlay are adopted. “And I understand from our general counsel, Mr. Clay Martz, that he’s in discussion with the County Sheriff’s Office as to the optimal locations to posting no trespassing on the property and enforcement of same,”: he said.
