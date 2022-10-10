ELLICOTT CITY, Md. – This November, a rematch is set in the race for Howard County Executive.Republican candidate Allan Kittleman will fight for his old job back against Democrat incumbent Calvin Ball in the General Election.Kittleman was Howard County Executive from 2014 to 2018. He ran again after the term was up but lost to Calvin Ball during the 2018 election. Now, four years later, he's geared up to once again face off with the same opponent. "I'm running because I care about Howard County," Kittleman said. "I'm running because I've lived here all my life. I see the challenges that...

